Anime Punch Simulator codes (January 2024)

If there is any anime game on Roblox that perfectly combines a compelling story and hand-to-hand combat, then it is definitely Anime Punch Simulator. Not only is it fast-paced and challenging, but it’s also packed with incredible fighting moves that offer unlimited fun throughout the whole experience.

In this adventure, it’s essential to open various chests for resources, potions, and raid tickets, but sometimes, you’ll need extra help regardless of the strength you possess. That’s when Anime Punch Simulator codes come to the rescue, so don’t hesitate to redeem every last one before they expire! In the meantime, check our Anime Dungeon Fighters codes and grab a bunch of freebies in this title as well.

UPDATE2.5 —Redeem for 1 Reset Stats and 1 Super Energy (New)

—Redeem for 1 Reset Stats and 1 Super Energy 25KLIKES —Redeem for 1 Legendary Chest, 4 Chest Keys, and 1 Super Energy (New)

—Redeem for 1 Legendary Chest, 4 Chest Keys, and 1 Super Energy Update1 —Redeem for 1 Super Energy Potion, 1 Damage Potion, and 1 Old Paper

—Redeem for 1 Super Energy Potion, 1 Damage Potion, and 1 Old Paper 500Likes —Redeem for 1 Gems Potion and 1 Energy Potion

—Redeem for 1 Gems Potion and 1 Energy Potion 1KLIKES —Redeem for 1 Shiny Potion

—Redeem for 1 Shiny Potion 5KLIKES —Redeem for 1 Shiny Potion

—Redeem for 1 Shiny Potion SorryForShutdown —Redeem for 1 Super Energy Potion, 1 Damage Potion, and 1 Invasion Key

—Redeem for 1 Super Energy Potion, 1 Damage Potion, and 1 Invasion Key 20klikes —Redeem for 2 Energy Potion, 1 Damage Potion, and 1 Invasion Key

—Redeem for 2 Energy Potion, 1 Damage Potion, and 1 Invasion Key Update1.5 —Redeem for 1 Super Energy Potion and 1 Damage Potion

—Redeem for 1 Super Energy Potion and 1 Damage Potion Release —Redeem for 1 Raid Ticket, 1 Gems Potion, and 1 Golden Card

—Redeem for 1 Raid Ticket, 1 Gems Potion, and 1 Golden Card 15KLIKES —Redeem for 1 Shiny Potion

—Redeem for 1 Shiny Potion SORRYSHUTPLS —Redeem for 1 Super Energy Potion and 1 Damage Potion

—Redeem for 1 Super Energy Potion and 1 Damage Potion BUGSFIXED —Redeem for 2 Common Chests, 4 Chest Keys, 1 Super Energy Potion, and 1 Rare Chest

—Redeem for 2 Common Chests, 4 Chest Keys, 1 Super Energy Potion, and 1 Rare Chest MINIUPDATE —Redeem for one 1 Energy Potion, 1 Raid Ticket, and 1 Invasion Key

—Redeem for one 1 Energy Potion, 1 Raid Ticket, and 1 Invasion Key 10KLIKES —Redeem for 1 Super Energy Potion and 1 Damage Potion

—Redeem for 1 Super Energy Potion and 1 Damage Potion Update2—Redeem for 2 Common Chests, 2 Chest Keys, and 1 Super Energy Potion

Redeeming codes in Anime Punch Simulator is a quick procedure. Follow our instructions below to claim free rewards in seconds:

Click these buttons to redeem your code | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Launch Anime Punch Simulator in Roblox. Click on the CODES tab on the left side of the screen. Insert the code in the Enter code here pop-up text box. Hit the green Claim button to grab your rewards.

We do our code-hunting missions regularly, trying to find all the active Anime Punch Simulator codes, so bookmark this article (CTRL+D) and visit it often for more freebies.

However, if you want to explore free goodies on your own or expand your knowledge of the game, check some of the developer’s social media channels, such as:

Have you checked your spelling? Anime Punch Simulator codes are usually long combinations of letters, numbers, and special symbols that are sometimes hard to read. That’s why we recommend copying the codes from our list and pasting them directly into the game to avoid unnecessary typos. If you get the message Code Invalid, that means the code has expired, so try to redeem the ones you have yet to use as soon as possible.

Aside from redeeming Anime Punch Simulator codes for freebies, you can earn additional rewards by completing various quests and opening a certain number of stars while fighting against others. Also, if you join the official Roblox group, you can get 5% more gems and an exclusive tag. You can also follow the developers on the social media channels linked above for more information about giveaways and contests.

Anime Punch Simulator is a Roblox fighting game based on several anime series, where you must battle against various NPCs and bosses to reach the top of the leaderboard. To make the whole experience more enjoyable, you can team up with other players, join raids, and progress faster. The gacha system is also a very popular part of this adventure, so use spins whenever possible for unique Pets and Gems.

