Anime Combats Simulator codes (March 2024)

You’re the chosen one—the fighter who can defeat anyone, overcome any obstacles, and challenge the most fearsome bosses in the universe. Anime Combats Simulator combines clicking and fighting with your favorite anime heroes and super cute pets that will help you grind faster.

Recommended Videos

Since you need to grab a lot of Wins and Trophies to unlock new worlds, Anime Combats Simulator codes can come in handy, as they’ll provide you with various resources that will make your experience even more engaging. And if you’re interested in a similar title with a bunch of attractive goodies, make sure to check out our Anime Punch Simulator codes list!

All Anime Combats Simulator codes list

Anime Combats Simulator codes (Working)

DUAL —Redeem for a Free Trial for the 2nd Sword Slot (New)

—Redeem for a Free Trial for the 2nd Sword Slot Booroboroboro —Redeem for a free Rainbow Pet

—Redeem for a free Rainbow Pet BETA —Redeem for a Luck Boost

—Redeem for a Luck Boost 500k—Redeem for x2 Trophies Boost

How to redeem codes in Anime Combats Simulator

Redeeming Anime Combats Simulator codes is quite straightforward. Follow our detailed instructions below to get rewards:

Click this button to redeem your code | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Launch Anime Combats Simulator on Roblox. Click the Codes icon (ABX) on the right side of the screen. Type in a code from the list above (or copy and paste it) into the ENTER CODE HERE pop-up text box. Hit the REDEEM button to grab your freebies.

How to get more Anime Combats Simulator codes

Bookmark this article (CTRL+D) and stay up-to-date with the latest ACS codes. We regularly do our code-hunting expeditions, trying to track them all down and place them here so you don’t have to do all that hard work.

However, if you want to expand your knowledge of the game or participate in special events and giveaways, check the developer’s social media channels, such as:

Why are my Anime Combats Simulator codes not working?

Some Anime Combats Simulator codes might not work by the time you get to them because they usually expire fast. Therefore, be quick whenever you see new codes. Also, pay attention when entering a code from our list to avoid misspellings, or try copying the code and pasting it straight into the game instead. If you run into an expired code, let us know, and we will update this guide.

Other ways to get free rewards in Anime Combats Simulator

Besides redeeming ACS codes for freebies, you can find extra rewards all over the map. First, check the free spin tab in the top-right corner of the screen. Then, check the Daily and Gift icons on the right side and collect everything that you can. Also, there is a LOOT BOX in the top-left corner where you can complete various tasks to grab a limited-time OP Egg or some of the coolest swords in this experience.

What is Anime Combats Simulator?

Anime Combats Simulator is a Roblox fighting clicker title where you need to train, fight different bosses, unlock new worlds, and obtain as many unique pets as possible to grind faster in this exciting adventure. You’ll have to challenge one of the most notorious anime fighters, overcome many obstacles, and explore all the available areas to reach the top of the leaderboard.

If you enjoy similar Roblox games, check out our list of Anime Champions Simulator (ACS) codes to get various freebies in that title as well. And if you’d like to get codes for other fun experiences, check out the rest of our Roblox Codes section!

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more