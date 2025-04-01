All 8 Rods in Second Sea and how to get them – Fisch Cursed Seas

Here is a complete guide to hunting those fishing rods in the Second Sea.

Fisch players are making their way into the Second Sea after defeating the mighty Cthulhu boss, and it’s a completely different world where old fishing rods aren’t of much use.

The Second Sea in Roblox’s Fisch is a new chapter in the game where players have a completely different currency and must start earning rods again from scratch. While you might think you can use your old rods in the new area, you can’t do that as they all have a 50 percent debuff, making them useless compared to the Second Sea rods.

You start with the Adventurer’s Rod, which has basic stats, but you can use it to earn money and unlock new fishing rods from various islands to get those unique fish.

All 8 Rods in Fisch Second Sea, listed

Here’s a complete list of Fisch’s Second Sea fishing rods that you can obtain, along with their stats and passive abilities:

Fishing Rod Name and Icon Price How to get them Rod Stats Unique Passive Wildflower Rod



E$ 7,000 Waveborne (Starter Island) Merchant Shop Lure Speed: 30 percent

Luck: 55 percent

Control: 0.07

Resilience: 12 percent

Max Weight of Fish: 700kg No passive ability. Firefly Rod

E$ 9,500 Waveborne (Starter Island) Merchant Shop Lure Speed: 75 percent

Luck: 35 percent

Control: -0.01

Resilience: Zero

Max Weight of Fish: 175kg No passive ability. Frog Rod

E$ 12,000 Waveborne (Rests below a tree near the pond.) Lure Speed: 20 percent

Luck: 100 percent

Control: 0.05

Resilience: 5 percent

Max Weight of Fish: 650kg Every perfect catch streak spawns a Frog around you, each granting +0.5 times luck. You can only have a maximum of three frogs at a time.



The downside is that missing perfect catches causes frogs to disappear one at a time, taking down your luck boost. Verdant Shear Rod

E$ 40,000 Next to the merchant in Lushgrove Lure Speed: 70 percent

Luck: 75 percent

Control: 0.1

Resilience: 10 percent

Max Weight of Fish: 2,000kg While fishing with this rod, there is a 10 percent chance of growing a tree during the day that lasts one minute.



During that time, you can get three unique mutations on your fish, which are Mother Nature, Green Leaf, and Brown Wood, and all of them increase the fish’s value by three times. Blazebringer Rod



E$ 70,000 You can find the rod in Emberreach Island on the docks. Lure Speed: 60 percent

Luck: 90 percent

Control: 0.15

Resilience: 15 percent

Max Weight of Fish: 5,000kg After getting 10 perfect catches, you have a 15 percent chance to get the Ember mutation, which increases the fish’s sell value by three times, and 10 percent for the Cracked mutation, which also increases the sell value by three times. Adds a small luck boost of 10 percent.



After 25 more perfect catches, you get a 100 percent chance for Ember, and five percent for Emberflame mutation, which increases the value of the fish by five times and a 25 percent Luck boost. Azure Of Lagoon



E$ 100,000 Near the ladder in Azure Lagoon. Lure Speed: 25 percent

Luck: 105 percent

Control: -0.01

Resilience: 55 percent

Max Weight of Fish: 5,000kg While reeling in a fish, you have a chance to stab the fish, which helps you to fill up the progression meter faster. Free Spirit Rod

E$ 200,000 (Need to complete 75 percent of the bestiary of the Isle of New Beginnings.) Inside the shipwreck on the Isle of New Beginnings. Lure Speed: 25 percent

Luck: 150 percent

Control: 0.15

Resilience: 10 percent

Max Weight of Fish: 5,000kg You have a 20 percent chance of rain purple gemstones, which also gives the Bloom mutation, increasing the sell value of the fish by five times. You also have a chance to stab the fish to increase your progress speed. Great Dreamer Rod

E$ 500,000 The Cursed Shores Lure Speed: 65 percent

Luck: 80 percent

Control: 0.12

Resilience: 12 percent

Max Weight of Fish: 8,000kg It summons Cthulhu to catch a fish for every two fish caught.

While the First Sea fishing rods are nerfed heavily in the new world, they’re definitely decent to use because of their unique passives. These passives, added with your existing enchants, make them great for catching fish, bringing you money to purchase the new rods.

Next, read our guides to learn about marcos and get to the Second Sea in Fisch.

