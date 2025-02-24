Forgot password
GG Rock Spongebob and Gary in a poster for Spongebob TD
Image via Spongebob Tower Defense on Roblox
Category:
Roblox

Spongebob Tower Defense tier list – Best units

Summon the best units for your Spongebob Tower Defense build.
Image of Nikhil Bahuguna
Nikhil Bahuguna
|

Published: Feb 24, 2025 11:30 am

Spongebob Tower Defense on Roblox features many units for you to unlock, but which ones offer the best stats for you to use to sail through Chapters?

Spongebob Tower Defense offers 65 units after Update 8, including the three starters for you to choose from. Each unit has a rarity of Common, Uncommon, Rare, Epic, Legendary, Limited, Mythic, or Secret. 

Like most Roblox games, you’re better off sticking to Legendary and above characters. As the rarity suggests, Mythic and Secret are some of the best options available, with Uncommon and Rare only serving you well for the first couple of hours of hopping into the game. With the Standard and Booster summoning banners refreshing daily, you must use your hard-earned gems wisely.

That said, here’s our Spongebob Tower Defense tier list, ranking all the units from best to worst.

Table of contents

Spongebob Tower Defense units tier list

Summons banners in Spongebob Tower Defense
The Secret roll chance is too low, so it’s best to get tons of Mythics and trade up. Screenshot by Dot Esports

We’re ranking the base forms of all the units mentioned in our tier list—which means they aren’t rocking any traits. The best units offer impressive stats across the board, amazing damage, very low attack time between attacks, and considerable range—especially with upgrades for both the story and infinite modes.

TierUnits
SBand Geek Mrs. Puff, Captain Magma, GG Rock Spongebob, Hibernation Sandy, Mermaid Man, Realistic Fish Head, Cyborg Plankton, Dream Gary, SpongeHenge
ADirty Dan, Smitty Werbenjägermanjensen, SpongeGar, The Quickster, Doodlebob, Band Geek Mr. Krabs, Flying Dutchman, Miss Appear, Mr. Krabs, Plankton, Snow Mollusk, Tango Karen, Band Geek Pearl, Band Geek Spongebob, Handsome Squidward
BSoaring Starfish, King Neptune, Pinhead Larry, Krusty Krab, Man Ray, Atomic Flounder, Baby Prunes, Dirty Bubble, Karen, Larry The Lobster, Mermaid Man Spongebob, Patty Obsessed Spongebob, Princess Mindy, Texas Sandy, Band Geek Patrick, Band Geek Plankton, Band Geek Sandy 
CKarate Sandy, Bubble Buddy, Grandma Squarepants, Kevin C. Cucumber, Lord Royal Highness, Old Man Jenkins, Pearl, Mrs. Puff, Slapp Laszlo, Squilliam Fancyson, Elastic Waistband, Band Geek Squidward
DGary, Sandy, Spongebob, Squidward, Patrick, Barnacle Boy, Barnacle Boy Patrick, Bubble Bass, Jim, Karate Spongebob, Gene Scallop, Goofy Goober Walter

Best units in Spongebob Tower Defense: S-tier

UnitWhy it’s one of the bestStats
SpongeHengeIt’s undoubtedly the best unit in Spongebob Tower Defense thanks to its massive AoE damage and amazing range. With the correct placement of a SpongeHenge unit, you can cover the entire map and incinerate incoming waves within seconds. However, it’s incredibly hard to obtain—except trading for high-value units, you can only get SpongeHenge using the Prestige Shop (at Max Prestige) which requires Prestige Tokens.Price: 1,750
DMG: 4,354
SPA: 1.3
RNG: 30
Captain MagmaOffers incredible AoE damage output but lacks the range of some of the best units. Still, its range with a few upgrades is enough to make quick work of the incoming waves.Price: 1,250
DMG: 1,832
SPA: 2.5
RNG: 15
Band Geek Mrs. PuffArguably the best Mythic unit after Update 8 went live. It offers damage and range better than the Secret units, making it one of the best picks for any mode.Price: 1,250
DMG: 1,867
SPA: 2
RNG: 26
GG Rock SpongebobIf luck’s not on your side and you’re unable to get a Secret unit, don’t worry; GG Rock Spongebob offers everything a meta unit needs: Line AoE attacks, incredible range, negligible time between consecutive attacks, and massive damage.Price: 1,250
DMG: 1,591
SPA: 0
RNG: 24
Hibernation SandyIt’s an amazing Mythic unit to rock in Spongebob Tower Defense that can compete with Secret units because of its great damage and equally impressive range. Price: 1,250
DMG: 919
SPA: 2
RNG: 22
Mermaid ManCompared to the other Mythics, Mermaid Man is fairly easy to roll—which is the only reason it’s in our S-tier. Considering its lackluster range and attack AoE, we can easily drop him into the A-tier. Price: 1,250
DMG: 1,396
SPA: 3
RNG: 12
Realistic Fish HeadDon’t be deceived by its base stats. This unit’s stats significantly improve upon leveling. Considering it’s a Full AoE unit, it dishes out heaps of damage, making it an incredible pick, especially for the infinite mode.Price: 1,250
DMG: 520
SPA: 2
RNG: 10
Cyborg PlanktonThe worst Secret unit out of the three in total, but it still offers impressive range and damage, one-upping almost every Mythic. Price: 1,750
DMG: 563
SPA: 1.5
RNG: 33.8
Dream GaryWith its AoE damage and slow, accompanied by incredible damage, it’s one of the best units available through the Exclusive Summons’ banner. Price: 1,750
DMG: 1216
SPA: 1.5
RNG: 17

A-tier units

The A-tier units are mostly Legendary and Mythic, with most of them offering considerably less damage than the ones in the S-tier. However, you can add stack these units with ease by simply farming Gems or leaving the game running for AFK rewards.

I recommend farming an Act, which you can complete in under two minutes, for at least a couple hours. You’ll have enough Gems to roll a Legendary or even Mythic unit. Don’t worry; like most Roblox games, the pity bar ensures that with enough attempts, you are guaranteed a rare unit.

Additionally, the A-tier units are a stepping stone to the S-tier units, as you can use these characters in your trade offers for your desired unit.

B-tier units

These units serve you well until the third or fourth Chapter of Spongebob Tower Defense, but within a couple of days of playing the game, you’re likely to secure a few of the A-tier units. With just two A-tier units with decent AoE or line damage, you won’t need to deploy anyone else on the battlefield.

C and D-tier units

It consists of most of the Common, Uncommon, and Rare units, which are some of the worst picks in the game. If you’re stuck using these units, don’t worry; you’re likely a beginner. Advance through the first two Chapters and you’ll now have enough Gems to try your luck on the summoning banners. 

Additionally, make sure to use the Spongebob Tower Defense codes once you reach level 10 to get some free rewards like Magic Conches, Trait Rerolls, Treasure Chests, and Gems.

Once you have a unit that you’re likely to use for a long time, ensure you use your Trait Rerolls (next to the Summon’s area) to buff their range, damage, lower the upgrade cost, or more. For example, a rare Trait like Pursuit buffs a unit’s range by 35 percent. However, you can only roll and equip one trait for every unit.

