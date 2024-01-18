Best Light Cones for Dr. Ratio in Honkai: Star Rail

The five-star Hunt character Dr. Ratio is a highly intelligent DPS unit capable of helping you navigate through any tough battle in Honkai: Star Rail. But if you want to help him reach his fullest potential, you need to grant him the best Light Cone possible.

Dr. Ratio is a decently easy character to build since all you need to focus on is increasing his overall damage output, but this can also make building him tricky since there are so many strong options. Here are all of the best Light Cones you can equip Dr. Ratio with in Honkai: Star Rail.

What is the best Light Cone for Dr. Ratio in Honkai: Star Rail?

The overall best Light Cone for Dr. Ratio in Honkai: Star Rail is his signature one, which is the five-star Baptism of Pure Thought. This Light Cone is specially designed to enhance and boost all areas of his skillset, so no other Light Cone comes close to working as well for him as this one does.

Since Dr. Ratio can be obtained for free, you don’t need to pull for his banner unless you want to get one of his Eidolons, so you might consider spending your warps to try and obtain his Light Cone instead. But if you already have a strong Hunt Light Cone, pulling for Kafka or saving your Warps might be a better move for you.

He’s an incredibly powerful single-target DPS. Image via HoYoverse

Best Dr. Ratio Light Cones in Honkai: Star Rail

The best Light Cones for Dr. Ratio are those capable of bolstering his DPS skillset, which means raising statistics like his attack, follow-up attack damage, critical rate, damage, and critical damage.

Here are the overall best Light Cones you can equip Dr. Ratio with and what each one does for him and his team. Most Light Cones only grant him special buffs, but some also help out the entire party. Since Dr. Ratio is part of The Hunt path, you can only use Light Cones that align with this path.

Light Cone Rarity Effect Baptism of Pure Thought Five-star Boosts the equipping character’s critical damage by 20 percent. For each debuff a selected enemy has, the wearer’s critical damage against them is enhanced by eight percent for up to three stacks. When this character uses their Ultimate against a targeted foe, they gain the Disputation effect which boosts damage by 36 percent and allows their follow-up attacks to ignore 24 percent of the enemy’s defense. This lasts for two turns. Worrisome, Blissful Five-star Enhances the wearer’s critical rate by 18 percent and boosts their follow-up attack damage by 30 percent. After this character uses a follow-up attack, the Tame state is activated on the target opponent. This state can stack up to two times. Whenever any member of the team strikes an enemy with the Tame state on them, the critical damage dealt against them is raised by 12 percent for each stack present. In the Night Five-star Raises the equipping character’s critical rate by 18 percent. While in battle, every 10 speed beyond the base 100 that the wearer achieves increases their basic attack and skill by eight percent and the critical damage of their Ultimate move by 12 percent. This can stack up to a maximum of six times. Sleep Like the Dead Five-star Increases the equipping recruit’s critical damage by 30 percent. When this character’s basic attack or skill deals a strike that does not result in a critical hit, their critical rate is then enhanced by 36 percent for one turn. This effect can be activated once every three turns. Cruising in the Stellar Sea Five-star Boosts the wearer’s critical rate by eight percent and enhances their critical rate against opponents who have 50 percent or fewer health points by another eight percent. When the equipping character eliminates an enemy, their attack is boosted by 20 percent for the next two turns. Swordplay Four-star Each time the wearer strikes the same enemy, their damage is raised by eight percent. This effect can stack up to five times and will come to an end if the equipping character changes their selected target. Only Silence Remains Four-star Enhances the equipping recruit’s attack by 16 percent. If there are two or fewer opponents on the battlefield, this character’s critical rate is then raised by 12 percent.

Dr. Ratio is a very proficient DPS and easily among Honkai: Star Rail’s best characters when you build him right, so it’s important to grant him all of the best equipment to help him shine including powerful Relics, Ascension and Trace materials, a strong team build, and a stellar Light Cone.