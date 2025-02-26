Ninja Time Trello and Discord links

Ninja Time has been released and if you enjoyed the game on Roblox, the best place to learn about it and get to know the community is through Trello and Discord. These two places are the best ones to keep up to date with the game.

How to join the Ninja Time Trello board

Everything you need to know from the devs. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Trello board has all the information you need about the Roblox game. It’s categorized in columns such as Elements, Family, Sub-Jutsus, Modes, Consumable, Weapons, and even Codes. Just scroll down the column to find what you are looking for and click on it to open its Trello page with the details.

It’s similar to a Wikipedia page, but organized on Trello. It’s common for developers to make their Trello available to the public so players can follow the development process, but The Time of Games opted for an information Trello board.

How to join the Ninja Time Discord server

And a welcome to the community. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Ninja Time Discord server is where you’ll find the game’s community, where you’ll be able to meet other players and get the latest news. You’ll also be able to ask questions or let the devs know if you are facing any issues. There are text and voice channels so you can play with other people and get to know the community.

You’ll have to verify your Discord account with Bloxlink to gain access to server channels, but because of the high demand for verification at the time of writing, the Bloxlink bot is having issues and might not verify your account, which happened to me. You’ll only be able to see the number of members and bots on the server. Try again at a later time.

Don’t share any personal information on the server such as your login, password, where you live, or any information that ill-intended people could take advantage of. If you are a minor, take extra precautions around adults you meet on the server.

You can also join the Ninja Time Roblox group. Although there isn’t a lot of content there, you can post on the Wall to leave a message to the development team like a review.

