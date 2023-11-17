Toilet Tower Defense codes (November 2023)

Toilet Tower Defense is one of its genre’s most challenging Roblox games, even if it initially looks easy. Don’t be fooled because you’ll need to test your tactical skills like never before! When your base gets under attack, choose your units carefully and stop those evil toilets!

To get better units, you will need more Credits, and they’re not so easy to come by. If only there were some Toilet Tower Defense codes to help you! Unfortunately, the developers have recently decided to turn off that option in the game, with the possibility of getting it back in the future, so stay tuned. In the meantime, try another tower defense game where you can claim many freebies if you redeem these Tower Defense Simulator codes.

All Toilet Tower Defense codes list

There are no active Toilet Tower Defense codes at the moment.

Expired Toilet Tower Defense codes

CameraHeli

NewGifts

YayMech

AutoSkip

SummonFix

PlzMythic

CoolScientist

SpeakerUpgrade

Parasites

How to redeem codes in Toilet Tower Defense

Redeeming codes in Toilet Tower Defense used to be a short procedure. These are the instructions that should apply in case the developers reintroduce the code-redeeming feature soon:

Click the chat button to redeem your code | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Launch Toilet Tower Defense in Roblox. Click on the chat button in the upper-left corner of the screen. Type /redeem, then a space, and then the code from our list. Hit Enter to claim your rewards.

How can you get more codes in Toilet Tower Defense?

If you want to be up-to-date with the latest Toilet Tower Defense codes, bookmark this article (CTRL+D). We do everything we can to find all the active ones and put them here so you don’t have to spend time on that procedure.

However, if you want to explore more information about other ways to collect freebies, in-game tips and tricks, or potential giveaways, we recommend the developer’s social media channels:

Why are my Toilet Tower Defense codes not working?

The code-redeeming option in Toilet Tower Defense is currently not available. However, if the developers decide to bring it back, you should be aware of the most common issues the players face when claiming freebies.

Codes for Toilet Tower Defense were usually mixes of upper- and lower-case letters, and typos happened often. We always recommend copying the code you’re interested in from our list and pasting it straight into the game to prevent mistakes. Another reason some codes might not work is their expiration dates, so always try redeeming them as soon as possible.

How to get more free rewards in Toilet Tower Defense

If there are no more Toilet Tower Defense codes left to use, you can rely on the AFK Farm, where you get a Coin every minute. Also, remember to check the Quests button on the left side of the screen to see your progress and the daily and weekly missions you need to complete to get Gems. Besides, you can trade resources with your friends or other players in the lobby, so try to make the best of it.

What is Toilet Tower Defense?

Toilet Tower Defense is one of the most popular Roblox games from its genre. You need to defend your base from numerous toilets that are getting stronger with every new wave. If you’re new to the game, try to team up with other players to collect Wins with ease. Place cameramen and other units to repel attacks and summon new ones whenever possible. Prove your tactical skills and climb to the top of the leaderboard!

If you love to play Roblox games where you can earn numerous freebies by redeeming codes, visit our dedicated Roblox Codes section and get all the goodies in other famous Roblox adventures.