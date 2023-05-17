Best Jing Yuan teams in Honkai: Star Rail

Jing Yuan is a main DPS many Honkai: Star Rail players will be thrilled to get, and building an efficient team around him is a useful way to further maximize his damage output.

The five-star General follows the Path of Erudition and wields the Element of Lightning. His abilities allow him to deal tremendous damage, gain Hits per Action, and get even more aggressive with his summoning.

Jing Yuan clearly takes the role of main DPS in Honkai. All his abilities revolve around dealing damage without providing any utility to allies.

You’ll want to further enhance his stats and protect him so he can unleash his power upon the enemies. Here are the best teams for Jing Yuan in Honkai: Star Rail.

Jing Yuan has been designed as a true main DPS who’ll also be able to Break shields that are weak to Lightning. You’ll want to get at least one support and a healer to provide him more power, as well as one sub-DPS or Flex character to get more versatility.

Generally, teams in Honkai are made of one main DPS and a sub-DPS (often a tank who’ll help with Breaking shields and taking over if needed), as well as a support (a buffer/debuffer) and a healer.

Best Free-to-play Jing Yuan team in Honkai: Star Rail

Main DPS: Jing Yuan

Jing Yuan Tank / Sub-DPS: Fire Trailblazer

Fire Trailblazer Support: Asta

Asta Healer: Natasha

This team can be incredibly strong even if you didn’t manage to pull many five-star characters or got unlucky with your regular Warp choices. Its only flaw is the lack of Elements coverage, since Asta deals Fire damage, similarly to the Fire Trailblazer.

For more versatility, you’ll want to pick a tank who uses a different Element from the others or Pela as Support. If you have the Ice tank Gepard, you can switch him in instead of the Fire Trailblazer.

In addition, Natasha is, as always, the go-to healer in almost any team. If you’ve pulled Bailu, the only other Abundance character, you’ll be able to switch her in as Healer.

Best high-budget Jing Yuan team in Honkai: Star Rail

Main DPS: Jing Yuan

Jing Yuan Tank / Sub-DPS: Fire Trailblazer

Fire Trailblazer Support: Bronya

Bronya Healer: Bailu

In this Honkai team, you’ll have from three to four five-star characters, so only players who had the chance to pull all of those will be able to play it. It’ll be tremendously efficient, however.

Bronya is the undisputed best support in the game, and she’ll perfectly suit this Jing Yuan team since she wields the Wind Element. Another Support will do, as long as Jing Yuan gets some buffs or see enemies debuffed, becoming more vulnerable to his attacks.

You can also switch out the Fire Trailblazer to Gepard, based on the strategy you have in mind (and simply your tank preferences).

Ultra-agression team with Jing Yuan in Honkai: Star Rail

Main DPS: Jing Yuan

Jing Yuan Sub-DPS: Seele

Seele Tank: Fire Trailblazer

Fire Trailblazer Support: Bronya

Jing Yuan deals so much damage, players who are confident in his build can switch out one support to get a lot more aggressive. Playing without a Healer can seem counter-intuitive and scary. Sometimes, however, the best defense is a strong offense.

For easy to medium-difficulty fights, Honkai players can take the risk and test out a team with two strong DPS characters and less sustain. The enemies will be eliminated before they can knock down your team.

If you don’t have Seele, you can switch her out for another mono-target DPS you’ve geared up, such as Dan Heng or Yanqing.

