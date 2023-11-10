Anime World Tower Defense codes (November 2023)

You’re on a mission to defend your base with the help of the most popular anime heroes across the universe. Anime World Tower Defense is rightfully one of the most popular games of its genre, with fast enemies and a wide variety of Units.

As you upgrade your team and defend your ground from the Corrupt Hero’s army, you will need more units and more powerful abilities. And that’s when Anime World Tower Defense codes come to the rescue with resources like Candies, Gold, Shards, and Puzzles, which are crucial for summoning better heroes. If you’re into more Roblox tower-defense games with lots of freebies, check out our All Star Tower Defense codes list.

All Anime World Tower Defense codes list

Working Anime World Tower Defense codes

HollowPurple —Redeem for 100 Reroll, 10k Puzzles, and 5 Miracle Shards (New)

—Redeem for 100 Reroll, 10k Puzzles, and 5 Miracle Shards SorryForShutdown! —Redeem for 200k Rerolls and 1.5k Puzzles

—Redeem for 200k Rerolls and 1.5k Puzzles 100KFav —Redeem for 1M Gold and 10k Puzzles

—Redeem for 1M Gold and 10k Puzzles HappyHalloween! —Redeem for 3k Candies

—Redeem for 3k Candies BlamSpot —Redeem for 250 Puzzles

—Redeem for 250 Puzzles Noclypso —Redeem for 250 Puzzles

—Redeem for 250 Puzzles CorruptedNight—Redeem for 3k Candies and 3k Puzzles

Expired Anime World Tower Defense codes

75KFAV

Fate

SryForShutDownTooMuch

AWTD

10KLIKES

STARDUSTCRUSADERS

PF2BUpdate

SorryForBug

XboxSupport

GrandReaper

SryF0rShutD0wn

25KLikes

QuincyInvation

New_SorryForSummonAndStoryBugged

HappyNewYears

PirateKing

PowerReaper

FateUpdateDelay

KingLuffy

20KLikes

10MVisits

UnitFollowingIsBack

30MVisits

AWTDRelease

RipAwtd

EarlyChristmas

FreeGold

New_6Mvisit

1Mvisit

GETREADYTOUPDATE4

HappyChristmas

ProTurtle

AWTDRIVIVE

MyHero

DELAYUPDATE

OitnaiWorkHard

Arrancar

SryForALotOfShutdown

SRY4SHUTDOWN

New_Yosha!

New_SorryWeCantRestoreYourUnitUpgradeTUT

Noclypso

DemonHunt

GameRelease

35KLikes

How to redeem codes in Anime World Tower Defense

Redeeming codes in Anime World Tower Defense is a simple process. Follow our precise instructions to claim free rewards:

Follow this arrow to free goodies | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Launch Anime World Tower Defense in Roblox. Hit the Settings button on the left side of the screen. Scroll to the bottom and enter the code in the Put The Code Here textbox. Hit Enter to claim your free reward.

How can you get more codes in Anime World Tower Defense?

Bookmark this article (CTRL+D) and return often as we search for all the active Anime World Tower Defense codes and put them in one place to save you some time. However, if you want to learn more about upcoming giveaways and other ways to get freebies, we suggest that you follow the developer’s official social media channels:

Why are my Anime World Tower Defense codes not working?

Typos can occur easily, as Anime World Tower Defense codes combine uppercase and lowercase letters and special symbols. We advise you to copy the code you wish to use from our list and paste it into the game to prevent mistakes.

Also, if you see the message Code Invalid, you may have entered the code incorrectly, or it’s no longer active. So, try to redeem all the available codes before they expire, and let us know if you find an invalid one on our Working list!

What is the Anime World Tower Defense Trello link?

To get more useful info about the game, including additional helpful details about Units, NPCs, and bosses, visit the Anime World Tower Defense Trello board. This resource is free to access, and it contains official information about various enemies, maps, and unit mechanics, which can be a great asset while upgrading your team of heroes.

What is Anime World Tower Defense?

Among numerous tower-defense Roblox games, Anime World Tower Defense is one of the most played titles. You have to stop invaders from coming in waves with the sole intention of destroying your base. To make your part of the map safe, use your favorite anime characters as units and try to reach the top of the leaderboard!

