Ninja Time Element tier list: All Elements ranked

Ninja Time is a Naruto-inspired Roblox game featuring tons of your favorite ninjutsu from different chakra Elements. Each Element provides unique abilities and passive skills, so choosing which one you want to play with can be difficult. To make this choice easier, here’s our tier list of all the Elements in Ninja Time.

Ninja Time Element tier list

You can choose from six Elements in Ninja Time: Ice, Fire, Water, Lightning, Wind, and Water. When looked at individually, none of these Elements are necessarily bad, however, some are clearly better than others. We’ll be ranking them from strongest to weakest.

S-tier

This tier features the best Elements in the game, with passives that give you the highest utility and deal tons of damage, setting them apart from the rest.

Ice (Five percent chance) Passive: Attacks freeze and stun enemies Increase by one per Mastery level (Ninjutsu) Base Damage: ten per needle Rarity: Legendary

Ice is far and away the best Element in Ninja Time. Its passive both freezes and stuns enemies, making it optimal for crowd control. Its Ice abilities also dish out high burst damage to enemies and add to the time they remain frozen, with Ice Three dealing the Defense Break debuff to opponents.

All of this makes Ice Ninja Time’s most versatile Element. However, to balance this out, it is also the hardest Element to come by with a spin rate of only five percent, helping account for its extraordinary stats and utility.

A-tier

Next, we have our A-tier Elements. These are relatively easier to come by, as they all belong to the common rarity. But rest assured, they are still highly effective for both beginners and advanced players.

Fire (19 percent chance) Increase by one per Mastery level (Ninjutsu) Additional one second of Fire damage Passive: Deal an additional five damage per second Base Damage: Seven per Shuriken Rarity: Common

Fire is another highly useful and versatile Element in the game. It is primarily centered around ranged attacks, allowing you to deal with enemies from afar. The Fire Element also enjoys dealing damage over time with the fire damage debuff, adding to the already remarkable amounts of damage it deals with Fire abilities. All of this firmly places the Fire Element on top of A-tier in Ninja Time.

Lightning (19 percent chance) +0.7 per Mastery level (Ninjutsu) Additional two seconds of electrify debuff Passive: electricity stuns enemies upon hit Base Damage: Four per hit Rarity: Common

Lightning is one of the best Elements to start off with in Ninja Time. Not only does it enable you to perform crowd control, but its high-speed attacks give you a lot of room to defeat your enemies before they can attack you. Additionally, Lightning abilities range in damage from four all the way up to a whopping 290 damage with Lightning eight.

The best competitive Elements to duel with. Image via Ninja Time

Earth (19 percent chance) +0.5 per Mastery level (Ninjutsu) Base Damage: Three per hit Rarity: Common

Earth Element barely eeks its way onto the A-tier thanks to the high amount of defense and health it provides. Besides being the tankiest Element in Ninja Time, Earth also enjoys the unique benefit of letting you drain Chakra from enemies. Though its damage may not seem like much next to stronger Elements like Fire and Lightning, its abilities can build up and deal a decent amount of damage over time to multiple enemies at once.

B-tier

Finally, we have the lowest tier on our list: B-tier. These Elements aren’t exactly bad, but they don’t do anything special enough to make up for their relatively low damage.

Wind (19 percent chance) +2.5 per Mastery level (Ninjutsu) Base Damage: 19 Rarity: Common

Similar to Fire, the Wind Element excels in range attacks to maintain distance between you and your enemies. The Wind Two ability also allows players to dash away and escape danger if these enemies seem to be getting too close. But this is not enough to ignore the fact that Wind abilities don’t exactly decimate the opposition. Hence, its low damage is why the Wind Element sits in the B-tier.

Water (19 percent chance) Increase by three per Mastery level (Ninjutsu) Additional two seconds of 25 percent slow debuff Base Damage: 17 Rarity: Common

The Water Element is mainly focused on slowing down and escaping from enemies. This is thanks to the slow debuff that many of its abilities apply to enemies. Besides this, its Water Two ability can block incoming projectiles and push away enemies, making it a useful but very situational attack. All of this is not enough to make up for the Element’s relatively low damage output, placing Water at the bottom of the B-tier.

How to Reroll Elements in Ninja Time

If you want to change your Element in Ninja Time, you can choose to reroll. Navigate to the game’s main menu and click the “Spin” button. This will take you to a menu where you can reroll your Element using Element Tokens. You may also reroll your Family and Clan here using their respective Tokens. But make sure to do so carefully since Tokens in Ninja Time can be hard to come by.

That’s all we have for you on our Elements tier list and guide on rerolling Elements in Ninja Time. For more, we recommend checking out our list of Ninja Time codes for free goodies. You can also get freebies for other Roblox games from our Roblox codes page.

