Zenless Zone Zero – All Bangboos and how to unlock them in ZZZ

Bangboos are the little support creatures that help you on your journey through the Hollow in Zenless Zone Zero. There are currently 20 Bangboos, each with unique ranks, skills, and stats, and each has unique roles for your team.

Recommended Videos

Here’s all the different Bangboos in ZZZ—and how to get your hands on them.

Zenless Zone Zero: All Bangboos in ZZZ

You can view each Bangboo in the Remodeling Shop. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In ZZZ, there are 20 Bangboos you can get: Eight are S-rank, while 12 are A-rank. These can either be Support Bangboos, meaning they use buffs, debuffs, or shields, or they might have more Combat-based skills.

Bangboo Rank Stats at level one Skills at level one Amillion S-rank Health: 396

Attack: 72

Impact: 103

Defense: 28 A: He builds a machine gun and shoots enemies, dealing physical damage.

B: When you have two or more Cunning Hare characters in your squad, a Bangboo chain reaction occurs. Damage increases with fewer enemies in combat. This maxes at 45 percent extra damage.

C: Uses machine guns and cannons to deal physical damage. Bangvolver S-rank Health: 396

Attack: 65

Impact: 103

Defense: 32 A: Uses different bullet types to either deal physical damage or nothing.

B: When you have two or more Physical Agents on your team, you’ll trigger a chain attack where you’ll inflict 100 percent more Anomaly Buildup.

C: Chain attack: Fires shots that deal physical damage and accumulate lots of Physical Anomaly Buildup. Butler S-rank Health: 479

Attack: 64

Impact: 110

Defense: 28 A: Creates a snack that generates Energy for an Agent.

B: When you have at least two or more Victoria Housing Co. characters on your squad, they’ll generate an extra 20 percent Energy.

C: Chain attack: He uses a frying pan to deal physical damage. Plugboo S-rank Health: 396

Attack: 65

Impact: 99

Defense: 30 A: Unleashes a cannon that deals electric damage and accumulating Electric Anomaly Buildup.

B: When you have at least two Electric Agents on your team, you’ll trigger a chain attack that will inflict 100 percent more Anomaly Buildup.

C: Chain attack: Unleashes an electric attack dealing AoE Electric damage and inflicts lots of Electric Anomaly Buildup. Resonaboo S-rank Health: 396

Attack: 65

Impact: 99

Defense: 30 A: Summons an Ether black hole that pulls in enemies, deals ether damage to struck enemies, and accumulating Ether Anomaly Buildup.

B: Having at least two Ether Agents on your team triggers a chain attack where you’ll deal 100 percent more Anomaly Buildup.

C: Chain attack: Throws an ether bomb at the target, dealing ether damage and accumulating lots of Ether Anomaly Buildup. Rocketboo S-rank Health: 396

Attack: 69

Impact: 99

Defense: 30 A: Mounts a rocket and charges the target. The rocket explodes on impact, dealing fire AoE damage and accumulating Fire Anomaly Buildup.

B: When you have two or more Fire users on your team, this triggers a chain attack where you’ll inflict 100 percent more Anomaly Buildup.

C: Chain attack: Mounts a rocket and charges the target, and it explodes on impact. It will deal AoE fire damage and inflicts lots of Fire Anomaly Buildup. Safety S-rank Health: 396

Attack: 72

Impact: 103

Defense: 28 A: Starts driving and charging enemies. They launch a drill attack that deals physical damage.

B: When you have two or more Belobog Heavy Industry Agents on your team, you’ll trigger a chain attack where the attack damage is increased by 20 percent. And if the enemy is burning or shocked, this buff increased by another 20 percent.

C: Chain attack: Starts driving and charges enemies. They launch a multi-drill attack that deals physical damage. Sharkboo S-rank Health: 396

Attack: 65

Impact: 99

Defense 30: A: Plants traps, and if triggered, they will bite, tear, and summon torpedos at the enemy who triggered them. This deals ice damage and accumulating Ice Anomaly Buildup.

B: When you have two or more ice attribute Agents on your team, you’ll cause a chain reaction where the attack inflicts 100 percent more Anomaly Buildup.

C: Chain Attack: Summons homing trap. This leaps to the enemy, causing an explosion that deals ice damage and accumulates lots of Ice Anomaly Buildup. Avocaboo A-rank Health: 436

Attack: 47

Impact: 100

Defense: 32 A: Shoots juice at the Agent in combat. When the Agent comes into contact with the juice, they recover health. This can only trigger 15 times per combat.

B: When you have one Support Agent on your team, the A skill increases health recovery and has three additional charges.

