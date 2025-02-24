How to catch all 5 secret Mariana’s Veil Fish in Fisch

Every Fisch update adds new secret fish for players to find, but they’re rare. While these usually don’t have any specific purpose in the game, you need some to open a mysterious door in Mariana’s Veil this time.

Recommended Videos

Here is everything you need to know about getting these secret fish in Roblox’s Fisch.

All 5 secret Mariana’s Veil Fish in Fisch, listed

Here is a table to find all the five secret fishes in Mariana’s Veil region of Fisch:

Secret Fish and image Location How to catch Progress speed penalty Magma Leviathan

Volcanic Vents (At the regular fishing spot at this spot.) Use the Truffle Worm bait in the Summer to have the best odds of catching the Magma Leviathan. You can also make it Foggy by using the totem. -90 percent Frozen Leviathan

Challenger’s Deep fishing spot. Use Truffle Worm bait during the Winter season. You also need clear weather in the night so when the season comes, wait for a clear sky and start fishing. -90 percent Crowned Anglerfish

Abyssal Zenith’s fishing spot with the dangerous Anglerfish. Use the Truffle Worm bait during the night in the Autumn season. Similar to the Magma Leviathan, you can also use the Foggy Totem here to enhance your odds of reeling the fish. -95 percent Crystallized Seadragon

Calm Zone’s second zone pond after opening the door using the above three secret fish. Use the Shark Head bait and ensure it’s Spring season with the Windy climate to have the best odds of getting this secret fish. -95 percent Scylla

Defeat the Scylla boss by making the crossbow. After that, wait for the Scylla event to start, and you can catch it in the last level of the Use the Shark Head bait. -95 percent

You need three secret fish, Crowned Anglerfish, Magma, and Frozen Leviathan, to open the door to the next zone in the Calm Zone. This lets you get more secret fish and unlock new rods in Mariana’s Veil region. Most of these fish have incredibly high progress speed penalties, making catching them with regular rods impossible. You need late-game fishing rods with high resistance and control stats to make it slightly easier than normal to catch them, or else they’ll always be a huge challenge.

TSomeenchants like Steady, Swift, and Hasty help with the progress speed reduction and help you catch rare fish easily. If you have the Exalted Relics, you can also get the Mystical and Piercing enchants to help you catch them more easily. You can also invest in other baits to help with resistance, like Weird Algae, but we wouldn’t recommend that as it makes it hard to reel the fish, affecting your luck in hooking the fish.

Also, make sure to use the Sundial totem to make it a night for a few secret fish, and purchase the Foggy one from Mushgrove to have the perfect conditions.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy