Ultimate Horse Race codes (December 2024)

Updated Dec. 31, 2024: Checked for the latest codes.

This game is similar to an auto-clicker, but you’ll need to click a bit to collect power, race for cash and gems, and acquire various pets while building the most powerful Jockey Club. When you run out of rewards, use Ultimate Horse Race codes for various freebies before they expire.

All Ultimate Horse Race codes list

Active Ultimate Horse Race codes

1000LIKES —Redeem for 1k Coins (New)

—Redeem for 1k Coins 2000LIKES —Redeem for 1k Coins (New)

—Redeem for 1k Coins RELEASE —Redeem for 2k Coins

—Redeem for 2k Coins 1MVISITS —Redeem for Free rewards

—Redeem for Free rewards UPDATE—Redeem for 1k Coins

Expired Ultimate Horse Race codes

There are no expired Ultimate Horse Race codes right now.

How to redeem codes in Ultimate Horse Race

Having trouble redeeming Ultimate Horse Race codes? Relax and pay attention to our detailed steps below:

Click the Settings button on the right side of the screen to open the code redemption textbox | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Insert a code into the textbox and hit the OK button to claim freebies | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Launch Ultimate Horse Race on Roblox. Click the Settings button on the right side. Insert a code into the Enter code pop-up text box. Hit the yellow OK button to grab freebies.

If you want to try a similar experience with free rewards, visit our Horse Race codes article or head over to our Roblox Codes section.

