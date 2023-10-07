Best Jingliu builds and skills in Honkai: Star Rail

Honkai: Star Rail’s first Ice Destruction character is Jingliu, an antagonist who used to serve as a sword master for the Xianzhou Luofu.

Jingliu is a masterful damage dealer who will help you achieve great success in every battle you face. But if you want to unlock Jingliu’s true potential, it’s important to understand how her skills function, what materials are required to level her up, and what the best way to build her is.

Jingliu skills in Honkai: Star Rail

Jingliu has six different abilities in total. Most Honkai: Star Rail characters have just five unique abilities, but a few have extras, with Jingliu being one of them.

“Lucent Moonglow” basic attack: Deals Ice damage equal to 50 percent to 130 percent of Jingliu’s attack against a single targeted enemy.

Deals Ice damage equal to 50 percent to 130 percent of Jingliu’s attack against a single targeted enemy. “Transcendent Flash” skill (single target): Deals Ice damage equal to 100 percent to 250 percent of Jingliu’s attack against a single targeted opponent and grants her one stack of Syzygy. “Moon On Glacial River” skill (blast): Jingliu also has an alternate version of her skill that can be activated through her talent. This move deals Ice damage equal to 125 percent to 312.5 percent of Jingliu’s attack against a single selected opponent. Simultaneously, this attack also deals 62.5 percent to 156.25 percent of her attack against adjacent opponents. This skill consumes one stack of Syzygy and does not use skill points.

Deals Ice damage equal to 100 percent to 250 percent of Jingliu’s attack against a single targeted opponent and grants her one stack of Syzygy. “Florephemeral Dreamflux” Ultimate: Deals Ice damage equal to 180 percent to 360 percent of Jingliu’s attack against a single targeted opponent and 90 percent to 180 percent of her attack against all adjacent foes. She receives one stack of Syzygy after this attack concludes.

Deals Ice damage equal to 180 percent to 360 percent of Jingliu’s attack against a single targeted opponent and 90 percent to 180 percent of her attack against all adjacent foes. She receives one stack of Syzygy after this attack concludes. “Crescent Transmigration” talent: When Jingliu accumulates two stacks of Syzygy, she enters the Special Transmigration state which advances her action by 100 percent and increases her critical rate by 40 percent to 55 percent. Her “Moon On Glacial River” skill is then activated.

When Jingliu accumulates two stacks of Syzygy, she enters the Special Transmigration state which advances her action by 100 percent and increases her critical rate by 40 percent to 55 percent. Her “Moon On Glacial River” skill is then activated. When Jingliu uses a skill while she is in the Special Transmigration state, she consumes health points from all her allies equal to four percent of their respective health points but cannot reduce them to lower than one health point. Her attack is then increased based on 540 percent of the health points she consumed and is capped at 90 percent to 225 percent of her base attack until the active attack ends. Syzygy can stack up to three times in total, and Jingliu will leave the Special Transmigration state when it drops to zero.

“Shine of Truth” technique: When Jingliu uses this ability, it creates a special dimension around herself that lasts for 20 seconds. All foes in this field become Frozen. When you enter combat while opponents are in this dimension, she regenerates 15 energy and gains one stack of Syzygy. There is also a 100 percent chance of freezing the affected enemies for one turn. While Frozen, opponents cannot take action and receive extra damage equal to 80 percent of Jingliu’s attack at the start of each turn. Only one dimension created by allies can exist at any given time.

She used to be Jing Yuan’s mentor before she was lost to the Mara. Image via miHoYo

Jingliu Ascension materials in Honkai: Star Rail

To fully ascend Jingliu to the highest level possible, you will need to gather a huge amount of materials for her. Across all of Jingliu’s Ascension levels, the total amount of materials you will need is as follows:

308,000 Credits

15 Immortal Scionette

15 Immortal Aeroblossom

15 Immortal Lumintwig

65 Gelid Chitin

Jingliu Trace materials in Honkai: Star Rail

As you level her up, you will gain access to parts of Jingliu’s Traces skill tree. There are many unique buffs you can unlock through this tree plus boosts to her general skills, so it’s important to gather the materials required to level up all of her Traces.

Across all of Jingliu’s unique Traces, you’ll need to gather:

3,000,000 Credits

18 Shattered Blade

69 Lifeless Blade

139 Worldbreaker Blade

41 Immortal Scionette

56 Immortal Aeroblossom

58 Immortal Lumintwig

Eight tracks of Destiny

12 Regret of Infinite Ochema

You’ll usually see her with a mask covering her eyes. Image via miHoYo

Jingliu’s best build in Honkai: Star Rail

To help Jingliu be as effective as possible in battle, you’ll need to use a powerful damage-focused build. This means that you’ll want to give her Light Cones and Relics that enhance her DPS potential by raising her critical rate, critical damage, Ice damage, and attack.

Best Light Cones for Jingliu in Honkai: Star Rail

Most Destruction Light Cones are fairly decent options since they all generally focus on enhancing damage output, but the best one for Jingliu overall is I Shall Be My Own Sword.

I Shall Be My Own Sword Rarity: Five-star “With This Evening Jade” ability: Increases the equipped character’s critical damage by 20 percent. When an ally is attacked or loses health points, the wearer then receives one stack of Eclipse which can stack up to three times. Each stack of Eclipse raises the equipping recruit’s next attack by 14 percent. After three stacks, it activates a bonus attack that ignores 12 percent of the enemy’s defense. The effect ends after the wearer has used this attack.



If you can’t get Jingliu’s signature Light Cone, there are a few other solid options you can equip her with.

On the Fall of an Aeon Rarity: Five-star “Moth to the Flames” ability: Every time that the equipping character attacks, their attack increases by eight percent up to four possible stacks. When the equipping character activates weakness break on an enemy, their damage increases by 12 percent for their next two turns.

A Secret Vow Rarity: Four-star “Spare No Effort” ability: Increases the damage that the equipping recruit deals by 20 percent. The wearer also deals an extra 20 percent damage against foes who have more health points than them.

Collapsing Sky Rarity: Three-star “ Havoc” ability: Increases the equipping recruit’s basic attack and skill damage by 20 percent.



She’s a brutal damage-dealing force. Image via miHoYo

Best Relics for Jingliu in Honkai: Star Rail

The best general Relic set for Jingliu is the full four-piece Hunter of Glacial Forest set since this will increase her Ice damage and her critical damage. No other Relics work as well, although you could also consider a two-piece Musketeer of Wild Wheat alongside Hunter of Glacial Forest if you want to specifically build Jingliu’s attack.

Hunter of Glacial Forest Two-piece effect: Raises Ice damage by 10 percent. Four-piece effect: After the equipping recruit uses their Ultimate move, their critical damage increases by 25 percent for the next two turns.



For Jingliu’s two-piece Planar Ornament set, Rutilant Arena is the strongest choice, as it will improve her critical rate so she can deal brutal amounts of critical damage.

Rutilant Arena Rarity: Two-star, three-star, four-star, or five-star Two-piece effect: Increases the equipped character’s critical rate by eight percent. When their critical rate reaches 70 percent or higher, their basic attack and skill damage are increased by 20 percent.



