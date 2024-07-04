Zenless Zone Zero – When can you pull in ZZZ?

The Zenless Zone Zero gacha system, Signal Search, is initially locked behind the main story. This means you can’t summon new Agents and W-Engines immediately. However, if you follow the main story, you can start summoning pretty quickly.

Here’s when you can start pulling in ZZZ and how to unlock the feature.

How to unlock summoning in Zenless Zone Zero’s Signal Search gacha system

You can’t miss the classic TV icon. Screenshot by Dot Esports Who will you summon? Screenshot by Dot Esports

You unlock ZZZ‘s pull feature, called Signal Search, just before you complete the Complete General Chop and Susie’s Comissions in the Main Prologue: Business x Strangeness x Justnesss. This is the very first quest you’ll take after the tutorial.

The Signal Search feature, which is located at the top right-hand side of your screen, resembles a colorful TV icon. Once you click it, you can access all the current banners, including the featured and standard ones. Selecting a banner lets you see more details, including what you will likely summon.

When you’re ready to start summoning and have the correct currency to summon from specific banners, you can summon one Agent at a time or in groups of 10.

Account level isn’t a barrier

Unlike most other gacha games, in ZZZ you unlock Signal Search reasonably early and it’s not tied to account level. Your account level—Inter-Knot Level in ZZZ—doesn’t dictate when you can start pulling for Agents or W-Engines. (I was level four when I unlocked pulls.)

Currency is required

Each ZZZ banner does require specific forms of currency to be able to pull from them. For the Standard banners, you need Master Tapes, but for Features banners where you unlock S-rank Agents and W-Engines, you’re going to need Encrypted Master Tapes, which is a far more valuable form of currency.

Some pulls are unlocked later on

There are other trickier unlocks waiting too, e.g. the Bangboo banner; I’m at Inter-Knot level 12 and still haven’t unlocked it after a few hours of playing. I’ll be updating this article as soon as I crack the puzzle there though.

As you’re starting out, this is everything you need to know about when you can start summoning at the ZZZ gacha system, Signal Search.

