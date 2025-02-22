100% Complete Volcanic Vents Bestiary in Fisch: All 10 fish locations

The Volcanic Vents are the first area in the Mariana’s Veil event in Fisch, but these fiery caverns require a clear head and some fireproofing if you want to stay for long periods of time. If you’re looking to fish in the Volcanic Vents, continue reading below.

How to fish in the Volcanic Vents in Fisch

The fishing area. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Although you can fish in the Volcanic Vents in Fisch for a short time (about 45 minutes to an hour), it’s better to spend that time completing the Volcanic Vents reward quest near the entrance to the area. Once you dock your submarine, you should see a glowing circle on your right with an NPC next to it and the quest requirements above the circle. The NPC is an Innkeeper, who you can pay 35C$ to change your spawn point to the Volcanic Vents.

The quest here requires the following to get the Heat Upgrade for your submarine and a Glimmerfin Suit that will help you in the harsh climate:

Lava Crystal : Drill the orange crystal rocks near the shore where you docked your submarine.

: Drill the orange crystal rocks near the shore where you docked your submarine. Inferno Hide : Go to coordinates (-3343.3, -2028, 4076) in the Volcanic Vents and fish in the lava pond there.

: Go to coordinates in the Volcanic Vents and fish in the lava pond there. Infernal Iguanafish : Go to coordinates (-3343.3, -2028, 4076) in the Volcanic Vents and fish in the lava pond there.

: Go to coordinates in the Volcanic Vents and fish in the lava pond there. Blisterback Blenny: Go to coordinates (-3343.3, -2028, 4076) in the Volcanic Vents and fish in the lava pond there.

If you’re struggling to get to the coordinates I’ve listed, just follow the path south from the shore of the Volcanic Vents. You’ll need a Glider or Advanced Glider to get through the area without being wasted and returning to your spawn point. The path only goes in one direction, and you’ll know you’ve reached the end when you find a wide, open cavern with a rod in the middle of the orange pond.

All 10 fish in the Volcanic Vents in Fisch

A Molten Moray! Screenshot by Dot Esports

Looking for the Volcanic Vents secret fish? This table includes that catch and the other nine fish you can find in the Volcanic Vents.

Fish Rarity Weather Season Time of Day Bait Hellfire Haddock Common Rain Summer Night Worm Inferno Hide Common Any Any Any Any Embertail Eel Uncommon Any Spring Night Flakes Infernal Iguanafish Uncommon Windy Any Night Insect Smoldering Stingray Unusual Any Spring Night Seaweed Molten Moray Rare Rain Spring Any Minnow Pyrite Pufferfish Rare Any Autumn Night Shrimp Scalding Swordfish Legendary Clear Summer Day Truffle Worm Blisterback Blenny Mythical Clear Summer Day Fish Head Magma Leviathan Secret Foggy Summer Day Truffle Worm

Once you’re done in the Volcanic Vents, you can get back in your submarine and continue descending toward the second Mariana’s Veil area, Challenger’s Deep.

