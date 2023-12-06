Anime Spirits codes (December 2023)

I love Anime Spirits because I get to play as my favorite anime characters while fighting powerful enemies from my favorite shows. To make sure my character was strong enough, I tried to roll for the best Race and Perks, but I ran out of spins quickly, so I had to rely on codes.

Anime Spirits codes will give you a lot of spins that you can use to roll a rare Race. You will also receive Gems and EXP boosts, enabling you to level up your character faster. If you enjoy anime-inspired Roblox titles, check out our Heroes Awakening codes article to get the latest codes and claim freebies that will help you defeat all your foes.

All Anime Spirits codes list

Anime Spirits codes (working)

FREESOUL —Redeem for Oguk’s Soul (New)

—Redeem for Oguk’s Soul UPDATE2 —Redeem for 3 Race/Perk spins (New)

—Redeem for 3 Race/Perk spins 10KLIKES —Redeem for 2x EXP for 30 minutes and 10 Race/Perk spins (New)

—Redeem for 2x EXP for 30 minutes and 10 Race/Perk spins 500KVISITS—Redeem for 100 Gems

Anime Spirits codes (expired)

UPDATE1

FIXES

TAKLAMAN

RESETSTATS

DOUBLEEXP

5KLIKES

3KLIKES

1KLIKES

RELEASE

How to redeem codes in Anime Spirits

To redeem Anime Spirits codes, follow the instructions below:

Click here to redeem your code | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Lauch Anime Spirits on Roblox. Click the Menu button. Click on Codes. Enter your code into the text box. Click on Redeem to get your freebies.

How can you get more Anime Spirits codes?

The fastest way to get all Anime Spirits codes is by pressing CTL+D on your keyboard to bookmark this article. We do our best to keep the lists up-to-date, so don’t forget to check if we added any new codes.

If you’d like to look for codes on your own, you can do so by:

Following the creator of the game on X (@Taklaman1).

Subscribing to their YouTube channel (@Taklaman).

Joining the official Takla Productions Discord server.

Why are my Anime Spirits codes not working?

Anime Spirits codes must be entered exactly as they appear, so ensure your spelling is correct. If you make a typo, the game won’t accept the code, and you won’t be able to claim freebies. The safest solution is to copy the codes from our list and paste them into the game.

Another reason why you’re having issues redeeming codes is their expiration date. Codes don’t stay active forever, so make sure you redeem them before they become invalid. If you discover an expired code in our article, let us know, and we will make the necessary changes.

Other ways to get free rewards in Anime Spirits

Redeeming Anime Spirits codes isn’t the only way to get freebies. You can also get Free rewards (Gems, Gold, and Souls) every 5 minutes by clicking the AFK button when you launch the game.

You can also claim a Daily reward by finding a large chest in the lobby and pressing E on your keyboard to open it. You will get free Gems every day. Finally, completing quests will help you obtain Coins and EXP Boosts.

What is Anime Spirits?

Anime Spirits is a fighting game on Roblox inspired by numerous loved anime and manga series, including Naruto, One Piece, and Dragon Ball. Complete quests, fight powerful enemies and explore anime-inspired islands while doing your best to level up your character. And if you’re in need of extra spins or Gems that will help you improve your character’s stats, redeem codes from our list before they expire!

