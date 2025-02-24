100% complete Mariana’s Veil Bestiary in Fisch: All fish locations and how to catch them

Want to catch every fish in Mariana’s Veil? This vast event in Fisch has become a bit of a source of frustration, especially because of the Secret fish needed to unlock the Veil of the Forsaken. Read this guide to get 100 percent completion on all Bestiaries.

Fisch Volcanic Vents Bestiary

The fishing area. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Volcanic Vents fishing area is a lava pond located at coordinates (-3343.3, -2028, 4076), found after taking the path to the south from the entrance and completing a firey obby. I’d advise wearing the Level 1 Glimmerfin Suit as soon as you get it from the altar in this part of Mariana’s Veil, or you’ll die a lot while fishing.

Fish Rarity Weather Season Time of day Bait Value Hellfire Haddock Common Rain Summer Night Worm 8.33 Inferno Hide Common Any Any Any Any 6.25 Embertail Eel Uncommon Any Spring Night Flakes 32.5 Infernal Iguanafish Uncommon Windy Any Night Insect 60 Smoldering Stingray Unusual Any Spring Night Seaweed 52.94

Molten Moray Rare Rain Spring Any Minnow 56.52

Pyrite Pufferfish Rare Any Autumn Night Shrimp 57.89

Scalding Swordfish Legendary Clear Summer Day Truffle Worm 1.6

Blisterback Blenny Mythical Clear Summer Day Fish Head 2.25 Magma Leviathan Secret Foggy Summer Day Truffle Worm 1.79

Fisch Challenger’s Deep Bestiary

The Polar Prowler! Screenshot by Dot Esports

To find the ice fishing cave in Challenger’s Deep, follow the frozen path northwest to coordinates (740, -3355, -1530). You’ll need your Winter Coat from the Northern Summit to fish here for long periods of time.

Fish Rarity Weather Season Time of day Bait Value Frostscale Fangtooth Common Any Winter Day Bagel 4.29 Cryoskin Common Any Any Any Any 6.25 Chillshadow Chub Uncommon Clear Any Day Insect 62.5 Subzero Stargazer Uncommon Any Winter Day Flakes 22.22 Deep Freeze Devilfish Unusual Rain Autumn Any Squid 15.79 Iceberg Isopod Rare Windy Winter Night Minnow 16.67 Cryo Coelacanth Rare Clear Autumn Any Shrimp 23.81 Polar Prowler Legendary Clear Winter Night Truffle Worm 0.65 Chillfin Chimaera Mythical Any Winter Night Fish Head 1.54 Frozen Leviathan Secret Clear Winter Night Truffle Worm 1.29

Fisch Abyssal Zenith Bestiary

The Colossal Saccopharynx! Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Abyssal Zenith’s fishing area is directly opposite the entrance at coordinates (-13573, -11050, 135). You don’t need to wear any items to survive this area once you reach it, but you will need to have equipped the Level 2 Glimmerfin Suit to make it through the depths to this part of the Veil.

Fish Rarity Weather Season Time of day Bait Value Leviathan Humpback Anglerfish Common Rain Summer Any Worm 5 Titanic Black Seadevil Common Rain Any Night Bagel 4.29

Colossal Saccopharynx Uncommon Windy Any Any Flakes 0.5 Abyssal Bearded Seadevil Uncommon Any Winter Any Insect 3 Radiant Triplewart Seadevil Unusual Clear Autumn Any Shrimp 28.75 Deeplight Footballfish Rare Clear Spring Any Seaweed 25 Infant Giant Seadevil Legendary Clear Autumn Any Truffle Worm 2.94 Voidglow Ghostfish Legendary Foggy Spring Night Squid 3.26 Giant Seadevil Mythical Clear Autumn Any Fish Head 1.8 Crowned Anglerfish Secret Foggy Autumn Night Truffle Worm 1.22

Fisch Calm Zone Bestiary

The river in the first part of the Calm Zone. Screenshot via Fisch

Fish in the rainbow river before it ends at coordinates (-4305, -11230, 1955) to complete the Calm Zone Bestiary in Mariana’s Veil. Once you dive into the end of the river, you’ll be in the wrong section of the Calm Zone to be able to complete this Bestiary.

Fish Rarity Weather Season Time of day Bait Value Quartzfin Queenfish Common Clear Summer Day Insect 7.5 Emerald Elephantnose Uncommon Clear Summer Day Bagel 6.25 Diamond Discus Uncommon Clear Winter Day Flakes 6.86 Sapphire Stargazer Unusual Clear Spring None Seaweed 9.29 Prismatic Parrotfish Rare Clear Spring None Minnow 62.5 Ruby Rasbora Rare Clear Winter Night Squid 14 Crystal Corydoras Legendary Clear Autumn Night Truffle Worm 7.5 Shimmering Silverside Mythical Clear Spring Night Truffle Worm 111.43 Crystallized Seadragon Secret Windy Spring None Shark Head 0.29

Fisch Veil of the Forsaken Bestiary

The gate to the Veil of the Forsaken in the Calm Zone. Screenshot via Fisch

To complete the Veil of the Forsaken Bestiary, you need to fish in the rainbow pond around the island at coordinates (-4360, -11175, 3715). Conversely, those are the exact coordinates of the Ethereal Prism Rod, if you’re looking to add it to your collection for a steep 15,000,000C$.

Fish Rarity Weather Season Time of day Bait Value Hydra Haddock Common Windy Any Any Insect 8.51 Serpent Surgeonfish Uncommon Foggy Any Any Bagel 5.95 Kraken Koi Uncommon Clear Any Any Worm 3.93 Gorgon Grouper Unusual Clear Any Any Minnow 9.09 Siren Sculpin Rare Windy Any Any Squid 16 Cyclone Scorpionfish Rare Rain Any Any Seaweed 15 Typhoon Tailfin Legendary Rain Any Any Truffle Worm 2.65 Twilight Tentaclefish Mythical Clear Any Any Truffle Worm 17.33 Scylla Secret (Scylla Hunt only) Any Any Any Shark Head 0.4

As you explore Mariana’s Veil, you may find yourself getting lost. Be sure to use our complete Fisch Mariana’s Veil event guide as a walkthrough!

