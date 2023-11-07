Heroes Awakening Codes (November 2023)

Updated November 7, 2023: Checked for new codes!

Heroes Awakening is a Roblox game inspired by the anime series, My Hero Academia. It follows All Might and his team of heroes in adventures and different quests across the map. While players can always grind the game in order to upgrade their character, earn rewards, and get more cash, there are easy ways of doing so.

As with most Roblox titles, Heroes Awakening features codes that players can input to receive free rewards. These rewards can come in the form of cold hard cash or free spins. All players need to do to earn these rewards is enter active codes into the game and boom, the rewards are yours at no charge.

Heroes Awakening Codes

GROUP – 500 cash and two free Spins (must join the Roblox group to redeem)

– 500 cash and two free Spins (must join the Roblox group to redeem) HARELEASE – 1.5k Cash and two free Spins

– 1.5k Cash and two free Spins SubToShiverAway – 1.5k Cash and three free Spins

– 1.5k Cash and three free Spins SubToXenoTy – 1.5k Cash and three free Spins

– 1.5k Cash and three free Spins SRRY4SHUTDOWNS – 1k Cash and two free Spins

If you want to redeem these codes in Heroes Awakening, all you need to do is open the game, speak to the Character Customization NPC in the customization menu, and then copy any one of the active codes into the text box.

Then from there, you can simply hit enter and whatever reward is associated with the code you entered will be automatically added to your account.