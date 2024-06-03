Roblox character is swinging a wooden sword at a dummy
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Reborn As Swordman codes (June 2024)

All good swordsmen need pets, right?
Aleksandar Perišić
Published: Jun 3, 2024 06:12 am

Roblox Reborn As Swordman just got a new update, which includes new content and free codes. Here’s a list of all the codes in Reborn As Swordman.

All Reborn As Swordman codes

Roblox Reborn As Swordman store icon
Click on the Store icon. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The codes in Roblox Reborn As Swordsman can give you free Pets and Wins Boosts. Here are all the working codes:

CodeReward
RELEASEPet Parrot
5klikeTwo Win Boost

Reborn as Swordman is still relatively new, so this list will only grow as more players start playing. We will update this list as the developers add new codes to the game.

Reborn as Swordman is a game where you train your sword-fighting skills by swinging your sword, attacking training dummies, and fighting increasingly difficult enemies. The game is, by nature, very grindy, but there are plenty of ways to speed up the process. In addition to boosting your sword skills as much as possible, you can also bring pets and eventually get reborn as a new character, where you start from scratch but with an increased leveling rate.

How to redeem codes in Reborn As Swordman

To redeem codes in Reborn As Swordman, follow these steps:

  • Log in to the game.
  • Open the Store icon (on the right side of the screen. It looks like a shopping basket).
  • In the Store window, scroll down to the very bottom of the page.
  • There is a very thin blue box at the bottom called “Discord Codes”.
  • Enter a code in the box.
  • Click the yellow “Redeem” button on the left side.
  • Done.

Enjoy becoming a great Swordman in Reborn as Swordman. If you happen to be playing Anime Defenders or Anime Last Stand, we have codes for those games, too.

Aleksandar Perišić
Staff Writer. Aleksandar has been gaming ever since he can remember and has been writing game reviews long before he joined Dot Esports. He loves MMORPGS, Nintendo and Indie games. He also steals gifts on Christmas but then gives them back when everyone starts to sing.