Ultimate Horse Race codes (December 2024)

This game is similar to an auto-clicker, but you’ll need to click a bit to collect power, race for cash and gems, and acquire various pets while building the most powerful Jockey Club. When you run out of rewards, use Ultimate Horse Race codes for various freebies before they expire.
All Ultimate Horse Race codes list
Active Ultimate Horse Race codes
- 1000LIKES—Redeem for 1k Coins (New)
- 2000LIKES—Redeem for 1k Coins (New)
- RELEASE—Redeem for 2k Coins
- 1MVISITS—Redeem for Free rewards
- UPDATE—Redeem for 1k Coins
Expired Ultimate Horse Race codes
- There are no expired Ultimate Horse Race codes right now.
How to redeem codes in Ultimate Horse Race
Having trouble redeeming Ultimate Horse Race codes? Relax and pay attention to our detailed steps below:
- Launch Ultimate Horse Race on Roblox.
- Click the Settings button on the right side.
- Insert a code into the Enter code pop-up text box.
- Hit the yellow OK button to grab freebies.
