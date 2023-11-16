Best Huohuo builds and skills in Honkai: Star Rail

Despite living in a state of constant fear, Huohuo is a very powerful support unit you can recruit to your roster in Honkai: Star Rail. She’s got some powerful skills capable of helping you survive any battle as long as you construct a strong build for her.

Huohuo is an exclusive limited-time five-star unit, which means you’ll only ever be able to add her to your team when her special “Bloom in Gloom” banner is active. But before you consider adding Huohuo to your roster, it’s important to learn how her skills function, what materials you need to level her up, and what her best build looks like.

Huohuo skills in Honkai: Star Rail

Huohuo has five healing and support-centric skills you can use to restore allies’ health and energy or to take on enemies.

“Banner: Stormcaller” basic attack: Deals Wind damage equal to 25 to 65 percent of Huohuo’s maximum health points against a single selected enemy.

Dispels one debuff from a teammate and regenerates 14 to 24.5 percent of Huohuo's health points plus a bonus of 140 to 718 to the same selected teammate. At the same time, Huohuo also regenerates health points to all adjacent teammates based on 11.2 to 19.6 percent of her health points plus an additional 112 to 574.

Restores energy for all allies except Huhuo herself by 15 to 22.5 of their maximum energy. Her Ultimate move also boosts attack by 24 to 48 percent for the next two turns.

Huohuo's talent takes effect after she uses her skill to grant her Divine Provision, which lasts for two turns. If Huohuo has the Divine Provision effect when an ally's turn starts or when they use their Ultimate, she will regenerate health points for this teammate equal to three to 5.25 percent of her own maximum health points plus a bonus of 30 to 154. At the same time, any teammate who has 50 percent or fewer health points receives healing one time. When the Divine Provision effect is used to heal a teammate, one debuff is also removed from them. This effect can be activated up to six times.

Huohuo terrorizes all nearby enemies to activate the Horror-Struck effect on them. Enemies who are affected by this will continuously sprint away from Huohuo for the next 10 seconds. If you hit an opponent to start a battle while the Horror-Struck effect is active, there is a 100 percent base chance the foe you hit will then have their attack diminished by 25 percent for the next two turns.

She has a pretty intimidating heliobus ally. Image via miHoYo

Huohuo Ascension materials in Honkai: Star Rail

To help Huohuo reach the highest possible character level, you’ll need to gather all of the following Ascension materials for her.

308,000 Credits

15 Immortal Scionette

15 Immortal Aeroblossom

15 Immortal Lumintwig

65 Ascendant Debris

Huohuo Trace materials in Honkai: Star Rail

Until you work your way through Huohuo’s Trace tree, you won’t really see her full potential shine, so it’s critical you gather the following Trace materials to enhance her overall skillset.

3,000,000 Credits

18 Seed of Abundance

69 Sprout of Life

139 Flower of Eternity

41 Immortal Scionette

56 Immortal Aeroblossom

58 Immortal Lumintwig

Eight Tracks of Destiny

12 Regret of Infinite Ochema

Huohuo’s best build in Honkai: Star Rail

The best build for Huohuo is one focused on support and healing since this is where her skillset truly shines. You’ll want to build her specifically with these roles in mind since she won’t be a great character unless you do.

Best Light Cones for Huohuo in Honkai: Star Rail

You’ll want to equip Huohuo with a powerful Light Cone capable of boosting her healing abilities since these types of Light Cones offer her the greatest benefits and are the best choice for her overall.

Night of Fright Rarity: Five-star “Deep, Deep Breaths” ability: Boosts the equipping character’s energy regeneration rate by 12 percent. When a teammate uses their Ultimate move, the equipping recruit restores health points to whichever ally has the lowest health points percentage amount based on 10 percent of the healed character’s maximum health points. When the wearer grants healing to a teammate, the healed character’s attack is boosted by 2.4 percent. This effect can accumulate up to five stacks and will be active for two turns.



She may be terrified at all times, but she certainly knows how to keep the team healthy and safe. Image via miHoYo

Time Waits for No One Rarity: Five-star “Morn, Noon, Dusk, and Night” ability: Boosts the equipping recruit’s maximum health points by 18 percent and raises their outgoing healing by 12 percent. When the wearer heals a teammate, the outgoing healing is recognized by this Light Cone to then grant a 36 percent damage increase based on the recorded outgoing healing when the same teammate launches an attack. This damage will be dealt against a random opponent simultaneously as the character launches their attack.

Hey, Over Here Rarity: Four-star “I’m Not Afraid!” ability: Raises the equipping character’s maximum health points by eight percent. When the equipping recruit uses a skill, outgoing healing is boosted by 16 percent for the next two turns.

Post-Op Conversation Rarity: Four-star “Mutual Healing” ability: Boosts the wearer’s energy regeneration rate by eight percent and raises outgoing healing when they use their Ultimate by 12 percent.



Best Relics for Huohuo in Honkai: Star Rail

Huohuo’s best Relics are a two-piece Messenger Traversing Hackerspace set with a two-piece Passerby of Wandering Cloud set. This combination works to enhance her speed and healing on the battlefield, which also boosts her overall support capabilities.

Messenger Traversing Hackerspace Rarity: Two-star, three-star, four-star, or five-star. Two-piece effect: Boosts speed by six percent. Four-piece effect: When the equipping recruit uses their Ultimate move on an ally, speed is then increased for all allies by 12 percent for the next turn. This effect cannot be stacked.

Passerby of Wandering Cloud Rarity: Two-star, three-star, four-star, or five-star Two-piece effect: Raises the wearer’s outgoing healing by 10 percent. Four-piece effect: At the beginning of a battle, one skill point is immediately granted.



Huohuo greatly fears ghosts, but it’s her job to catch them and she’s also too afraid to quit. Image via miHoYo

For Huohuo’s two-piece Planar Ornament set, Fleet of the Ageless is your best bet since it boosts her health points, which is what all of her unique abilities scale off, and grants her allies a strong attack boost, which is a powerful tool for her support skillset.