How to catch the Secret Magma Leviathan in Fisch

The Magma Leviathan in Fisch is one of the many secret fish that don’t show up in your bestiary until you catch them, and it has a high negative progress speed, making it tricky to catch it.

Roblox’s Fisch has multiple secret fish in the game, providing an extra layer of challenge for players to find and treasure them in their inventory. These secret fish have good monetary value, but now you’ll need some of them to solve a puzzle and progress further down in the Mariana’s Veil update to unlock new fishing rods. We’ve got you covered if you cannot catch the Magma Leviathan fish.

Here’s everything you need to know about catching Magma Leviathan in Fisch.

How to get Secret Magma Leviathan in Fisch

Use the Smokescreen totem to get the foggy weather. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Unlike other secret fish added in Mariana’s Veil update in Fisch, the Magma Leviathan is easy to catch if you have the right conditions, bait, and fishing rod. After repairing the Submarine with the parts you found with the Drill, the first place you reach is the Volcanic Vents. You need to use the Glimmerfin suit level one in the hot cave after getting the Heat Upgrade to your submarine. If you don’t wear the suit, the heat can be lethal.

Once you have the suit on, make your way to the fishing area and start fishing. Make sure you have the Foggy weather by using the Smokescreen totem, which you can buy on Mushgrove Island for C$ 2,000. You also need it to be Summer to have the best odds of reeling one Magma Leviathan in your hook. In terms of bait, you need the Truffle Worm, making it harder to catch as it further reduces your lure speed.

Make sure to use fishing rods such as Tempest Rod or Abyssal Specter Rod from the recent Atlantis update, as they’ve one of the best resistance stats in the game, which makes it easier for you to catch the Magma Leviathan. You can also use enchants such as Swift and Hasty or Piercing, making it easier to catch the fish. As it’s a secret fish, it’s also a good idea to pop the Aurora Totem or just buy some server luck with Robux to increase your chances of reeling one in your fishing rod.

The chances of reeling a secret are incredibly low, so perseverance would be a key to catching this fish. Once you catch it, you can use it along with two other secret fish to open the Calm Zone door and make your way to fight the final boss of the update.

Next up, you can read our guides on getting the Heat, Ice, and Deep Upgrade for the Submarine and get the Inferno Hide in Fisch.

