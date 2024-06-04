Anime characters are beating an enemy with the player is watching
Roblox

Anime Odyssey Simulator codes (June 2024)

Boost your party of heroes with some nice potions.
Aleksandar Perišić
Jun 4, 2024

Ever wanted to lead a small party of your favorite anime characters and watch them fight baddies? Anime Odyssey Simulator lets you do just that, but like with most Roblox games, it can be grindy. Fortunately, we are here to make the grind easier.

In Anime Odyssey Simulator, you kill enemies that drop coins. You use these coins to buy gacha eggs that give you new party members for your team. As you fight enemies, these party members level up. Needless to say, these processes can take a while, which is why the game sells and occasionally gives away potions. You can boost your Coin drop, your gacha luck, the damage, and the amount of XP you get for your characters with the potions.

Here are all the working codes for Anime Odyssey Simulator

Anime Odyssey Simulator codes list

Use these codes in Roblox Anime Odyssey Simulator to get plenty of potions.

CodeReward
SHREDDERDamage Potion, Lucky Potion, and XP Potion
releaseDamage Potion, Lucky Potion, and XP Potion
SHINYBUFFDamage Potion, Lucky Potion, and XP Potion
QUESTSDamage Potion, Lucky Potion, and XP Potion
jekeLucky Potion
herootwLucky Potion
defaultLucky Potion
urubuzinCoins Potion
SORRYFORSHUTDOWNCoins Potion
hiroCoins Potion
playzinDamage Potion
ayaDamage Potion
SORRYFORSHUTDOWN2XP Potion

How to redeem codes in Anime Odyssey Simulator

Follow these steps to redeem your codes in Anime Odyssey Simulator:

  1. Login to Anime Odyssey Simulator.
  2. Open the Shop icon (it’s on the left side of the screen and looks like a shopping cart).
  3. When the Shop window opens, scroll down to the very last option on the page).
  4. At the bottom, there is a “Codes” section.
  5. Enter a promotional code.
  6. Click the “Claim” button.
  7. Sucess. Enjoy your potions.
