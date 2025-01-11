How to get Rod of the Exalted One in Fisch

The Rod of the Exalted One in Fisch is one of the latest fishing rods you can unlock for free, but you’ll need to find the secret place and solve a cryptic puzzle.

Here’s everything you need to know about getting the Rod of the Exalted One in Roblox’s Fisch.

How to get the Rod of the Exalted One in Fisch

Find the hidden door near the mangrove trees near the Alligator Swamp. Screenshot by Dot Esports Take the elevator to get to the puzzle section. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To find the Rod of the Exalted One in Fisch, you need to make your way to Mushgrove Swamp island and the Alligator Swamp. The water body also has a rod skin shop with red mushrooms. Take a sharp left from here and go toward the grey mountain surrounded by the Mangrove trees with big roots. You should find an outline of a hidden door here and pass through to find an elevator.

Get in the elevator and press the button to go down. (You might fall to your death if you jump in otherwise.) It will take you to the Keeper’s place, where you’ll find seven altars that showcase different colors and symbols to decipher.

Unlike many other endgame fishing rods, you can’t simply purchase the Rod of the Exalted One in Fisch; you’ll need to solve the tricky puzzle. You will need seven different mutated Enchant Relics and place them on these altars to spawn the Rod of the Exalted One.

Here is a list of all the Enchant Relic Mutations and how you can find them in Fisch. For each of these, you also have the option of appraising your Enchant Relics at Moosewood.

Enchant Relic Mutation How to get it Atlantean Enchant Relic Use the Trident Rod’s passive and catch an Enchant Relic with this mutation. Crystalized Enchant Relic Use the Crystalized Rod’s passive and catch an Enchant Relic with this mutation. Fossilized Enchant Relic Use the Voyager Rod’s passive and catch an Enchant Relic with this mutation. Greedy Enchant Relic Use the Rod Of The Eternal King’s passive and catch an Enchant Relic with this mutation. Hexed Enchant Relic Use the No-Life Rod’s passive and catch an Enchant Relic with this mutation. Mosaic Enchant Relic Use any fishing rod with the Mutated Enchant and catch an Enchant Relic to get this mutation. Translucent Enchant Relic Use any fishing rod with the Ghastly Enchant and catch an Enchant Relic to get this mutation.

Once you’ve collected all the mutated Enchant Relics, place them on the Altars, and the Rod of the Exalted One will spawn. If you’re only missing a handful of these Relics, you can always trade with other late-game players using the official Fisch Discord server, but be mindful of scams.

Is the Rod of the Exalted One worth it in Fisch?

Put all your Enchant Relics here to spawn the powerful rod. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Rod of the Exalted One is one of the most powerful end-game rods you can have in your equipment box at the time of writing. Its complete stats are:

Lure Speed: 55 percent

55 percent Luck: 200 percent

200 percent Control: 0.15

0.15 Resilience: 20

20 Max Weight of Fish: 100000 kg

Beyond the strong base stats, you can further enchant it at the Statue of Sovereignty. But the main reason to keep this rod in your inventory is its passive ability: using it, you have two and a half times the chance to catch Exalted Relics, which can be used to enchant your existing fishing rods with new Exalted Enchants.

