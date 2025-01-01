All Mutations in Fisch and what they do

While you can get plenty of mutations in Fisch from sheer luck, you’ll spend more time out in the open waters than anyone should. Instead of wasting your time waiting for the funky fish to come to you, gear yourself up with the right tools to catch any mutated fish in the game!

Fish Mutation guide – Visuals, how to catch, and values

I keep this one because it’s cute. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In the table below, you’ll find every bit of information you need to catch all types of mutated fish in Fisch. From mutations that require certain rods to those you need to see an NPC to get, you’ll never need another guide to find out how to catch your favorite mutated fish again.

For the fish that can only be caught by being lucky, you’ll see the note “No particular method, just fish.” In these cases, you can also try your luck at the Appraiser in Moosewood with a non-mutated fish. Not every mutation can be Appraised, though, so be careful not to waste your C$.

Mutation Visual description Best way to catch Value added when selling Abyssal Fish will be blue. Fish using a rod with the Abyssal Enchantment. x3.5 Albino Fish will be white. Fish using a rod with the Noir Enchantment. x1.1 or sell to NPC Ashe on Roslit Bay for x1.3 Amber Fish will be encased in a block of amber. Can be obtained while fishing anywhere on the Ancient Isle. x0.5 or go to the Chiseler NPC on the Ancient Isle (located next to the Merchant NPC) to replace Amber with either Purified (x2 value) or Revitalized (x4 Value) Altantean Fish will be a deep turquoise color. Fish using the Trident Rod. x3 Aurora Fish will be light pink with a aura of blue, green, and red. Fish using the Aurora Rod. x6.5 Blighted Fish will be black and purple. Catch during a Blizzard (activated using a Blizzard Totem brought from the Northern Summit at coordinates 20147, 743, 5805). x3 Big Fish will look the same, but will be larger than a standard catch and will weigh more. Fish using a rod with the Sea King Enchantment or the Kings Rod. x1 Darkened Fish will be black. Fish using a rod with the Noir Enchantment. x1.3 Electric Fish will give off yellow sparks. No particular method, just fish. x1.45 Festive Fish will be red and white. Fish using the Candy Cane Rod. x1.4 Fossilized Fish will be bright purple with an aura that shows ancient Fisch symbols. Fish using the Voyager Rod. x2.5 Frozen Fish will be inside a block of ice. No particular method, just fish. From experience, I caught more of these while fishing in the Northern Summit. x1.3 Giant Fish will look the same, but will be larger than a standard or Big catch and will weigh more. Fish using a rod with the Sea King Enchantment or the Kings Rod. x1 Glossy Fish will be pastel blue with a glossy shine. No particular method, just fish. x1.6 Greedy Fish will be gold with a glowing, yellow aura. Fish using the Rod of the Eternal King. x4 Heavenly Fish will be bright, pastel yellow and white. It will look like it’s glowing. Fish using the Heaven’s Rod. x5 Hexed Fish will be dark red with an aura of red sparks. Fish using the No-Life Rod. x1.5 Jolly Fish will take on the appearance of a Christmas Tree. Expect to see a grass-like skin on the fish, with parts of the fish colored in neon blue, green, red, and/or yellow. The neon colors depict Christmas lights. Fish using the Antler Rod or fish using Holly Berry bait. x1.2 Lunar Fish will be bright purple and yellow. Fish during the Moonlit Mirage event, or fish using the Astral Rod, or fish using the Event Horizon Rod. x2.5 Midas Fish will be gold. Fish using the Midas Rod. x2 Mosaic Fish will be pastel colored, with one main color accompanied by several rectangles and triangles in other pastel colors. No particular method, just fish. x1.5 Mythical Fish will change between various neon colors, including pink, cyan, blue, yellow, orange, and red. Fish using the Mythical Rod. x4.5 Negative Fish will have inverted colors, as if applying a negative photographic effect. No particular method, just fish. x1.3 Nuclear Fish will be a bright, radioactive green color. Fish in a Radioactive area after a Nuke has exploded (Nukes are extremely rare, but can be fished up by anyone). x4 Purified Fish will have its normal appearance, as shown in the Bestiary. Take any fish with the Amber Mutation to the Chiseler NPC on the Ancient Isle. x2 Revitalized Fish will be brighter than its Bestiary appearance. Take any fish with the Amber Mutation to the Chiseler NPC on the Ancient Isle. z4 Scorched Fish will have a black, burnt appearance and an aura of flames. Fish with the Phoenix Rod. x1.3 Seasonal Fish will be pink in color. Fish caught in Summer will be 25% bigger. Fish with the Seasons Rod. Spring x3, Summer x1.3, Autumn x1.3, Winter x2.5 Shiny Fish will have an alternative color combination to its Bestiary version. Fish with the Destiny Rod, or fish with a rod with the Blessed Enchant, or fish during a Shiny Surge event. x1.85 Silver Fish will be silver. No particular method, just fish. x1.6 Sleet Fish will be a blue-gray color. Fish during an Avalanche (activated using the Avalanche Totem brought from the Northern Summit at coordinates 19708, 467, 6058). x2.4 Solarblaze Fish will be bright orange with an aura of flames. Fish during an Eclipse event (activated using an Eclipse Totem brought from the Ancient Isle at coordinates 5966, 274, 838). Sparkling Fish will be bright and sparkly. Fish with the Destiny Rod, or fish with a rod that has the Blessed Enchantment, or fish using a Night of the Luminous event. x1.85 Sunken Fish will be dark green with an aura of green smoke. Fish using the Sunken Rod. x4 Translucent Fish will be translucent. Fish using a rod with the Ghastly Enchantment. x1.3

Now that you’ve gotten the hang of mutations in Fisch, why not try filling up your Bestiaries by catching an Isonade or chasing after the limited rarity Megalodon?