C: No C skill. Bagboo A-rank Health: 360

Attack: 53

Impact: 94

Defense: 32 A: Unleashes his dual blades to deal physical damage in a flurry of attacks.

B: When you have at least one Attack Agent on your team, the chain attack damage increases by 30 percent.

C: Chain attack: Continually slashes and deals physical damage. Boollseye A-rank Health: 360

Attack: 53

Impact: 94

Defense: 32 A: Throws a dart at the enemy and deals physical damage.

B: When you have one Pierce-type Agent on your team, the chain attack damage increases by 30 percent.

C: Chain attack: Jump and attack the enemy, dealing a lot of physical damage. Booressure A-rank Health: 436

Attack: 47

Impact: 100

Defense: 32 A: Releases ether bubbles that, when your Agent comes into contact with them, they’ll get Energy.

B: When you have one Support Agent, the bubbles, when they’ve touched an Agent, will even generate 60 percent of the effect’s Energy for characters who aren’t on the field (active combat).

C: No C skill. Cryboo A-rank Health: 360

Attack: 50

Impact: 90

Defense: 30 A: Charges the enemy, electrocutes them, deals electric damage, and inflicts Electric Anomaly Buildup.

B: When you have two Electric Agents on your team, this triggers a chain attack that inflicts 60 percent more anomaly damage.

C: Chain attack: Continuously electrocutes the target, deals electric damage, and inflicts Electric Anomaly Buildup. Devilboo A-rank Health: 360

Attack: 53

Impact: 90

Defense: 30 A: Starts flying and shooting homing bullets that deal Ether damage and Ether Anomaly Buildup.

B: When you have two Anomaly Agents on your team, the chain attack deals 40 percent more Anomaly Buildup and can be activated four more times.

C: Chain attack: Fires a laser at the enemy and then fires homing bullets alongside the active Agent’s attacks. This deals ether damage and inflicts lots of Ether Anomaly Buildup. Electroboo A-rank Health: 360

Attack: 50

Impact: 90

Defense: 30 A: Charges the enemy and electrocutes them, dealing electric damage, and inflicts Electric Anomaly Buildup.

B: When you have two Electric Agents on your team, this triggers a chain attack that inflicts 60 percent more anomaly damage.

C: Chain attack: Continuously electrocutes the target, deals electric damage, and inflicts Electric Anomaly Buildup. Exploreboo A-rank Health: 436

Attack: 49

Impact: 100

Defense: 28 A: Scans and digs the ground to find a random buff (health recovery, shield, or energy regeneration).

B: When you have a Support Agent on your team, A’s buffs increase.

C: No C skill. Magnetiboo A-rank Health: 360

Attack: 53

Impact: 94

Defense: 32 A: Pulls in nearby enemies and deals physical damage to all struck enemies.

B: When you have one Anomaly Agent on your team, the attack range is increased, and damage is increased by 30 percent.

C: No C skill. Paperboo A-rank Health: 436

Attack: 47

Impact: 100

Defense: 32 A: It uses a cardboard box to camouflage itself and taunt the enemies. If they’re struck or if the timer runs out, the box explodes, dealing physical damage.

B: When you have at least one Defense Agent on your team, the chain attack generates a shield for team members. The more enemies that are struck, the greater the shield. This maxes at 15 percent of Paperboo’s health.

C: Enters the cardboard box and jumps at the enemy. When it lands, it causes an explosion, dealing AoE physical damage. Penguinboo A-rank Health: 360

Attack: 50

Impact: 90

Defense: 30 A: Uses an ice blade to slash enemy, dealing ice damage and accumulating Ice Anomaly Buildup.

B: When you have two or more Ice Agents on your team, your chain attack deals 60 percent more Anomaly Buildup.

C: Chain attack: Attacks the enemy, dealing ice damage and inflicting lots of Ice Anomaly Buildup. Sumoboo A-rank Health: 360

Attack: 47

Impact: 112

Defense: 32 A: Jumps and strikes an enemy, dealing physical AoE damage. This is an interrupt skill.

B: When you have one Stun Agent on your team, the A skill inflicts more daze (by 18 percent) if their daze is above 50 percent.

C: No C skill.

As you level up your Bangboos and increase their star ratings, their base stats and skills effects increase.

How to unlock Bangboos in ZZZ

I’m aiming for Butler. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can summon Bangboos through the An Outstanding Partner banner in the Signal Search using Boopons. You must first unlock the Remodeling Shop beside the video store to access this Signal Search channel, which unlocks after the tutorial for Hollow Zero.

Bangboos are a fun and cute way to increase your damage, buffs, or debuffs, so knowing which suits your ZZZ lineup, based on their skills, is key.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy