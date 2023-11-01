Seele is the unofficial leader of Belobog’s Underworld region in Honkai: Star Rail—and she’s also an incredible Quantum Hunt character capable of vanquishing any enemy you come across. Seele will be strong no matter what, but equipping her with a great Light Cone will make her even better.

All of Seele’s abilities are dedicated to taking on individual opponents since she’s part of The Hunt path. Because of this, the best Light Cones for her are ones capable of enhancing her overall DPS abilities.

There are many solid options for her, but it’s important to consider what she needs most when selecting the best Light Cone for Seele.

What is the best Light Cone for Seele in Honkai: Star Rail?

Seele’s overall best Light Cone is In the Night, which is her signature one perfectly designed to complement her skillset.

In the Night is certainly a strong option for her, but it’s tough to obtain since it is a limited Light Cone. Luckily, there are many other powerful options you can use if you can’t add this one to your collection for Seele.

What are the best Light Cones for Seele in Honkai: Star Rail?

The best Light Cones for Seele are ones capable of bolstering her DPS abilities, including her attack, critical rate, and critical damage. While it’s not as important as the other three statistics, Seele also benefits from speed boosts where you can add them since this will allow her to deal damage more frequently.

Seele used to have a complex relationship with Bronya, but they get along great now. Image via miHoYo

Best five-star Light Cones for Seele in Honkai: Star Rail

Seele will be as powerful as she possibly can be if you grant her a five-star Light Cone to match her five-star skillset. Five-star Light Cones provide the biggest boosts to statistics like attack and they also come with the most impressive effects overall.

The best five-star Light Cone for Seele is In the Night, but there are two other powerful options too.

In the Night

“Flowers and Butterflies” ability: Increases the equipping recruit’s critical rate by 18 percent. When the equipping character is in a battle, for every 10 speed they gain beyond the base 100, their basic attack and skill damage are then increased by six percent. Their Ultimate is also boosted by 12 percent. This effect can stack up to six times.

With In the Night, Seele’s entire DPS skillset is bolstered. She gains a strong critical rate increase, a boost to her basic attack and skill, and even a raise to her Ultimate ability. No other Light Cone comes close to what this one is capable of doing for Seele’s skillset.

Cruising in the Stellar Sea

“Chase” ability: Raises the wearer’s critical rate by eight percent and boosts their critical rate by eight percent when they strike enemies who have less than or equal to 50 percent health points. When the wearer eliminates an enemy, their attack is increased by 20 percent for two turns.

The Cruising in the Stellar Sea Light Cone is a free-to-play-friendly option since it can be obtained from Herta’s Simulated Universe store. Despite being such an easy Light Cone to obtain, this is a very strong option for raising Seele’s critical rate and attack.

Seele takes many turns in a row to deal brutal damage against all enemies. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Sleep Like the Dead

“Sweet Dreams” ability: Increases the equipping recruit’s critical damage by 30 percent. When they use their basic attack to hit an opponent and it does not result in a critical hit, their critical rate is increased by 36 percent for their next turn. The effects of this Light Cone can be triggered once every three turns.

The last viable five-star for Seele is Sleep Like the Dead, which will boost Seele’s critical statistics. I’ve had this Light Cone on her since I first added her to my team, and it’s been a massive boost to her overall skillset.

Best four-star Light Cones for Seele in Honkai: Star Rail

Since five-star Light Cones are tough to obtain, you might need to at least start Seele off with a four-star instead.

The best four-star Light Cone for Seele is Swordplay, which is generally considered to be the best four-star Light Cone for characters on The Hunt path.

Swordplay

“Answers of Their Own” ability: When the equipping character strikes the same opponent, their damage against this target is raised by eight percent. Swordplay’s effect can accumulate up to five stacks and the effect will end if the wearer changes their target.

Seele’s skills are entirely dedicated to single-target damage, so Swordplay is an excellent way to bolster her effectiveness as she continues to eliminate one selected opponent at a time.

Only Silence Remains

“Record” ability: Raises the equipping recruit’s attack by 16 percent. When there are two or fewer opponents left in a battle, critical rate is then boosted by 12 percent.

Only Silence Remains is a great option if you specifically want an attack and critical rate boost for Seele. Her skills scale off attack, so any way you can try to build this statistic is important since doing so will then enhance her overall abilities.

Butterflies are a key image throughout Seele’s skills. Image via miHoYo

River Flows in Spring

“Stave Off the Lingering Cold” ability: The wearer’s speed is raised by eight percent and their damage is boosted by 12 percent upon entering a battle. When the equipping character takes damage, this effect ends, but it will be granted again during their next turn.

The River Flows in Spring Light Cone is a solid option if you’re looking to enhance Seele’s speed and damage. This isn’t the most powerful option for a general Seele DPS build, but it’s a strong contender for specific types of Seele builds.

Best three-star Light Cones for Seele in Honkai: Star Rail

You’ll only want to equip Seele with a three-star Light Cone as a placeholder since these ones are fairly weak and won’t help her perform as powerfully as possible. If you do use a three-star Light Cone on her, be sure to superimpose it as much as you can to enhance its overall effectiveness.

The best three-star Light Cone for Seele is Darting Arrow. And while it’s an OK option for her, you’ll still want to swap it out for a better one as soon as possible.

Darting Arrow

“War Cry” ability: When the wearer defeats an enemy, their attack is then boosted by 24 percent for three turns.

For being a three-star Light Cone, Darting Arrow has a surprisingly powerful attack-boosting ability associated with it. If its base statistics were higher, this would be a much better option for Seele. But instead, it’s only a solid placeholder at best.

Adversarial

“Alliance” ability: When the equipping character vanquishes an opponent, their speed is then raised by 10 percent for two turns.

If you want to focus more on speed for Seele, then Adversial is a decent three-star choice for her. Its effects will be activated pretty regularly as long as you ensure she is the one delivering killing blows against opponents.