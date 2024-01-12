Skibidi Tower Defense codes (January 2024)

Grab the latest Skibidi Tower Defense codes and get potions and coins before they get flushed down the drain!

Your Camera Men and Speaker Men are waiting for your call to repel the waves of annoying enemies! After playing Skibidi Tower Defense for a while, I realized that this is one of the most challenging Roblox games in its genre for a reason.

However, there is a way to make it easier—by using Skibidi Tower Defense codes. Redeem them whenever you can, as you’ll get various items like potions, coins, and other cool resources for upgrading your strongest Units. In the meantime, if you want to test your skills in a similar game with many freebies, check out our Toilet Tower Defense codes list!

All Skibidi Tower Defense codes list

Working Skibidi Tower Defense codes

cope —Redeem for +1 Double Coins Potion (New)

—Redeem for +1 Double Coins Potion freeskibs —Redeem for 100 Coins (New)

—Redeem for 100 Coins GLITCH —Redeem for +1 Luck Potion and +1 Double Coins Potion (New)

—Redeem for +1 Luck Potion and +1 Double Coins Potion EP69—Redeem for +1 Luck Potion and +1 Double Coins Potion (New)

Expired Skibidi Tower Defense codes

How to redeem codes in Skibidi Tower Defense

Redeeming codes in Skibidi Tower Defense is a straightforward procedure. Follow our detailed instructions to claim free rewards:

Click this button to redeem your code | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Launch Skibidi Tower Defense in Roblox. Click on the Gifts icon on the left side of the screen. Select Codes in the pop-up window (next to the Daily tab). Insert the code in the Enter Code text box. Hit the green Verify button to claim your free reward.

How can you get more codes in Skibidi Tower Defense?

Bookmark this article (CTRL+D) and check back occasionally for the latest Skibidi Tower Defense codes. We do our best to find all the working ones and put them here for easy access.

However, if you want to look for them on your own, we suggest visiting some of the developer’s social media profiles, like Skibidi Tower Defense Discord or Fixated Games Roblox group, where you can find potential giveaways or special events for extra freebies.

Why are my Skibidi Tower Defense codes not working?

One of the reasons for Skibidi Tower Defense codes not working is usually a simple typo. Make sure to enter the codes you find on our list precisely as displayed; otherwise, you’ll get a message Code is Invalid. You can always copy the code you’re interested in and paste it straight into the game to avoid mistakes. Another issue might be the expiration date, so redeem new codes as soon as possible!

How to get more free rewards in Skibidi Tower Defense

Aside from redeeming Skibidi Tower Defense codes for freebies, you can earn additional rewards in-game by clicking the Gifts icon on the left side of the screen. Check it every few minutes for various items, from coins to chests and potions. Also, you can visit the AFK Area for extra resources when you get tired from battles. For more potential free stuff, we advise you to check the developer’s social media channels (linked above).

What is Skibidi Tower Defense?

Skibidi Tower Defense is one of the most popular Roblox games in this genre, where you must use various Units, such as Camera Men, Speaker Men, and others, to defend your base from waves of enemies. You can pair up with other players for a boost in earnings and to overcome more challenging Skibidi Toilets and their bosses on your way to the top of the leaderboard. Also, remember to use all the available codes for extra Potions and Coins to upgrade your defenses.

