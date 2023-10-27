When Topaz and Numby aren’t busy collecting debts for the IPC, they’re an incredible damage-dealing duo you can deploy to tackle tough battles in Honkai: Star Rail. But if you want them to perform powerfully, then they’ll need a strong Light Cone to enhance their abilities.

Since Topaz and Numby are part of The Hunt path, most of their damage-dealing abilities are focused on single targets. Because of this, ensuring Topaz and Numby have the best Light Cone possible is crucial for taking out opponents on the battlefield.

What is the best Light Cone for Topaz and Numby in Honkai: Star Rail?

The best Light Cone you can equip Topaz and Numby with is their signature five-star one, which Worrisome, Blissful. Although this is by far the best option, it’s going to be tough to add to your collection since it will only ever be available to pull for at the same time you might be trying to pull for Topaz and Numby.

What are the best Light Cones for Topaz and Numby in Honkai: Star Rail?

The best Light Cones for Topaz and Numby are those that enhance their follow-up attack damage, attack, critical rate, and critical damage. You’re looking for Light Cones capable of bolstering their overall DPS skillset since all of Topaz and Numby’s abilities are suited for a damage-dealing-oriented role.

Best five-star Light Cones for Topaz and Numby in Honkai: Star Rail

You’ll find that Topaz and Numby function best when they have a strong five-star Light Cone equipped to them. These Light Cones offer the most statistical increases and come with the best benefits overall.

The best five-star Light Cone for Topaz and Numby is Worrisome, Blissful, but you’ve got a few other options too.

Worrisome, Blissful

“One At A Time” ability: Increases the equipping recruit’s critical rate by 18 percent and raises their follow-up attack damage by 30 percent. After the wearer uses a follow-up attack, the Tame state is activated on the selected target which can accumulate up to two stacks. When allies hit a target affected by the Tame state, each stack raises critical damage against them by 12 percent.

The Worrisome, Blissful Light Cone is Topaz and Numby’s signature one, and all of its abilities are specifically built to enhance their skillset which makes it the overall best Light Cone they can use.

Most of Topaz and Numby’s damage dealing comes from Numby’s follow-up attacks in a manner somewhat similar to how Jing Yuan’s Lightning Lord works. This Light Cone boosts their follow-up attack damage and grants an extra buff alongside it.

They’ll help you find Warp Trotters and treasure in the overworld. Image via miHoYo

Cruising in the Stellar Sea

“Chase” ability: Increases the equipping character’s critical rate by eight percent and raises their critical rate against opponents with less than or equal to 50 percent health by eight percent. When the equipping recruit successfully takes out an opponent, their attack is raised by 20 percent for two turns.

Cruising in the Stellar Sea is a simple but powerful Light Cone capable of boosting Topaz and Numby’s critical rate and attack. It’s also one of the easiest five-star Light Cones to obtain since you can purchase it from Herta’s Simulated Universe Store for Herta Bonds.

Sleep Like the Dead

“Sweet Dreams” ability: Raises the equipping character’s critical damage by 30 percent. When their basic attack does not strike a critical hit, their critical rate is then raised by 36 percent for one turn. This effect can be activated once every three turns.

The Sleep Like the Dead Light Cone is another decent option for Topaz and Numby, although it’s solely focused on raising critical damage and critical rate. Both of these statistics are important to build for this duo, but you might be seeking a more attack or follow-up damage-centered Light Cone instead, so this just might not line up with your build for Topaz and Numby.

Sleep Like the Dead is still one of the stronger options you can grant them though if you can build their attack through Topaz and Numby’s Relics instead.

Numby is the powerhouse in this team. Image via miHoYo

In the Night

“Flowers and Butterflies” ability: Raises the equipping character’s critical rate by 18 percent. When the wearer is in a battle, for every 10 speed gained beyond the base 100 their basic attack and skill damage will be raised by six percent. Additionally, their Ultimate is enhanced by 16 percent. This can stack up to six times.

Although speed isn’t massively important for Topaz and Numby’s build, the other bonuses gained through this Light Cone are quite powerful for them. Boosting their basic attack, skill, and Ultimate with In The Night provides an overall increase to their DPS abilities.

Best four-star Light Cones for Topaz and Numby in Honkai: Star Rail

If you can’t obtain a five-star Light Cone, four-star ones are your next best bet. It’s pretty tough to obtain a five-star Light Cone in Honkai: Star Rail, but luckily there are a couple of solid four-star options for Topaz and Numby.

Of the available options, Swordplay is the overall best four-star Light Cone for Topaz and Numby.

Swordplay

“Answers of Their Own” ability: When the wearer hits the same target, the damage they deal against this target then increases by eight percent. This effect can stack up to five times and it will come to an end if the equipping character switches targets.

All of Topaz and Numby’s abilities are dedicated to single-target damage dealing, so this Light Cone is a powerful way to increase the damage they deal against their chosen target with each hit. The one catch with this is you’ll have to focus on the same target until you eliminate them to receive the best damage boost, but this is usually the best way to play Topaz and Numby anyway which makes this a strong option for them.

They’re quite a formidable duo. Image via miHoYo

Only Silence Remains

“Record” ability: Increases the equipping character’s attack by 16 percent. Whenever there are only two or fewer opponents left on the battlefield, critical rate is increased by 12 percent.

Since Topaz and Numby scale off of attack, the Only Silence Remains Light Cone is a solid four-star one for enhancing their abilities overall. It also grants a strong critical rate boost perfect for building their DPS abilities.

Best three-star Light Cones for Topaz and Numby in Honkai: Star Rail

Three-star Light Cones aren’t a great choice for Topaz and Numby because they don’t boost their statistics or abilities as much as you’ll want them to. However, you might need to use one as a temporary placeholder while you work toward obtaining a better one.

The best three-star Light Cone is Darting Arrow, and you should try to superimpose it if possible to make it as powerful as it can be for Topaz and Numby.

Darting Arrow

“War Cry” ability: When the equipping recruit vanquishes an opponent, their attack is raised by 24 percent for three turns.

You’ll have to time your attacks just right to experience the benefits of this Light Cone which is why it isn’t an amazing option for Topaz and Numby. But if you absolutely cannot obtain any higher rarity one, then this is your best option as a placeholder.

