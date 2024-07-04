Zenless Zone Zero – Which S-Rank agent should you choose for 300 pulls in ZZZ?

To get the best compositions in Zenless Zone Zero, you need to make multiple pulls at the Signal Search and if you’re lucky you’ll get your preferred S-rank Agents. Then, at 300 pulls, you get to choose an S-rank Agent as a high-level reward.

Because ZZZ is new and there are so many Agents to choose from, it can be hard to know exactly which of the six S-rank Agents you should be picking once you’ve hit that 300-pull mark. We’ve put together all the best suggestions.

Zenless Zone Zero: Select an S-rank on the Star-Studded Cast banner

The S-rank Agent you should pick once you’ve made 300 pulls on the Star-Studded Cast banner will mostly depend on your team and your preferred gameplay style, but there are a few exceptions. Lycaon is a top-tier S-rank Agent you’ll simply always want on your team because his charge skills and debuffs are very strong and can be crucial in more challenging fights, especially if you’re playing on the harder difficulty.

However, if you already have him on your team, the next best option is Alexandrina Sebastiane (Rina) due to her shock skills, buffs, and overall utility as a support Agent. If supports aren’t your thing, Nekomata is an incredibly fast-paced DPS Agent that’s fun to play and fairly worthwhile picking up due to her high base attack damage, even at low levels.

Priority S-rank Agent Role / Element One Lycaon – Stun

– Ice Two Rina – Support

– Electric Three Nekomata – Attack (DPS)

– Physical Four Soldier 11 – Attack

– Fire Five Grace – Anomaly

– Electric Six Koleda – Stun

– Fire

These recommendations are based on roles you may need to fill on your team, so which S-rank Agent you choose is ultimately up to you. After 300 pulls, you do you and pick whoever you like. If you want an entire team of animals, go for Nekomata and Lycaon. Or, if you wish to have faction-specific teams, choose someone else entirely.

Lycaon and Rina are simply two top-tier S-rank Agents right now and worth considering. You can only choose one S-rank Agent at 300 pulls; so pick whoever you need or want the most. Or, test them out in the demo to see which one suits your playstyle.

When I hit the 300-pull mark I picked Rina because I already had Lycaon and plan to make an entire Victoria Housekeeping Co. faction team.

