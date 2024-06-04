Anime Odyssey Simulator codes (June 2024)

Ever wanted to lead a small party of your favorite anime characters and watch them fight baddies? Anime Odyssey Simulator lets you do just that, but like with most Roblox games, it can be grindy. Fortunately, we are here to make the grind easier.

In Anime Odyssey Simulator, you kill enemies that drop coins. You use these coins to buy gacha eggs that give you new party members for your team. As you fight enemies, these party members level up. Needless to say, these processes can take a while, which is why the game sells and occasionally gives away potions. You can boost your Coin drop, your gacha luck, the damage, and the amount of XP you get for your characters with the potions.

Here are all the working codes for Anime Odyssey Simulator

Anime Odyssey Simulator codes list

It’s always in the Shop. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Use these codes in Roblox Anime Odyssey Simulator to get plenty of potions.

Code Reward SHREDDER Damage Potion, Lucky Potion, and XP Potion release Damage Potion, Lucky Potion, and XP Potion SHINYBUFF Damage Potion, Lucky Potion, and XP Potion QUESTS Damage Potion, Lucky Potion, and XP Potion jeke Lucky Potion herootw Lucky Potion default Lucky Potion urubuzin Coins Potion SORRYFORSHUTDOWN Coins Potion hiro Coins Potion playzin Damage Potion aya Damage Potion SORRYFORSHUTDOWN2 XP Potion

How to redeem codes in Anime Odyssey Simulator

It’s always in the Shop. Screenshot by Dot Esports Scroll down to find the codes section. Screenshot by Dot Esports Enter the code and click the claim button. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Follow these steps to redeem your codes in Anime Odyssey Simulator:

Login to Anime Odyssey Simulator. Open the Shop icon (it’s on the left side of the screen and looks like a shopping cart). When the Shop window opens, scroll down to the very last option on the page). At the bottom, there is a “Codes” section. Enter a promotional code. Click the “Claim” button. Sucess. Enjoy your potions.

