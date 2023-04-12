Is Honkai Star Rail multiplayer?

Multiplayer in Honkai Star Rail works a little differently than you might think. The game does have a multiplayer feature, but it’s limited.

This new HoYoverse game is a fantasy RPG set in space. You’ll be able to meet tons of characters like in Genshin Impact and explore different worlds while battling against the evil forces of the galaxy.

It follows the story of its predecessor, Honkai Impact 3rd, so fans will recognize familiar faces while meeting new ones. It will be similar to Genshin Impact as it will also be a gacha game.

Is there multiplayer in Honkai Star Rail?

Honkai Star Rail players can add friends in the game, but there isn’t a player-vs-player (PvP) or co-op mode, which means they won’t be able to play together like in Genshin Impact. You and your friends will be able to help each other in a different way, though.

Once you add your friend in the game, you can use one of their Support Character as a temporary member of your party. The Support can only be borrowed to use in Calyxes and Caverns of Corrosion.

Don’t expect to take advantage of a friend’s higher level as the Support Character’s level will be adjusted to your own level once you pick it for your team. But using this feature can benefit you and your friends since every time someone uses your Support Character, you’ll receive Credits.

If you wish to use a Support Character but don’t have any friends added to your list, the game will pick a random list of players from which to choose and you can refresh it if none of the characters are what you want.

Because of that, it’s a good idea to set a strong character as your Support Character to earn Credits on the side by appearing on the random list.

How to set and use a Support Character in Honkai Star Rail

To set any character as your Support Character, you have to open the menu and select the Trailblazer Profile. Then open the Support Character tab and choose one of the characters from your list.

To borrow a Support Character, you’ll first have to enter any Calyx or Cavern of Corrosion and select the Challenge button to head to the character selection. Before you start the challenge, click on the green “Support” button on the right.

The list of available Support Characters will appear and you can choose one to start facing the waves of mobs. You won’t be able to choose a character that you already have on your team, however.