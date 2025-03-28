How to watch The Hunt Mega Final – All The Hunt Finals streams

The Hunt Mega Edition Roblox event is finally wrapping up with the top 50 players receiving ultra-rare digital items. However, the main event is for the top 10 players who are invited to the Roblox headquarters for a live-streamed event called The Hunt Mega Final. Here’s where you can watch The Hunt Mega Final.

Where to watch The Hunt Mega Final

The official Roblox X/Twitter page has recently announced all the streams for The Hunt Mega Final. The event will be happening on April 4, 2025 at exactly 10AM PDT. You’ll be able to watch it on YouTube, TikTok, and Twitch to see who out of the top 10 The Hunt players wins the grand prize of $1.000.000. Here are all the streams:

After getting all the Mega Tokens in The Hunt with the best times and scores, the top 10 players of The Hunt have been confirmed. You can check out their names in the Roblox The Hunt lobby on the leader boards. Now let’s talk about some details for the Finals event.

The Hunt Mega Final event details

In addition to the links above, there will be three main hosts who you can follow The Finals event along with. These are huge names in the eSports and Roblox communities that you’ve probably heard of:

JParty

Mimi “Aevilcat” Warmcrantz

Meenyu

Alongside these three hosts, you’ll be able to follow the livestream event and see the 10 finalists compete for the grand prize of $1.000.000. The Roblox team has stated that there will be no purchases necessary for the contest as it’ll be purely skill-based on an equalized playing field.

It’s currently unknown what the games or mini-games will be for The Final event. Theories state that the players will undertake special challenges across popular Roblox franchises similar to how the Mega Token quests worked. However, that isn’t confirmed yet. We’ll update you with any news as soon as they’re revealed.

Stay tuned for The Hunt Mega Finals on April 4, 2025 at 10AM PDT.

