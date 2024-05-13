Anime Crossover Defense codes (May 2024)

Updated May 13, 2024: We added new codes!

The invading army is at your doorstep, and luckily, you have a force of your own to repel the attack. Using a wide selection of your favorite anime characters and with a bit of help from Anime Crossover Defense codes, you’ll deliver a decisive blow to your enemy.

The codes for Anime Crossover Defense bring all sorts of useful goodies to the table, including Gems, Crystal Helixes, Sushi Rolls, and other forms of in-game currency. Use the codes to buy and upgrade new anime-inspired units and team up with up to three of your friends to take on the most challenging levels. For a similar tower-defense experience, jump into our article with Anime World Tower Defense (AWTD) codes and claim more awesome prizes.

All Anime Crossover Defense codes list

Anime Crossover Defense codes (Working)

1mvisits —Redeem for 1k Gems (New)

—Redeem for 1k Gems 10k —Redeem for 300 Gems and 5 Crystal Helixes (New)

—Redeem for 300 Gems and 5 Crystal Helixes 15k —Redeem for 300 Gems and 5 Crystal Helixes (New)

—Redeem for 300 Gems and 5 Crystal Helixes Fish —Redeem for 200 Gems, 90 Star Shards, 5 Crystal Helixes, a Cupcake, a Legendary Rift Orb, Ramen, and 2 Sushi Rolls

—Redeem for 200 Gems, 90 Star Shards, 5 Crystal Helixes, a Cupcake, a Legendary Rift Orb, Ramen, and 2 Sushi Rolls KingLuffy —Redeem for 300 Gems and 5 Crystal Helixes

—Redeem for 300 Gems and 5 Crystal Helixes Mozking —Redeem for 300 Gems and x5 Crystal Helixes

—Redeem for 300 Gems and x5 Crystal Helixes Release —Redeem for 1k Gems and 90 Star Shards

—Redeem for 1k Gems and 90 Star Shards sebbyastian —Redeem for 100 Gems and 5 Crystal Helixes

—Redeem for 100 Gems and 5 Crystal Helixes StarCodeVanilla —Redeem for 400 Gems and 5 Crystal Helixes

—Redeem for 400 Gems and 5 Crystal Helixes VALK—Redeem for 300 Gems and 5 Crystal Helixes

Anime Crossover Defense codes (Expired)

There are currently no expired Anime Crossover Defense codes.

How to redeem codes in Anime Crossover Defense

Redeem all the codes in Anime Crossover Defense by following the guide below:

Approach Naruto in the Codes area | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Enter a code into the text box | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Start Anime Crossover Defense in Roblox. Approach the Codes NPC. (Image 1) Enter your code into the Click to enter code text box. (Image 2) Click the green Redeem Code button to claim the rewards.

How to get more Anime Crossover Defense codes

The best place to find Anime Crossover Defense codes is right here. Keep this page bookmarked (CTRL+D) and check back often, and we’ll add the latest codes as they get released. You’re free to look for codes yourself by following the game developer’s socials using the links below:

Why are my Anime Crossover Defense codes not working?

Spelling errors and wrong casing are usually the main culprits for faulty Anime Crossover Defense codes. Everyone is bound to make mistakes while typing sooner or later, so make sure that your spelling is correct before you hit that Redeem Code button. Your safest bet is to copy one of the working codes above and paste them into the game. If this doesn’t help either, you’re likely too late, and the codes have already expired.

Other ways to get free rewards in Anime Crossover Defense

Visit the Quest menu to win Gems | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Besides Anime Crossover Defense codes, you can earn more Gems by completing the quests found on the left side of the screen. Completing quests involves tasks such as upgrading specific units or defeating a specified number of enemies. Until more free rewards become available, it’s a good idea to search the Discord server and the Roblox group for promos and giveaways.

What is Anime Crossover Defense?

Anime Crossover Defense is a Roblox tower defense experience inspired by characters from famous anime shows such as Naruto and One Piece. The core gameplay revolves around placing defense towers along the enemy’s path and destroying the foes before they reach your base. To defeat all enemy waves, you can purchase new units or upgrade the existing ones and unlock their more powerful abilities.

Can’t get enough of tower defense games? Take a look at our Ultimate Tower Defense (UTD) codes and check out the rest of our Roblox Codes section, which contains codes for all of your favorite Roblox experiences!

