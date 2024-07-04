Image Credit: Bethesda
two characters sitting at a computer in ZZZ
Image via MiHoYo.
Zenless Zone Zero

Zenless Zone Zero: How to claim pre-registration rewards in ZZZ

Claim your rewards before they expire.
Image of Hayley Andrews
Hayley Andrews
|
Published: Jul 3, 2024 08:31 pm

Zenless Zone Zero has finally launched, and eager players who preregistered their interest in miHoYo’s sci-fi gacha game can now claim preregistration rewards—though finding where these goodies land can be a little confusing.

Here’s how to get your pre-rego rewards now that ZZZ is here.

How to claim the pre-registration rewards in ZZZ

Once you’ve unlocked the mail feature in ZZZ, you can then easily claim your preregistration rewards. Unlocking the feature doesn’t take all too long, as you only need to complete the tutorial. This only takes a few minutes.

Once you’ve unlocked your mail, you can access it by following these steps:

  1. Open the Menu. You can do this by selecting the ME button in the top left-hand corner.
  2. Choose More. This opens More Features, where you can select Mail.
  3. In your mail, you’ll see a message dubbed Global Pre-Registration Milestone Rewards. Claim all the rewards by pressing Claim.

And that’s it (though you’ll have to click Confirm at some stage). Now you’ll have your preregistration rewards in your hand and ready to use.

All ZZZ pre-registration milestone rewards

all pre-registration rewards in zzz
Everything you need for your first ZZZ gacha draws. Screenshot by Dot Esports

As all the preregistration milestones for ZZZ were met before the title went live in July, you’ll receive the following rewards:

  • 20 Master Tapes—You use this to perform Signal searches on the Stable Channe. Basically, this is how you’ll get more characters.
  • Five Boopon—You use this to perform searches on the Bangboo channel.
  • 30,000 Denny—This is ZZZ‘s primary currency.
  • Corin—She’s an A-rank Agent.

These items will be helpful as you start your journey, especially the Master Tapes (as that’s how you’ll pull for new Agents) and the Boopons, which give you a little support buddy. So, if you’re ready to dive into ZZZ, this is everything you need to know about unlocking the in-game mail feature and getting your rewards.

Image of Hayley Andrews
Hayley Andrews
Hayley Andrews is a staff writer for Dot Esports with a dual degree in business and human resource management. After discovering her passion for creative writing and gaming, she now writes about MOBAs, MMOs, and cozy games.
