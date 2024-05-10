Marvel Strike Force codes (May 2024)

Updated May 10, 2024: Added new codes!

Since I find it very difficult to choose only one favorite Marvel hero, Marvel Strike Force is the perfect game for me. Here, I get to form a squad of all my beloved characters and fend off villains. As the game progresses, defeating the enemies gets more challenging.

To upgrade my team, I needed a lot of different resources. Marvel Strike Force codes are the best way to obtain Power Cores, Orb Fragments, new heroes, and other freebies. These free rewards help you upgrade your heroes and create a stronger team so you can defeat more challenging enemies and progress through the game more smoothly.

All Marvel Strike Force codes list

Working Marvel Strike Force codes

GHOSTSPIDER —Redeem for the Ghost Spider character, 500 Power Cores, and 10k Premium Orb Fragments (New)

pool —Redeem for the Deadpool character, 500 Power Cores, and 10k Premium Orb Fragments

Night —Redeem for the Nightcrawler mode (Works only for Level 60+ accounts)

GAMBIT —Redeem for the Gambit character, 500 Power Cores, and 10k Premium Orb Fragments

VENOMFREE —Redeem for the Venom character, 500 Power Cores, and 10k Premium Orb Fragments

WELCOME—Redeem for 20k Legacy Orb Fragments, 20k Legacy II Orb Fragments, and 20k Legacy III Orb Fragments

Expired Marvel Strike Force codes

CELEBRATE

How to redeem codes in Marvel Strike Force

Follow the steps below to redeem Marvel Strike Force codes easily:

Click here to get rewards. | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Open Marvel Strike Force on your device. Complete the tutorial. Tap the cogwheel icon in the upper right corner of the screen. Sign in with Scopely (create an account if you haven’t already). Go back into the game and tap on the Redeem Gift button. Enter your code into the text box. Tap on Redeem to get rewards.

How to get more Marvel Strike Force codes

You can look for the newest Marvel Strike Force codes by joining the MARVEL Strike Force Discord server, following the game’s official X account (@MarvelStrikeF), or checking out the Marvel Strike Force Facebook page. A much simpler option, though, is to consult this article every once in a while, so consider bookmarking it for easy access. We comb through all the socials and update the list above when necessary.

Why are my Marvel Strike Force codes not working?

Unless you copy the Marvel Strike Force codes from this article and paste them into the game directly, you risk making a typo. This will prevent you from obtaining free rewards because the game only accepts codes that are typed in exactly as they appear on the list above.

If you’re having issues even though your spelling is correct, the codes in question are no longer valid. Keep in mind that all codes expire eventually, so try to claim freebies quickly.

Other ways to get free rewards in Marvel Strike Force

Once you redeem all the available Marvel Strike Force codes, you can get additional freebies (including new characters, Orbs, and Power Cores) by claiming various daily rewards. Do your best to keep the streak, as the rewards get better every day. If you’re playing the game for the first time, you will receive Power Orbs as a welcome gift, so check your in-game mailbox to claim them.

What is Marvel Strike Force?

Marvel Strike Force is a turn-based combat game inspired by the Marvel universe. In this RPG title, you get to assemble your dream team of well-loved superheroes and fight various enemies to progress. You’ll win valuable resources with every victory, which will allow you to unlock new and upgrade the existing characters and strategically customize your team.

