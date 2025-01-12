The Exalted Relics in Fisch are the new category of items introduced in the Golden Tides update that lets you get powerful late-game buffs on your existing fishing rods.

Unlike the regular Enchant Relics in Roblox’s Fisch, the Exalted Relics bring seven new Exalted enchants, which provide new effects to your fishing rod. They greatly increase their efficiency but are also significantly harder to get by fishing. You can use the Rod of the Exalted One to increase your odds of catching these Exalted Relics using its passive ability.

Here is everything you need to know about the Exalted Relics and new enchants in Fisch.

All Exalted Relic Enchants in Fisch, listed

Try your luck and add powerful effects to your fishing rods. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you get your Exalted Relics, it’s time to head over to the usual Statue of Sovereignty island in Fisch. After reaching the small island, enter the mines and find the person next to the elevator. You need to pay a nominal fee of C$ 400 to use the elevator to go down and reach the Keeper’s Altar.

Then, go straight toward the small elevated platform. Now, take out your Exalted Relic in your hand from your inventory and equip your desired fishing rod from your equipment box, which will get one of the new Exalted enchants. Make sure it’s nighttime; otherwise, you won’t be able to enchant your rods using the Relics. (You can use the Sundial Totem to turn the daytime into night.)

If you don’t get your favorite enchant from the list below, don’t be afraid to come back later or use more than one Relic to get your desired effect on your late-game fishing rods.

Here is a complete list of all the Exalted Relic Enchants in Fisch:

Exalted Relic Enchant Name Effect on your fishing rod Anomalous This enchant allows your fishing rod to fish in any liquid, such as the magma in the Roslit Volcano and the Brine Pool, to catch exotic fish that sell for more money. Immortal This enchant increases your fishing rod’s luck by 75 percent. Invincible This enchant allows your fishing rod to fish in any liquid such as the magma in the Roslit Volcano and the Brine Pool to catch exotic fish that sell for more money. Mystical This enchant increases your fishing rod’s Resilience stats by 45 percent. Piercing This enchant allows your fishing rod to stab fish while reeling, which makes it easier to catch fish and makes your progress meter go faster. This enchant allows this unique ability present in the Trident Rod and No-Life Rod to add effect to any of your existing fishing rods. Quantum This enchant gives you a 25 percent chance for the fish to get the Subspace mutation which increases the sell value of the mutated fish to five times. Sea Overlord This enchantment makes your captured fish sizes 25 percent bigger than usual.

As there are only seven Exalted enchants at the moment, your odds of getting your favorite enchant among the list are higher than the odds of getting your preferred enchant from the normal Enchant Relics due to the high number of effects that it can give you.

