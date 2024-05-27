Anime Defenders codes (May 2024)

Updated May 27, 2024: We added the latest codes!

Make way for another fun tower defense game! Featuring stages inspired by popular series such as One Piece and Jujutsu Kaisen, Anime Defenders is weirdly addictive. However, we all dread seeing the Not enough Yen error message as the enemy armies are quickly drawing nearer.

Anime Defenders are here to help, offering Gems that you can use to summon new units. Activate their unique skills, and no one will be able to pass your defenses. If you want to claim even more rewards in a similar game, take a look at our article with Anime Last Stand codes, too.

All Anime Defenders codes list

Anime Defenders codes (Working)

adontop —Redeem for 250 Gems

—Redeem for 250 Gems subcool —Redeem for 50 Gems

—Redeem for 50 Gems sub2toadboigaming —Redeem for 50 Gems

—Redeem for 50 Gems sub2mozking —Redeem for 50 Gems

—Redeem for 50 Gems sub2karizmaqt —Redeem for 50 Gems

—Redeem for 50 Gems sub2jonaslyz —Redeem for 50 Gems

—Redeem for 50 Gems sub2riktime —Redeem for 50 Gems

—Redeem for 50 Gems sub2nagblox—Redeem for 50 Gems

Anime Defenders codes (Expired) show more release2024 show less

How to redeem codes in Anime Defenders

To redeem codes in Anime Defenders, follow the instructions below:

Click here to get your rewards | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Open Anime Defenders on Roblox. Click the three-dot button in the upper-left corner of the screen. Select the Codes option in the drop-down menu. Copy and paste a code into the Enter Code Here text box. Click Redeem to get your rewards.

How to get more Anime Defenders codes

Codes for Anime Defenders can be found on the official Anime Defenders Discord server and X account (@Anime_Defenders). Looking for codes on your own, however, can get time-consuming because of all the unrelated info. Bookmarking this page and visiting often to pick up the latest rewards is the easiest and most convenient method.

Why are my Anime Defenders codes not working?

In case you get an Invalid code error when trying to redeem your Anime Defenders codes, check if your spelling is correct. Typos are the most frequent issue players encounter, so consider copying and pasting your code instead of typing it manually. If the issue persists, you’re likely dealing with an expired code. They don’t last forever, so try redeeming all the available rewards fast before they’re gone.

Other ways to get free rewards in Anime Defenders

If you redeemed all the Anime Defenders codes but you’re still hungry for more Gems, you can earn them passively if you visit the AFK Zone. Joining the Small World Games x Anime Defenders Roblox group will also give you free in-game rewards. In the end, you can also earn Yen and Gems by completing quests.

What is Anime Defenders?

Anime Defenders is a Roblox tower defense game featuring worlds and characters from many different popular anime franchises. Summon your favorite heroes, deploy them onto the battlefield, and utilize their unique perks. Complete the main story mode, beat the challenges, and test your ultimate skills in the infinite mode.

