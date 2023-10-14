Best teams for Jingliu in Honkai: Star Rail

The five-star Ice character Jingliu walks the Destruction path in Honkai: Star Rail which means she’s an incredibly efficient damage dealer capable of helping you find success in any battle you tackle.

But if you want to truly see how unstoppable of a force Jingliu can be, then you will want to place her on the best team possible. There are many factors to consider when constructing a strong team for Jingliu, so here’s what you need to know to help her shine on the battlefield.

The best Jingliu team in Honkai: Star Rail

Her abilities are very visually stunning. Image via miHoYo

The best Honkai team for Jingliu will vary depending on all aspects of her build, including her Light Cones and Relics, and the specific build of the allies you choose for her. However, the overall best team for Jingliu should stick to the following general format regardless of how you build her.

The first member of the team should be your dedicated DPS , which can be Jingliu, another character like her, or a dedicated single-target attacker. Generally, the best Jingliu teams will have her functioning as the main DPS so she will probably fulfill this role.

should be your dedicated , which can be Jingliu, another character like her, or a dedicated single-target attacker. Generally, the best Jingliu teams will have her functioning as the main DPS so she will probably fulfill this role. Your second team member should be a secondary DPS , but for Jingliu’s team, this character should also supply some kind of support . This slot is usually meant for another damage dealer, but Jingliu’s team will benefit most if this character can also provide support in one way or another. Silver Wolf is a great example of a DPS character who also grants support and would work well in this role.

should be a , but for Jingliu’s team, this character should also supply some kind of . This slot is usually meant for another damage dealer, but Jingliu’s team will benefit most if this character can also provide support in one way or another. Silver Wolf is a great example of a DPS character who also grants support and would work well in this role. The third member of the team should be a full-on support unit , generally a shielder or a healer is best here since Jingliu will be taking health from her allies.

should be a full-on , generally a or a is best here since Jingliu will be taking health from her allies. The final team slot is quite flexible, but it’s usually best to fill it with a support unit that either buffs the team or debuffs the opposition. You can technically fill this slot with any kind of character you like, but it’s best to choose them based on what the team needs most.

Best Jingliu team compositions in Honkai: Star Rail

Honkai: Star Rail has many versatile and powerful units, but the overall best allies for Jingliu and the best options for building her a strong team are as follows.

Luocha Rarity: Five-star Element: Imaginary Path: The Abundance

Fu Xuan Rarity: Five-star Element: Quantum Path: The Preservation

Blade Rarity: Five-star Element: Wind Path: The Destruction

Bronya Rarity: Five-star Element: Wind Path: The Harmony

Silver Wolf Rarity: Five-star Element: Quantum Path: The Nihility

Lynx Rarity: Four-star Element: Quantum Path: The Abundance

Pela Rarity: Four-star Element: Ice Path: The Nihility

Tingyun Rarity: Four-star Element: Lightning Path: The Harmony



1) Jingliu, Fu Xuan, Bronya, and Luocha

This team lineup is currently the overall best choice for specifically amplifying Jingliu’s abilities with the available roster of playable characters. Jingliu acts as your main damage-dealing force in this lineup.

Fu Xuan provides dedicated support and shielding to ensure Jingliu and the rest of the team stay healthy throughout the fight. Bronya buffs all of her allies, but her boost is especially important for making Jingliu even more powerful.

She will regularly drain her allies’ health points to deal more damage, so keep an eye on them or they may fall in battle. Image via miHoYo

The final member of this team is Luocha, a dedicated healing force. Fu Xuan can supply enough healing on her own if you build her with the right Relics and Light Cones, so you don’t absolutely need Luocha here, but he’s a strong support force if you do want a healing unit.

If you decide you don’t want Luocha, it’s best to slot another damage dealer in his place or some kind of debuffing unit. Characters like Seele or Kafka are strong options for this role.

2) Jingliu, Silver Wolf, Lynx, and Pela

This team is an evenly balanced lineup with two featured five-star characters and two easy-to-obtain four-star recruits, and it’s quite a powerful option for Jingliu.

Jingliu is your DPS on this team with the rest of the party backing her up in different ways. Silver Wolf primarily focuses on exposing enemies’ weaknesses to allow Jingliu and the rest of the team to deal more efficient damage against them, but she’s also solid at dishing out damage too.

Lynx will be a dedicated healing and debuff-removing unit that helps keep the team healthy and safe. Pela brutally removes enemies’ buffs and further exposes their weaknesses to increase the entire team’s damage efficiency.

If you need an even more free-to-play friendly team, you can swap Silver Wolf for a Nihility character who is easier to obtain like Welt or Luka or you can swap in a strong Harmony character like Bronya or Tingyun.

3) Jingliu, Blade, Tingyun, and Luocha

If you’re seeking a brutal damage-dealing team, pairing Jingliu with Blade can be a strong choice. Both characters drain health though, so it’s crucial you have an immensely strong and reliable healer like Luocha on the team with them.

There are currently no other healing units that can perform at the same level as Luocha since he is the only featured five-star character on the Abundance path, but the standard five-star character Bailu can also work if you absolutely cannot obtain Luocha.

Tingyun is widely regarded as one of the best four-star units and will supply the team with powerful buffs that enhance their damage-dealing output. You can also use Bronya instead of Tingyun if you have her since she is the overall strongest Harmony character.

4) Jingliu, Bronya, Fu Xuan, and Silver Wolf

Jingliu was lost to the Mara and defeated by her old pupil Jing Yuan. Image via miHoYo

This team is another powerful full five-star option. Jingliu runs as your main damage dealer, although Silver Wolf also dishes out some highly impressive damage and can work as both a secondary DPS and support because of this.

Bronya enhances the entire team with her amazing buffs but especially lends her skills to bolster Jingliu’s damage output. Finally, Fu Xuan runs as an overall support unit who primarily shields and buffs but can also grant a solid amount of healing if needed.

About the author