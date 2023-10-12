Jingliu is the notorious Sword Master of the Luofu in Honkai: Star Rail and she’s also an amazing damage-dealing character you can recruit.

Like most five-star Destruction characters, Jingliu is capable of dealing extremely high damage as long as you build her right and amplify the parts of her skillset that help her do so. One of the most important ways to help Jingliu shine on the battlefield is to grant her the best Light Cone you can obtain.

What is the best Light Cone for Jingliu in Honkai: Star Rail?

The singular best Light Cone you can grant Jingliu overall is her signature one, which is called I Shall Be My Own Sword. This is a five-star Light Cone though, and it will only ever be available to pull for when you might also be trying to pull for Jingliu, so it can be quite tough to actually add to your collection.

What are the best Light Cones for Jingliu in Honkai: Star Rail?

When choosing a Light Cone for Jingliu, you’ll find the best ones are those that build up her attack, critical rate, and critical damage. These three statistics are key to any strong damage-dealing Honkai build and will help enhance all aspects of Jingliu’s skillset that are important for her DPS-oriented role.

She taught Jing Yuan most of what he knows since she used to be his mentor. Image via miHoYo

Best five-star Light Cones for Jingliu in Honkai: Star Rail

Out of the available five-star options, the best Light Cone for Jingliu is I Shall Be My Own Sword. There are also a couple of other powerful Light Cones you can use for her if you cannot obtain her signature one.

I Shall Be My Own Sword

“With This Evening Jade” ability: Raises the wearer’s critical damage by 20 percent. When a teammate is attacked or otherwise loses some of their health points, the equipping character then receives one stack of Eclipse. Each stack of Eclipse that is present increases the wearer’s following attack by 14 percent. After the maximum of three stacks has been gained, Eclipse triggers a bonus attack that ignores 12 percent of the targeted opponent’s defense. This effect will last until the equipping recruit uses their attack.

Jingliu’s signature Light Cone builds everything you need to focus on to enhance her DPS skillset, which is why it is the strongest choice. The buffs it provides are based on what her skillset does, so you’ll see her gain an amazing critical damage and attack boost plus a brutal defense-ignoring move that eliminates enemies with ease.

On the Fall of an Aeon

“Moth to the Flames” ability: Each time the wearer attacks, their own attack is then raised by eight percent for up to four possible stacks. When the equipping recruit triggers a weakness break against a foe, their damage is raised by 12 percent for the next two turns they take.

This is one of the easiest five-star Light Cones to obtain, and it’s also one of the strongest options for Jingliu. You can obtain On the Fall of an Aeon from Herta’s Simulated Universe store after you have gained eight Herta Bonds to buy it.

Jingliu will be attacking every turn, so she will consistently build her own attack as she does so, if this Light Cone is equipped. She can also inflict a brutal weakness break against foes who have Ice weakness, so her damage will also consistently be raised by this Light Cone as this occurs.

Something Irreplaceable

“Kinship” ability: Increases the equipping recruit’s attack by 24 percent. Whenever the wearer eliminates an opponent or is struck by one, eight percent of their attack is regenerated as health points. Additionally, the equipping character has their damage increased by 24 percent until their next turn comes to an end.

Clara’s signature Something Irreplaceable Light Cone is a versatile and reliable option for any Destruction character. This Light Cone will build her attack and restore health, which is a nice buff that will ensure she stays alive to help you win any battle.

Jingliu was widely praised before she succumbed to the Mara. Image via miHoYo

Best four-star Light Cones for Jingliu in Honkai: Star Rail

Because of how tough it can be to obtain a five-star Light Cone, you’ll probably at least need to start off your Jingliu with a four-star one and the general best four-star option for her is A Secret Vow.

A Secret Vow

“Spare No Effort” ability: Raises the damage that the wearer deals by 20 percent. Additionally, the equipping character deals a bonus of 20 percent damage against enemies who possess more health points than they do.

This Light Cone can be a powerful weapon for Jingliu, but it will require you to keep her health at a low spot to maximize its potential. It’s best to have a strong protective unit at her side because of this, including characters like Fu Xuan or Gepard.

Nowhere to Run

“Desperate Times” Ability: Increases the equipping recruit’s attack by 24 percent. Whenever the equipping character eliminates an enemy, they receive 12 percent of their attack as health points.

If you want a simpler Light Cone, Nowhere to Run is a great option for Jingliu. This will help raise her attack and restore her health on occasion, so this is an excellent choice if you need a way to funnel more health to her.

Under the Blue Sky

“Rye Under the Sun” ability: Raises the wearer’s attack by 16 percent. After the equipping character has eliminated an opponent, their critical rate is raised by 12 percent for the next three turns they take.

Another viable choice is Under the Blue Sky, but this one can also be tricky since you’ll want to have Jingliu deliver the final bow against every foe she can to gain the critical rate boost. It can certainly be done, but it will likely take a decent amount of strategy.

Villains become friends a lot faster in Honkai: Star Rail than they do in Genshin Impact. Image via miHoYo

Best three-star Light Cones for Jingliu in Honkai: Star Rail

There aren’t any super powerful three-star options for Jingliu, but if you do need a Light Cone of this rarity, then Collapsing Sky is the best option.

Collapsing Sky

“Havoc” ability: Raises the wearer’s basic attack and skill damage by 20 percent.

The effects of this Light Cone are nothing amazing, but if you cannot obtain any better one, then Collapsing Sky is your best three-star bet. If possible, try to superimpose this Light Cone with multiple copies to enhance its abilities.

