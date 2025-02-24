Forgot password
Player holding the Scalding Swordfish on the surface world of Fisch.
100% complete Mariana’s Veil Bestiary in Fisch: All fish locations and how to catch them

So much fish.
Published: Feb 24, 2025 05:29 am

Want to catch every fish in Mariana’s Veil? This vast event in Fisch has become a bit of a source of frustration, especially because of the Secret fish needed to unlock the Veil of the Forsaken. Read this guide to get 100 percent completion on all Bestiaries.

Table of contents

Fisch Volcanic Vents Bestiary

The pond in the Volcanic Vents in Fisch.
The Volcanic Vents fishing area is a lava pond located at coordinates (-3343.3, -2028, 4076), found after taking the path to the south from the entrance and completing a firey obby. I’d advise wearing the Level 1 Glimmerfin Suit as soon as you get it from the altar in this part of Mariana’s Veil, or you’ll die a lot while fishing.

FishRarityWeatherSeasonTime of dayBaitValue
Hellfire HaddockCommonRainSummerNightWorm8.33
Inferno HideCommonAnyAnyAnyAny6.25
Embertail EelUncommonAnySpringNightFlakes32.5
Infernal IguanafishUncommonWindyAnyNightInsect60
Smoldering StingrayUnusualAnySpringNightSeaweed52.94
Molten MorayRareRainSpringAnyMinnow56.52
Pyrite PufferfishRareAnyAutumnNightShrimp57.89
Scalding SwordfishLegendaryClearSummerDayTruffle Worm1.6
Blisterback BlennyMythicalClearSummerDayFish Head2.25
Magma LeviathanSecretFoggySummerDayTruffle Worm1.79

Fisch Challenger’s Deep Bestiary

The Polar Prowler in Fisch.
To find the ice fishing cave in Challenger’s Deep, follow the frozen path northwest to coordinates (740, -3355, -1530). You’ll need your Winter Coat from the Northern Summit to fish here for long periods of time.

FishRarityWeatherSeasonTime of dayBaitValue
Frostscale FangtoothCommonAnyWinterDayBagel4.29
CryoskinCommonAnyAnyAnyAny6.25
Chillshadow ChubUncommonClearAnyDayInsect62.5
Subzero StargazerUncommonAnyWinterDayFlakes22.22
Deep Freeze DevilfishUnusualRainAutumnAnySquid15.79
Iceberg IsopodRareWindyWinterNightMinnow16.67
Cryo CoelacanthRareClearAutumnAnyShrimp23.81
Polar ProwlerLegendaryClearWinterNightTruffle Worm0.65
Chillfin ChimaeraMythicalAnyWinterNightFish Head1.54
Frozen LeviathanSecretClearWinterNightTruffle Worm1.29

Fisch Abyssal Zenith Bestiary

The Colossal Saccopharynx in Fisch.
The Abyssal Zenith’s fishing area is directly opposite the entrance at coordinates (-13573, -11050, 135). You don’t need to wear any items to survive this area once you reach it, but you will need to have equipped the Level 2 Glimmerfin Suit to make it through the depths to this part of the Veil.

FishRarityWeatherSeasonTime of dayBaitValue
Leviathan Humpback AnglerfishCommonRainSummerAnyWorm5
Titanic Black SeadevilCommonRainAnyNightBagel4.29
Colossal SaccopharynxUncommonWindyAnyAnyFlakes0.5
Abyssal Bearded SeadevilUncommonAnyWinterAnyInsect3
Radiant Triplewart SeadevilUnusualClearAutumnAnyShrimp28.75
Deeplight FootballfishRareClearSpringAnySeaweed25
Infant Giant SeadevilLegendaryClearAutumnAnyTruffle Worm2.94
Voidglow GhostfishLegendaryFoggySpringNightSquid3.26
Giant SeadevilMythicalClearAutumnAnyFish Head1.8
Crowned AnglerfishSecretFoggyAutumnNightTruffle Worm1.22

Fisch Calm Zone Bestiary

The Calm Zone river in Fisch.
Fish in the rainbow river before it ends at coordinates (-4305, -11230, 1955) to complete the Calm Zone Bestiary in Mariana’s Veil. Once you dive into the end of the river, you’ll be in the wrong section of the Calm Zone to be able to complete this Bestiary.

FishRarityWeatherSeasonTime of dayBaitValue
Quartzfin QueenfishCommonClearSummerDayInsect7.5
Emerald ElephantnoseUncommonClearSummerDayBagel6.25
Diamond DiscusUncommonClearWinterDayFlakes6.86
Sapphire StargazerUnusualClearSpringNoneSeaweed9.29
Prismatic ParrotfishRareClearSpringNoneMinnow62.5
Ruby RasboraRareClearWinterNightSquid14
Crystal CorydorasLegendaryClearAutumnNightTruffle Worm7.5
Shimmering SilversideMythicalClearSpringNightTruffle Worm111.43
Crystallized SeadragonSecretWindySpringNoneShark Head0.29

Fisch Veil of the Forsaken Bestiary

Veil of the Forsaken entrance in the Calm Zone in Fisch.
To complete the Veil of the Forsaken Bestiary, you need to fish in the rainbow pond around the island at coordinates (-4360, -11175, 3715). Conversely, those are the exact coordinates of the Ethereal Prism Rod, if you’re looking to add it to your collection for a steep 15,000,000C$.

FishRarityWeatherSeasonTime of dayBaitValue
Hydra HaddockCommonWindyAnyAnyInsect8.51
Serpent SurgeonfishUncommonFoggyAnyAnyBagel5.95
Kraken KoiUncommonClearAnyAnyWorm3.93
Gorgon GrouperUnusualClearAnyAnyMinnow9.09
Siren SculpinRareWindyAnyAnySquid16
Cyclone ScorpionfishRareRainAnyAnySeaweed15
Typhoon TailfinLegendaryRainAnyAnyTruffle Worm2.65
Twilight TentaclefishMythicalClearAnyAnyTruffle Worm17.33
ScyllaSecret (Scylla Hunt only)AnyAnyAnyShark Head0.4

As you explore Mariana’s Veil, you may find yourself getting lost. Be sure to use our complete Fisch Mariana’s Veil event guide as a walkthrough!

