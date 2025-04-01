How to catch the Sea Leviathan in Fisch Second Sea

The Sea Leviathan in Fisch is one of the many exotic fish added to Second Sea, and it’s extremely difficult to get because it doesn’t show up in your in-game announcements like other exotic fish, making it harder to catch in the waters.

Roblox’s Fisch just received a major Cursed Seas update, and it is filled with new bestiaries containing new fish for players. While you can easily obtain some in different islands, others like the Sea Leviathan require you to get some conditions right to have a small chance at getting the fish in your inventory. If you’re struggling to add the Sea Leviathan to your bestiary, we’ve got you covered with this guide.

How to get the Sea Leviathan in Fisch Second Sea, explained

The Ferocity of the Storm! Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Sea Leviathan in Fisch is similar to the Megalodon and the Eternal Frost Whale, but only spawns in the Second Sea. If you haven’t reached level 250 and defeated the Cthulhu Boss, then you won’t be able to get the fish. Once you’ve completed those requirements and made your way to Wavebourne starting island, you can whip out your fishing rod and get to work.

The fish spawns in the Open Ocean, and it is mostly seen near the Azure Lagoon island in the Second Sea. The fish is also constantly moving, so make sure to use the fish radar tool to know where to fish and hook the elusive fish. Also, try to spot the pink blocks on the water, leading to the fish’s location. As there are no in-game announcements, you’ll need to keep using Sundials to change the day and manually patrol around the island to spot one from a distance.

To start with the season, the fish like the Spring and foggy weather. You can get the foggy weather instantly by using the Smokescreen totem, available at Mushgrove in the First Sea for an affordable price. You can’t force the season, though, so it’s best to wait for the season to arrive naturally in the game and hunt for the fish using the totem.

Use the Luminous Larva, the Sea Leviathan’s preferred bait, and you can only obtain them from the Tropical Bait boxes. These boxes can only be fished from the water, and you can catch them anywhere in the Second Sea.

Lastly, make sure to have the highest server luck by purchasing packs or even popping the Aurora totem, which dramatically increases your luck, making it easier to catch the fish. You can also use the new rods with solid luck and resistance stats, as the fish also has a negative 90 percent progress speed penalty, which should make it a tough challenge to catch. You can also use the Blessed Song enchant to reduce some of this penalty.

