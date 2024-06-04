Anime Odyssey Simulator codes (June 2024)

Ever wanted to lead a small party of your favorite anime characters and watch them fight baddies? Anime Odyssey Simulator lets you do just that, but like with most Roblox games, it can be grindy. Fortunately, we are here to make the grind easier.
In Anime Odyssey Simulator, you kill enemies that drop coins. You use these coins to buy gacha eggs that give you new party members for your team. As you fight enemies, these party members level up. Needless to say, these processes can take a while, which is why the game sells and occasionally gives away potions. You can boost your Coin drop, your gacha luck, the damage, and the amount of XP you get for your characters with the potions.
Here are all the working codes for Anime Odyssey Simulator
Anime Odyssey Simulator codes list
Use these codes in Roblox Anime Odyssey Simulator to get plenty of potions.
|Code
|Reward
|SHREDDER
|Damage Potion, Lucky Potion, and XP Potion
|release
|Damage Potion, Lucky Potion, and XP Potion
|SHINYBUFF
|Damage Potion, Lucky Potion, and XP Potion
|QUESTS
|Damage Potion, Lucky Potion, and XP Potion
|jeke
|Lucky Potion
|herootw
|Lucky Potion
|default
|Lucky Potion
|urubuzin
|Coins Potion
|SORRYFORSHUTDOWN
|Coins Potion
|hiro
|Coins Potion
|playzin
|Damage Potion
|aya
|Damage Potion
|SORRYFORSHUTDOWN2
|XP Potion
How to redeem codes in Anime Odyssey Simulator
Follow these steps to redeem your codes in Anime Odyssey Simulator:
- Login to Anime Odyssey Simulator.
- Open the Shop icon (it’s on the left side of the screen and looks like a shopping cart).
- When the Shop window opens, scroll down to the very last option on the page).
- At the bottom, there is a “Codes” section.
- Enter a promotional code.
- Click the “Claim” button.
- Sucess. Enjoy your potions.