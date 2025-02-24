100% complete Mariana’s Veil Bestiary in Fisch: All fish locations and how to catch them

Want to catch every fish in Mariana’s Veil? This vast event in Fisch has become a bit of a source of frustration, especially because of the Secret fish needed to unlock the Veil of the Forsaken. Read this guide to get 100 percent completion on all Bestiaries.
Table of contents
Fisch Volcanic Vents Bestiary
The Volcanic Vents fishing area is a lava pond located at coordinates (-3343.3, -2028, 4076), found after taking the path to the south from the entrance and completing a firey obby. I’d advise wearing the Level 1 Glimmerfin Suit as soon as you get it from the altar in this part of Mariana’s Veil, or you’ll die a lot while fishing.
|Fish
|Rarity
|Weather
|Season
|Time of day
|Bait
|Value
|Hellfire Haddock
|Common
|Rain
|Summer
|Night
|Worm
|8.33
|Inferno Hide
|Common
|Any
|Any
|Any
|Any
|6.25
|Embertail Eel
|Uncommon
|Any
|Spring
|Night
|Flakes
|32.5
|Infernal Iguanafish
|Uncommon
|Windy
|Any
|Night
|Insect
|60
|Smoldering Stingray
|Unusual
|Any
|Spring
|Night
|Seaweed
|52.94
|Molten Moray
|Rare
|Rain
|Spring
|Any
|Minnow
|56.52
|Pyrite Pufferfish
|Rare
|Any
|Autumn
|Night
|Shrimp
|57.89
|Scalding Swordfish
|Legendary
|Clear
|Summer
|Day
|Truffle Worm
|1.6
|Blisterback Blenny
|Mythical
|Clear
|Summer
|Day
|Fish Head
|2.25
|Magma Leviathan
|Secret
|Foggy
|Summer
|Day
|Truffle Worm
|1.79
Fisch Challenger’s Deep Bestiary
To find the ice fishing cave in Challenger’s Deep, follow the frozen path northwest to coordinates (740, -3355, -1530). You’ll need your Winter Coat from the Northern Summit to fish here for long periods of time.
|Fish
|Rarity
|Weather
|Season
|Time of day
|Bait
|Value
|Frostscale Fangtooth
|Common
|Any
|Winter
|Day
|Bagel
|4.29
|Cryoskin
|Common
|Any
|Any
|Any
|Any
|6.25
|Chillshadow Chub
|Uncommon
|Clear
|Any
|Day
|Insect
|62.5
|Subzero Stargazer
|Uncommon
|Any
|Winter
|Day
|Flakes
|22.22
|Deep Freeze Devilfish
|Unusual
|Rain
|Autumn
|Any
|Squid
|15.79
|Iceberg Isopod
|Rare
|Windy
|Winter
|Night
|Minnow
|16.67
|Cryo Coelacanth
|Rare
|Clear
|Autumn
|Any
|Shrimp
|23.81
|Polar Prowler
|Legendary
|Clear
|Winter
|Night
|Truffle Worm
|0.65
|Chillfin Chimaera
|Mythical
|Any
|Winter
|Night
|Fish Head
|1.54
|Frozen Leviathan
|Secret
|Clear
|Winter
|Night
|Truffle Worm
|1.29
Fisch Abyssal Zenith Bestiary
The Abyssal Zenith’s fishing area is directly opposite the entrance at coordinates (-13573, -11050, 135). You don’t need to wear any items to survive this area once you reach it, but you will need to have equipped the Level 2 Glimmerfin Suit to make it through the depths to this part of the Veil.
|Fish
|Rarity
|Weather
|Season
|Time of day
|Bait
|Value
|Leviathan Humpback Anglerfish
|Common
|Rain
|Summer
|Any
|Worm
|5
|Titanic Black Seadevil
|Common
|Rain
|Any
|Night
|Bagel
|4.29
|Colossal Saccopharynx
|Uncommon
|Windy
|Any
|Any
|Flakes
|0.5
|Abyssal Bearded Seadevil
|Uncommon
|Any
|Winter
|Any
|Insect
|3
|Radiant Triplewart Seadevil
|Unusual
|Clear
|Autumn
|Any
|Shrimp
|28.75
|Deeplight Footballfish
|Rare
|Clear
|Spring
|Any
|Seaweed
|25
|Infant Giant Seadevil
|Legendary
|Clear
|Autumn
|Any
|Truffle Worm
|2.94
|Voidglow Ghostfish
|Legendary
|Foggy
|Spring
|Night
|Squid
|3.26
|Giant Seadevil
|Mythical
|Clear
|Autumn
|Any
|Fish Head
|1.8
|Crowned Anglerfish
|Secret
|Foggy
|Autumn
|Night
|Truffle Worm
|1.22
Fisch Calm Zone Bestiary
Fish in the rainbow river before it ends at coordinates (-4305, -11230, 1955) to complete the Calm Zone Bestiary in Mariana’s Veil. Once you dive into the end of the river, you’ll be in the wrong section of the Calm Zone to be able to complete this Bestiary.
|Fish
|Rarity
|Weather
|Season
|Time of day
|Bait
|Value
|Quartzfin Queenfish
|Common
|Clear
|Summer
|Day
|Insect
|7.5
|Emerald Elephantnose
|Uncommon
|Clear
|Summer
|Day
|Bagel
|6.25
|Diamond Discus
|Uncommon
|Clear
|Winter
|Day
|Flakes
|6.86
|Sapphire Stargazer
|Unusual
|Clear
|Spring
|None
|Seaweed
|9.29
|Prismatic Parrotfish
|Rare
|Clear
|Spring
|None
|Minnow
|62.5
|Ruby Rasbora
|Rare
|Clear
|Winter
|Night
|Squid
|14
|Crystal Corydoras
|Legendary
|Clear
|Autumn
|Night
|Truffle Worm
|7.5
|Shimmering Silverside
|Mythical
|Clear
|Spring
|Night
|Truffle Worm
|111.43
|Crystallized Seadragon
|Secret
|Windy
|Spring
|None
|Shark Head
|0.29
Fisch Veil of the Forsaken Bestiary
To complete the Veil of the Forsaken Bestiary, you need to fish in the rainbow pond around the island at coordinates (-4360, -11175, 3715). Conversely, those are the exact coordinates of the Ethereal Prism Rod, if you’re looking to add it to your collection for a steep 15,000,000C$.
|Fish
|Rarity
|Weather
|Season
|Time of day
|Bait
|Value
|Hydra Haddock
|Common
|Windy
|Any
|Any
|Insect
|8.51
|Serpent Surgeonfish
|Uncommon
|Foggy
|Any
|Any
|Bagel
|5.95
|Kraken Koi
|Uncommon
|Clear
|Any
|Any
|Worm
|3.93
|Gorgon Grouper
|Unusual
|Clear
|Any
|Any
|Minnow
|9.09
|Siren Sculpin
|Rare
|Windy
|Any
|Any
|Squid
|16
|Cyclone Scorpionfish
|Rare
|Rain
|Any
|Any
|Seaweed
|15
|Typhoon Tailfin
|Legendary
|Rain
|Any
|Any
|Truffle Worm
|2.65
|Twilight Tentaclefish
|Mythical
|Clear
|Any
|Any
|Truffle Worm
|17.33
|Scylla
|Secret (Scylla Hunt only)
|Any
|Any
|Any
|Shark Head
|0.4
As you explore Mariana’s Veil, you may find yourself getting lost. Be sure to use our complete Fisch Mariana’s Veil event guide as a walkthrough!
Published: Feb 24, 2025 05:29 am