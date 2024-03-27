Weapon Fighting Simulator codes (March 2024)

Hop into Weapon Fighting Simulator and become the best martial artist. Obtain levitating weapons and spells to look cool while attacking enemies. Collect Spirit Stones to open portals to new maps and unlock fancier equipment through battle and by redeeming codes.

Recommended Videos

You can use Weapon Fighting Simulator codes to obtain Spirit Stones faster. You’ll also get other valuable goodies, like Qi boosts, so redeem them fast! If you want to become the champion of champions, check out our article on Anime Combats Simulator codes to get even more freebies!

All Weapon Fighting Simulator codes list

Active Weapon Fighting Simulator codes

easter —Redeem for 1 Spell Drop Boost and 1 Spirit Stone Boost (New)

—Redeem for 1 Spell Drop Boost and 1 Spirit Stone Boost happyday —Redeem for 1 Qi Boost

—Redeem for 1 Qi Boost WFS —Redeem for 1 Spell Drop Boost and 1 Spirit Stone Boost

—Redeem for 1 Spell Drop Boost and 1 Spirit Stone Boost JazonGaming —Redeem for Boosts

—Redeem for Boosts CodeNex —Redeem for Boosts

—Redeem for Boosts Kingkade —Redeem for Boosts

—Redeem for Boosts funrix —Redeem for Boosts

—Redeem for Boosts Skull —Redeem for Boosts

—Redeem for Boosts sisterguard —Redeem for Boosts

—Redeem for Boosts Carbon —Redeem for Boosts

—Redeem for Boosts Sub2RoboSlothGaming —Redeem for Boosts

—Redeem for Boosts Worrybear —Redeem for Boosts

—Redeem for Boosts RAMPHobbies —Redeem for Boosts

—Redeem for Boosts goodluck —Redeem this code for 1 Lucky Boost

—Redeem this code for 1 Lucky Boost welcome —Redeem this code for 1 Spirit Stone Boost

—Redeem this code for 1 Spirit Stone Boost weaponfighting —Redeem this code for 1 DMG Boost

—Redeem this code for 1 DMG Boost sweep—Redeem for 1 Qi Boost and 1 Spirit Stone Boost

Expired Weapon Fighting Simulator codes show more candy3

map31

map15

fighting

sea

tower

victory

likes10000

skin

newpet

serverboss2

bounty

newbuff

clever

street

sword

map10

visits250m

transformers

stormwolf show less

How to redeem codes in Weapon Fighting Simulator

To redeem codes in Weapon Fighting Simulator, follow our guide below:

Press the arrow to claim your reward | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Open Weapon Fighting Simulator in Roblox. Press the cogwheel icon on the left to open the settings. Type the code into the text box. Click the arrow to claim the prize.

How to get more Weapon Fighting Simulator codes

If you want easy access to all the latest Weapon Fighting Simulator codes, use our article. Bookmark it and open it whenever you wish to check for new codes. You can also check official social media if you want to search for them yourself. We don’t advise this option because it takes time, but if you’re up for it, the links are below:

Why are my Weapon Fighting Simulator codes not working?

Weapon Fighting Simulator codes won’t work after they expire. Despite our efforts to keep our lists up-to-date, we rarely know when they’ll cease to work because the developer doesn’t explicitly state the duration dates. However, before you come to the quick conclusion that the codes are outdated, check first if they have any typos. If they do, correct those annoying mistakes and copy/paste the codes in the future.

Other ways to get free rewards in Weapon Fighting Simulator

Receiving free items with Weapon Fighting Simulator codes is great, but don’t worry if you run out of them because there’s more in the game. When you join the server for the first time, you’ll already have a few boosts in your inventory. You’ll also be able to obtain more items with three keys, which you get for free. You can unlock group rewards after joining the Lightning Dragon Studio Roblox group and win goodies by spinning the wheel.

What is Weapon Fighting Simulator?

Weapon Fighting Simulator is a Roblox combat game where you can wield flying swords and use magic. Defeat enemies to gather Spirit Stones and hatch eggs to get better weapons. Unlock new spells and level them up to become the best martial artist.

If you’re eager to use more codes in other popular Roblox games, check out our list of Anime Punch Simulator codes and the rest of our Roblox Codes section.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more