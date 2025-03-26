How to macro in Fisch – Setting up AutoHotKey and v11

Fisch is all about fishing, but sometimes you just want to reel in those high-value catches without sitting at your PC for hours on end. This is where learning how to macro comes in handy.

A macro is a script or program that automates the fishing process, allowing you to collect fish, shake, and reel without manually clicking every time. This guide will walk you through setting up AutoHotkey and v11 to make fishing in Roblox‘s Fisch much easier.

Are macros allowed in Fisch?

Before we get into the setup, let’s talk about Fisch’s stance on macros. Here’s the official rule from the Discord server:

Macro Sharing While macros are allowed within Fisch, any form of sharing is disallowed and can result in an immediate Ban and possibly an additional Game Ban.



This includes streaming macros within the server’s Voice Channels, sending macros or links to macro sites, asking for macros, or any discussion surrounding the obtainment or showcasing of macro tools.

Basically, macros are allowed in-game, but you can’t share them anywhere in the Fisch Discord. This guide exists outside of those rules because we aren’t sharing the guide in the official Fisch server and do not plan to ever do so, but just be aware of the in-server guidelines if you are planning on using a macro. This is why there are so many players using macros that don’t get banned.

How to macro in Fisch

To set up auto-fishing in Fisch, you’ll need two things:

AutoHotkey v1.1 (Deprecated Version) – The program that runs the macro script. Fisch Macro V11 – The script that automates fishing.

Step 1: Download AutoHotkey

AutoHotKey site. Screenshot by Dot Esports

AutoHotkey (AHK) is a free, open-source scripting language for Windows that allows automation of tasks like auto-clicking, macros, and more. To set this up:

Head to AutoHotkey’s official website.

Click the green Download button.

button. Select Download v1.1 (Deprecated) .

. Once downloaded, run the installer and select Express Installation.

Why v1.1? It’s the older version, but it’s also the most stable for Fisch macros. The newer version (v2) introduces changes that can make macros glitchy for some users.

Step 2: Download Fisch macro v11

You want the last download on this table. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Many YouTube videos lock the macro script behind private Discord servers, but you don’t need to jump through hoops. Just go to Fisch Macro (not affiliated, just a good source) and:

Click Download at the top of the site.

at the top of the site. Scroll down to the first table and find Fisch Macro v11 (Updated on Feb) .

. Click the blue Download button next to it.

button next to it. Ignore all other downloads!

Step 3: Move and organize your files

Move the V11 script to a folder you’ll remember (I keep mine in Documents).

to a folder you’ll remember (I keep mine in Documents). Do not move it again after using it once, as AutoHotkey sometimes struggles to find relocated files.

Step 4: Open Fisch and start the macro

After opening v11, you’ll see this on the left. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Launch Roblox and enter the Fisch experience.

Double-click v11 to open it.

to open it. The script will auto-switch you to your Fisch screen, and you’ll see a text box on the left side of your screen showing the macro.

Step 5: Controls and using the macro

P = Start

= Start O = Reload

= Reload M = Exit

Important Notes:

Once the macro is running, you cannot use your keyboard for anything else if you need the P, O, or M keys.

If you need to type or use other programs, exit the script first.

Troubleshooting and fixing v11 macro bugs in Fisch

The zoomed-in view v11 gives you in Fisch. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The v11 macro script isn’t perfect, and you’ll likely run into some bugs. Here’s how to fix the most common ones:

Issues and Questions Fixes and Answers Macro keeps opening the in-game menu Click the camera icon on the top right of Fisch to enable Camera/Screenshot Mode, then start the macro. Fishing rod won’t cast Your rod might not be compatible. Try switching to a different rod. Macro stops working randomly Reload the script (the O key) or test different rods before leaving it running overnight. Shake mini-game isn’t working Open the v11 script in Notepad, find SHAKE SETTINGS, and increase ClickShakeColorTolerance (start at 0 and go up in intervals of 1). 3 works for me, but other players use 5, 10, 20… You need to find what works best for you.



Alternatively, try reloading the macro or switching rods. If still broken, manually click three shake circles—if the macro doesn’t take over, reinstall it. Progress bar disappears Unequip your bait. Bait can cause display issues. The macro hits the ‘Go To’ button when fishing in the ocean Don’t fish in the ocean. Stick to islands. Rod unequipping itself / rod won’t cast / avatar stuck in casting rose Change your rod, unequip bait, reload the macro, and make sure you’re using Roblox Player, not the Microsoft Store version. Macro isn’t catching fish well / catching fish at all Use a rod with high Resilience and Control stats. The script struggles with rarer fish, so don’t expect to catch anything big or fancy. Mini-game bar isn’t working Disable Higher Brightness and Higher Saturation in the Fisch menu, and turn off Wind Shake. Macro won’t open in Fisch Check Navigation Toggle in Roblox settings. It needs to be on and linked to \ . Open v11 in Notepad, find NavigationKey, and make sure it’s also set to \ . Progress bar isn’t moving Turn off Higher Brightness and Saturation, and don’t use bait with the macro. Is v11 virus safe? Fisch Macro’s website guarantees it’s safe, but you’re downloading third-party software at your own risk. Is v11 the best macro for Fisch? The AsphaltCake macro is widely considered the best, and v11 is the best version for general users. Is there a Mac or mobile version of the v11 macro script? Not yet. Someone is probably working on it, but for now, v11 is Windows-only.

Best rods for macroing in Fisch

The Phoenix Rod. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Antler Rod

Arctic Rod

Aurora Rod

Carbon Rod

Flimsy Rod

Haunted Rod

Magma Rod

Nocturnal Rod

Phoenix Rod

Steady Rod

Training Rod

Rods that may have issues (such as not doing the shaking game, not casting, or randomly exiting the fishing mini-game):

Candy Cane Rod

Heaven’s Rod

Lucky Rod

Midas Rod

Mythical Rod

Relic Rod

Rod of the Depths

How to use your PC while using a macro in Fisch

Whether you have two screens or you’re split-screening, you can still use your PC or laptop while you have Fisch running. But there are limitations.

No matter what you want to do, you cannot actively use your computer while a macro is running. If you have two monitors, you can have Fisch on one and your other activity on the other, but the script program will still pull you over to Fisch when it’s active. Instead, set up an inactive activity (such as streaming a TV series, movie, or watching YouTube videos on auto), then open up and start the v11 script on Fisch.

Similarly, you can use v11 on Fisch without being in fullscreen mode, but you need to set up whatever you want to run on one side of the screen and have Fisch in a smaller window on the other side to keep the script running. Again, Fisch and v11 have to be “on top,” meaning they need to be the last thing you interacted with to avoid having the script pull you over there anyway. The smaller Fisch screen is definitely more fiddly to set up, but it’s still possible to do it for my fellow laptop users.

If you want to change what you’re watching, just exit the script and reload it when you’re ready.

Other tips for AFK fishing in Fisch

Turn off party notifications and enable Windows Do Not Disturb to prevent interruptions.

Don’t macro in dangerous areas where you can die (Northern Expedition above the ground level and most of the levels of Mariana’s Veil).

Expect your in-game graphics to drop and for the camera to zoom into your avatar’s head when you start the script. This is normal.

and for the camera to when you start the script. This is normal. Don’t expect to catch Mythical, Exotic, or Limited fish. The macro struggles with these and with fish that negatively impact the progress speed .

. Ensure your rod is equipped (held over your shoulder) before starting the macro.

With AutoHotkey and v11, you can automate fishing in Fisch and collect catches without constantly clicking. While the macro isn’t perfect, following the troubleshooting steps and using the right rod will help you get the most out of it. Happy fishing!

