Monster Ghoul codes (June 2024)

Monster Ghoul takes obvious inspiration from Tokyo Ghoul—another hugely popular anime—and this Roblox-based spin-off can be even more fun with special codes providing free Yen and RC.

The Roblox empire is vast as creators continue to pump out one engaging experience after another. Monster Ghoul is a fine example of this and follows the winning formula of combining a take on an Anime series and intertwining it with the addictiveness of Roblox.

In the same way Anime Defenders, Jujutsu Legacy, and Anime Verse have free codes each month that promise a treasure trove of cost-free consumables, Monster Ghoul follows suit.

All Monster Ghoul codes

!1KFavs —Redeem for 1 million RC and 2.5 million Yen.

—Redeem for 1 million RC and 2.5 million Yen. !1M+Visits —Redeem for 1 million RC and 1.2 million Yen.

—Redeem for 1 million RC and 1.2 million Yen. !2M+Visits+Hollow —Redeem for 1.5 million RC and 2 million Yen.

—Redeem for 1.5 million RC and 2 million Yen. !11PM —Redeem for 1.5 million RC and 2.5 million Yen.

—Redeem for 1.5 million RC and 2.5 million Yen. !13K+Favs —Redeem for 13 million Yen.

—Redeem for 13 million Yen. !100KVisits —Redeem for 2 million RC and 1.5 million Yen.

—Redeem for 2 million RC and 1.5 million Yen. !250KVisits —Redeem for 1 million RC and 2.5 million Yen.

—Redeem for 1 million RC and 2.5 million Yen. !Beta —Redeem for 250k RC and 1.5 million Yen.

—Redeem for 250k RC and 1.5 million Yen. !CrabEto —Redeem for 1 million RC and 1.5 million Yen.

—Redeem for 1 million RC and 1.5 million Yen. !MonsterGhoul —Redeem for 250k RC and 1.5 million Yen.

—Redeem for 250k RC and 1.5 million Yen. !NewUpdate —Redeem for 1 million RC and 2 million Yen.

—Redeem for 1 million RC and 2 million Yen. !TakizwaK2 —Redeem for 1 million RC and 3 million Yen.

—Redeem for 1 million RC and 3 million Yen. !THNXFORSUPPORTS —Redeem for 300k RC and 2 million Yen.

—Redeem for 300k RC and 2 million Yen. !Released —Redeem for 250k RC and 1 million Yen.

—Redeem for 250k RC and 1 million Yen. !Updates —Redeem for 1 million Yen and 2 million RC.

—Redeem for 1 million Yen and 2 million RC. !UTA—Redeem for 2 million RC and 2 million Yen.

How to redeem codes in Monster Ghoul

Now we have Monster Ghoul codes to redeem, it’s time you learned how to claim them to boost your in-game currency levels to flaunt your wondrous wealth:

Start up a game of Monster Ghoul through Roblox. Hop into a game and either bring up the menu or quickly click the speech bubble icon. Type in any of the working codes listed above into the chat box. Confirm the message and send it. You should instantly be awarded the bonus connected to the code!

There’s a whole world of anime games outside of Monster Ghoul, though. Be sure to check out Demon Blade, Anime Last Stand, Type Soul, and more.

