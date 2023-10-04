The five-star Quantum Preservation character Fu Xuan can truly do it all in Honkai: Star Rail.

Fu Xuan is an adept shielder, healer, and buffer all in one which makes her one of the most versatile and powerful characters you can add to your roster. She is going to be an incredible force no matter what, but you can make Fu Xuan even more impressive by ensuring she has the best Light Cone possible equipped for her.

What are the best Light Cones for Fu Xuan in Honkai: Star Rail?

Overall, the best possible Light Cone for Fu Xuan is her signature one, which is She Already Shut Her Eyes.

Fu Xuan is an amazing all-in-one support unit capable of doing everything that you usually need a few different support characters to accomplish, so you will want to enhance her support capabilities through the Light Cone you choose for her.

Enhancing Fu Xuan’s support abilities means primarily focusing on raising her:

Health points

Defense

Best five-star Light Cones for Fu Xuan in Honkai: Star Rail

To make Fu Xuan as powerful as possible, you’ll want to equip her with a five-star Light Cone if you can do so. She will perform to the best of her ability when she has five-star equipment to match her five-star rarity which includes granting her both the best Relics and the best Light Cone possible.

The best five-star Light Cone for Fu Xuan is She Already Shut Her Eyes.

She Already Shut Her Eyes

“Visioscape” ability: Raises the equipping character’s maximum health points by 24 percent and energy regeneration rate by 12 percent. When the equipping recruit’s health points are lowered, all allies then have the damage they deal raised by nine percent for the next two turns. At the beginning of each wave, all team members have 80 percent of their lost health points restored.

Everything about this Light Cone complements Fu Xuan’s skill set perfectly, which makes sense considering it was designed with her in mind. If you can spare the Stellar Jade and Star Rail Special Passes, it’s worth trying to obtain this Light Cone for her.

Moment of Victory

“Verdict” ability: Raises the equipping recruit’s defense by 24 percent and increases their effect hit rate by 24 percent. This Light Cone also makes it more likely that opponents will choose to attack the wearer. When the equipping character is attacked, their defense is raised by 24 percent until the end of their turn.

Fu Xuan’s skillset is dedicated to being a support unit and protector, so this Light Cone is a great way to make her a bigger target. It also grants her a powerful defense boost which is one of the most essential areas of her skillset to build.

Texture of Memories

“Treasure” ability: Raises the equipping character’s effect resistance by eight percent. If the equipping recruit is attacked and doesn’t have a shield, they then receive a shield that is equal to 16 percent of their maximum health points for the next two turns. This effect can be activated once every three turns. If the wearer already has a shield when they are attacked, the damage they receive is lowered by 12 percent.

The Texture of Memories Light Cone is another viable choice for Fu Xuan if you want to increase her effect resistance and grant her shields more frequently. It doesn’t have a defense or health points boost though, which is what is best overall for her.

Best four-star Light Cones for Fu Xuan in Honkai: Star Rail

Since five-star Light Cones are very tough to obtain, most players will likely need to use a four-star one instead. It’s best to only use a four-star as a placeholder until you are able to obtain a better Light Cone.

The overall best four-star Light Cone for Fu Xuan will vary depending on what aspect you want to build for her most, but I believe We Are Wildfire is the strongest option.

We Are Wildfire

“Teary-Eyed” ability: At the beginning of a battle, the damage dealt against all allies decreases by eight percent for five turns. Simultaneously, all team members have 30 percent of the difference between their maximum health points and current health points restored to them.

Even though Fu Xuan is great as a general support, she is not a dedicated healer and lacks most when it comes to this skill which is why I believe We Are Wildfire is the best four-star choice for her since it will enhance the healing that the team receives.

Day One of My New Life

“At This Very Moment” ability: Raises the equipping recruit’s defense by 16 percent. Upon entering a battle, all allies have their damage resistance increased by eight percent. Effects of the same type cannot be stacked.

The Day One of My New Life Light Cone comes with a strong defense boost which makes it a great choice for Fu Xuan. It also grants some solid damage resistance.

Landau’s Choice

“Time Fleets Away” ability: Causes the equipping character to be more likely to be attacked, but also decreases the damage they will take by 16 percent.

This Light Cone makes it more likely for the wearer to be attacked, which is great for enhancing Fu Xuan’s support-centric role, and it will lower the damage she takes when she is attacked. It’s a decent option, but it doesn’t provide any increases to Fu Xuan’s skills.

Trend of the Universal Market

“A New Round of Shuffling” ability: Raises the equipping recruit’s defense by 16 percent. When the wearer is attacked, there is a 100 percent chance that the enemy will then be inflicted with Burn. For two turns, the equipping character deals damage over time equal to 40 percent of their own defense.

The defense boost that Trend of the Universal Market supplies is excellent, but the other effects are a bit odd for a supporting character like Fu Xuan. This Light Cone is certainly useful, it’s just not the best for amplifying her skills overall.

Best three-star Light Cones for Fu Xuan in Honkai: Star Rail

Three-star Light Cones won’t serve Fu Xuan well since she is a five-star character who needs a stronger Light Cone to be as effective as possible. If you do need to equip a three-star Light Cone on her, you should always superimpose it as much as you can.

The best three-star Light Cone for Fu Xuan is Defense.

Defense

“Revitalization” ability: When the equipping character uses their Ultimate ability, they then restore health points based on 18 percent of their total maximum health points.

The Defense Light Cone will help Fu Xuan dish out more consistent healing based on when she uses her Ultimate ability.

Amber

“Stasis” ability: Raises the equipping recruit’s defense by 16 percent. If the wearer has less than 50 percent of their maximum health points, this Light Cone also raises defense by another 16 percent.

Amber is another solid option for Fu Xuan since it drastically raises the most important part of her skill set, which is her defense.

