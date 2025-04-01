Schedule 1 mixing guide Schedule 1 Casino guide All console commands in Schedule 1 Fortnite season start and end dates
Picture showing the Blazebringer Rod in Fisch.
All 8 Rods in Second Sea and how to get them – Fisch Cursed Seas

Here is a complete guide to hunting those fishing rods in the Second Sea. 
Apr 1, 2025

Fisch players are making their way into the Second Sea after defeating the mighty Cthulhu boss, and it’s a completely different world where old fishing rods aren’t of much use.

The Second Sea in Roblox’s Fisch is a new chapter in the game where players have a completely different currency and must start earning rods again from scratch. While you might think you can use your old rods in the new area, you can’t do that as they all have a 50 percent debuff, making them useless compared to the Second Sea rods. 

You start with the Adventurer’s Rod, which has basic stats, but you can use it to earn money and unlock new fishing rods from various islands to get those unique fish.  

All 8 Rods in Fisch Second Sea, listed

Here’s a complete list of Fisch’s Second Sea fishing rods that you can obtain, along with their stats and passive abilities: 

Fishing Rod Name and IconPriceHow to get themRod StatsUnique Passive 
Wildflower Rod
Picture showing the Wildflower Rod in Fisch.
E$ 7,000Waveborne (Starter Island) Merchant ShopLure Speed: 30 percent
Luck: 55 percent
Control: 0.07
Resilience: 12 percent
Max Weight of Fish: 700kg 		No passive ability. 
Firefly Rod
Picture showing the Firefly Rod in Fisch.		E$ 9,500Waveborne (Starter Island) Merchant ShopLure Speed: 75 percent
Luck: 35 percent
Control: -0.01
Resilience: Zero
Max Weight of Fish: 175kg 		No passive ability. 
Frog Rod
Picture showing the Frog Rod in Fisch.		E$ 12,000Waveborne (Rests below a tree near the pond.)Lure Speed: 20 percent
Luck: 100 percent
Control: 0.05
Resilience: 5 percent
Max Weight of Fish: 650kg 		Every perfect catch streak spawns a Frog around you, each granting +0.5 times luck. You can only have a maximum of three frogs at a time. 

The downside is that missing perfect catches causes frogs to disappear one at a time, taking down your luck boost. 
Verdant Shear Rod
Picture showing the Verdant Shear Rod in Fisch.		E$ 40,000 Next to the merchant in LushgroveLure Speed: 70 percent
Luck: 75 percent
Control: 0.1
Resilience: 10 percent
Max Weight of Fish: 2,000kg 		While fishing with this rod, there is a 10 percent chance of growing a tree during the day that lasts one minute.

During that time, you can get three unique mutations on your fish, which are Mother Nature, Green Leaf, and Brown Wood, and all of them increase the fish’s value by three times. 
Blazebringer Rod

Picture showing the Blazebringer Rod in Fisch.		E$ 70,000You can find the rod in Emberreach Island on the docks.Lure Speed: 60 percent
Luck: 90 percent
Control: 0.15
Resilience: 15 percent
Max Weight of Fish: 5,000kg 		After getting 10 perfect catches, you have a 15 percent chance to get the Ember mutation, which increases the fish’s sell value by three times, and 10 percent for the Cracked mutation, which also increases the sell value by three times. Adds a small luck boost of 10 percent. 

After 25 more perfect catches, you get a 100 percent chance for Ember, and five percent for Emberflame mutation, which increases the value of the fish by five times and a 25 percent Luck boost. 
Azure Of Lagoon
Picture showing the Azure of Lagoon Rod in Fisch.
E$ 100,000Near the ladder in Azure Lagoon.Lure Speed: 25 percent
Luck: 105 percent
Control: -0.01
Resilience: 55 percent
Max Weight of Fish: 5,000kg 		While reeling in a fish, you have a chance to stab the fish, which helps you to fill up the progression meter faster. 
Free Spirit Rod
Picture showing the Free Spirit Rod in Fisch.		E$ 200,000 (Need to complete 75 percent of the bestiary of the Isle of New Beginnings.)Inside the shipwreck on the Isle of New Beginnings.Lure Speed: 25 percent
Luck: 150 percent
Control: 0.15
Resilience: 10 percent
Max Weight of Fish: 5,000kg 		You have a 20 percent chance of rain purple gemstones, which also gives the Bloom mutation, increasing the sell value of the fish by five times. You also have a chance to stab the fish to increase your progress speed. 
Great Dreamer Rod
Picture showing the Great Dreamer Rod in Fisch.		E$ 500,000The Cursed ShoresLure Speed: 65 percent
Luck: 80 percent
Control: 0.12
Resilience: 12 percent
Max Weight of Fish: 8,000kg 		It summons Cthulhu to catch a fish for every two fish caught.

While the First Sea fishing rods are nerfed heavily in the new world, they’re definitely decent to use because of their unique passives. These passives, added with your existing enchants, make them great for catching fish, bringing you money to purchase the new rods.

Next, read our guides to learn about marcos and get to the Second Sea in Fisch


