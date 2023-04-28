Honkai Star Rail tier list: Best 5-star characters, ranked

Honkai: Star Rail is filled with adventure and epic battles across the stars as you attempt to solve political issues and destroy the Stellarons. And like all gacha games, there are several playable characters, some free, and others you have to warp for.

The characters in Honkai: Star Rail have star levels, with the five-star ones being the best. But among these five-star characters, some are better than others. So, here are all of the five-star characters ranked.

The best five-star characters in Honkai: Star Rail

In Honkai: Star Rail, there are nine five-star characters, not including the two versions of the main protagonist. The main protagonist’s two versions are five-star characters who follow different paths– Destruction and Preservation—and their base stats differ, so they’ve been included as separate characters in the list.

As each character has varying base attacks, defense, health, and speed stats, this tier list won’t be based on just one of the stats. Or a fully kitted character, meaning it’s not based on characters with the absolute best Light Cones or fully upgraded Relics or Eidolons.

Instead, it’s based on the total of a character’s base stats before their first ascension for a more well-rounded and general overview of the best five-star character. All stats were obtained from the official HoYoLab Character Wiki page.

So, without further ado, here are the best five-star characters in Honkai: Star Rail, ranked.

11. Seele

Base health: 126 Base defense: 49 Base attack: 87 Base speed: 115 Total base stats before first ascension: 377

Seele has the lowest total base stats of all five-star characters. As the first character to be featured in a Character Event warp, you’d think she would be higher on the list with incredible stats, but that’s not the case.

On the other hand, she is the best mono-target DPS character available in Honkai: Star Rail so far. And her abilities are visually impressive. But she is one to think twice before investing your resources.

10. Yanqing

Base health: 121 Base defense: 56 Base attack: 92 Base speed: 109 Total base stats before first ascension: 378

There is just one point separating Yanqing and Seele, and it’s a shame because he’s a gifted swordsman from Xianzhou Luofu.

And as he’s not the only five-star Ice-wielding character, you don’t have to worry about having an unbalanced team because you have Gepard, who’s also a five-star Ice-wielder. But if you need damage over defense, you may want to take Yanqing.

9. Himeko

You’d think that Himeko would be a stronger character considering she’s been heavily featured across the Honkai: Star Rail promotional videos and materials—but she is pretty low on the tier list.

Her redeeming factor, however, is her Ultimate, which is visually one of the best and is, quite literally, explosive. But once you reach a Trailblaze level of 25, you can switch to the Preservation version of your character and become the five-star Fire-type for your team.

8. Welt

Base health: 153 Base defense: 69 Base attack: 84 Base speed: 102 Total base stats before first ascension: 408

At the time of writing this, Welt is the only character who’s an Imaginary combat type. So, if you need an Imaginary-type character, he’s all we’ve got.

And while his personality is standard for a glasses-wearing anime character, his abilities are quite impressive. And he uses a cane for a weapon, which is pretty dapper and epic.

7. Trailblazer- Destruction Path

Base health: 163 Base defense: 62 Base attack: 84 Base speed: 100 Total base stats before first ascension: 409

As this version of the Trailblazer is of the Destruction Path, they deal a lot of damage and are one of the highest DPS characters in Honkai: Star Rail. So, they’re great for different types of combat situations.

Being a Physical-combat type, this Trailblazer is great for triggering Weakness Breaks and can deal damage that will have a Bleed effect, which is a godsend where both you and your enemy are on your last legs.

5. Jing Yuan

Base health: 158 Base defense: 66 Base attack: 95 Base speed: 99 Total base stats before first ascension: 418

Tied in fifth place along with Bronya, Jing Yuan is of the Erudition Path, meaning he’s excellent at AoE damage and one of only two five-star Lightning-type characters. While his visuals are spot on, and his abilities are advantageous in situations with multiple enemies, he isn’t the overall strongest Lightning-type—that would be Bailu.

But where he excels is that his abilities are more damage focused, while Bailu is of the Abundance Path, so she’s more of a healer-support character. Jing Yuan, however, is a reasonably great character and worth fielding on your team.

5. Bronya

Base health: 168 Base defense: 72 Base attack: 79 Base speed: 99 Total base stats before first ascension: 418

Tied in fifth place along with Jing Yuan, Bronya is a force of nature. And if you’ve battled against her in the fourth level of the Forgotten Hall, you’ll understand how strong she is.

At the time of writing this, Bronya is the only five-star Wind-type in Honkai: Star Rail, so if you want to field an all-five-star team, she’s your only option.

And her base stats outshine all the other Wind-type characters as well. But she is of the Harmony Path, meaning she applies buffs to her team. So, she may not be the best option if you want to field a fully DPS team.

4. Bailu

Base health: 179 Base defense: 66 Base attack: 76 Base speed: 98 Total base stats before first ascension: 419

As Bailu is from the Abundance Path, she’s one of the few five-star characters you’d want to have on your team if you need a healer.

And as her overall base stats are high, she is more likely to have a higher chance of surviving than most characters. But if you require a damage-dealing Lightning character rather than a healer, you may want to field Jing Yuan instead.

3. Clara

Base health: 168 Base defense: 66 Base attack: 100 Base speed: 90 Total base stats before first ascension: 424

As a member of the Destruction Path and a Physical-type character, it’s surprising to note that Clara has higher base stats than the Destruction Trailblazer.

But considering she has Svarog, a centuries-old robot, on her side, it’s understandable. If you decide on the Preservation Path Trailblazer and need a Physical-type damage dealer, Clara is the one for the job.

2. Trailblazer- Preservation Path

Base health: 168 Base defense: 82 Base attack: 81 Base speed: 95 Total base stats before first ascension: 426

When you hit Trailblaze level 25, you can switch between the Destruction or Preservation Path Trailblazer. And regarding base stats, the Preservation Path Trailblazer is the better of the two.

Not only that, but you will also become a Fire-type. The difference, however, is that as a member of the Preservation Path, you’ll have more defensive skills to protect your allies rather than pure damage abilities.

1. Gepard

Base health: 190 Base defense: 89 Base attack: 73 Base speed: 92 Total base stats before first ascension: 444

With the highest health and defense out of all the Honkai: Star Rail characters, Gepard is currently the best five-star character. He offers survivability and defense through the Preservation Path and is also an Ice-type.

While he may not have the best stats for attack, he can be a fantastic addition to your team. And he looks super cool while using his abilities. But if you need more of a DPS Ice-type, consider Yanqing, who’s another five-star Ice-type.

So, you’re ready to traverse the stars; these are the best five-star characters in Honkai: Star Rail, ranked.