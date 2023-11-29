Best Argenti builds and skills in Honkai: Star Rail

Argenti is a classic and elegant knight who specializes in damage dealing to help you secure victory in Honkai: Star Rail. He’s a solid recruit, but you can help Argenti become even better by ensuring he has a strong build and understanding how his skills work.

The formal character is dedicated to the Knights of Beauty and pursues this path above all else. Despite this, Argenti is actually an Erudition unit with Physical damage-based skills, so here is how all of his skills function, what materials you’ll need to build him, and how you can grant the knight the best build possible.

Argenti skills in Honkai: Star Rail

Argenti is a bit of a special recruit who possesses six skills rather than the usual five most other Honkai: Star Rail characters have. His additional skill is especially unique since it’s an alternate version of his Ultimate move.

For each opponent Argenti hits with his basic attack, skill, or Ultimate, three energy is granted to him and one stack of Apotheosis is received. A stack of Apotheosis boosts Argenti’s critical rate by one to 3.25 percent and up to 10 stacks can be accumulated. “Manifesto of Purest Virtue” technique: All opponents within the radius of this ability become dazed for 10 seconds. The dazed state prevents enemies from attacking your team. If you attack a dazed opponent to enter battle, Argenti will then immediately deal Physical damage equal to 80 percent of his attack against all enemies, and he also receives 15 energy.

Argenti Ascension materials in Honkai: Star Rail

Argenti won’t reach his true potential until you fully build him which includes raising his character level to 80. To do this, you’ll need to gather all of the following Ascension materials.

308,000 Credits

15 Extinguished Core

15 Glimmering Core

15 Squirming Core

65 Netherworld Token

Argenti Trace materials in Honkai: Star Rail

The elegant knight also needs all of his unique Traces raised in his Trace tree so his specific skills and statistics become more powerful. For all of Argenti’s Traces, you’ll need the following Trace materials.

3,000,000 Credits

18 Key of Inspiration

69 Key of Knowledge

139 Key of Wisdom

41 Extinguished Core

56 Glimmering Core

58 Squirming Core

Eight Tracks of Destiny

12 Regret of Infinite Ochema

Argenti’s best build in Honkai: Star Rail

Since he is part of the Erudition path, Argenti is specifically suited for a DPS-focused role, so the best build for him is one focused on amplifying his overall damage output.

Best Light Cones for Argenti in Honkai: Star Rail

Argenti will function best when you primarily focus on boosting his Ultimate, critical rate, attack, and critical damage through the Light Cone you choose for him. Any Light Cones that will boost his DPS potential are good, but the overall top choices are as follows.

An Instant Before A Gaze Rarity: Five-star “A Knight’s Pilgrimage” ability: Boosts the equipping character’s critical damage by 36 percent. When the wearer uses their Ultimate move, their Ultimate damage is then raised based on their maximum energy. Each point of their energy boosts their Ultimate damage by 0.36 percent for up to a maximum of 180 Energy.

Night on the Milky Way Rarity: Five-star “Meteor Swarm” ability: For each foe present on the battlefield, the equipping character’s attack is boosted by nine percent for up to five stacks. When an enemy is affected by weakness break, the damage dealt by the wearer is then increased by 30 percent for the next turn.

The Seriousness of Breakfast Rarity: Four-star “Get Ready” ability: Boosts the wearer’s damage by 12 percent. For every enemy eliminated, the equipping character’s attack is raised by four percent for up to three stacks.



Best Relics for Argenti in Honkai: Star Rail

Your Relic options for Argenti are fairly limited but the general best choice for him is the full four-piece Champion of Streetwise Boxing set. If you don’t like the benefits this full Relic set provides, you might consider a two-piece Champion of Streetwise Boxing set with a two-piece Musketeer of Wild Wheat set instead.