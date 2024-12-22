Fisch’s new Northern Expedition update takes everyone on an adventure to climb the high mountain and unravel its secrets. The harsh climb also introduces new dangers and parameters to monitor, which, when kept unchecked, could prove fatal.

Here’s everything that you need to know about surviving to climb the harsh mountain in Roblox’s Fisch Northern Expedition.

How to survive the Northern Expedition in Fisch

While climbing the mountain in Fisch’s Northern Expedition area, you’ll face multiple problems that will lead you to restart your climb to reach your precious rods and fish. Here’s a list of problems and solutions to keep you alive for longer so that you can continue your climb without cutting down on your progress.

Keep the Temperature High

Keep yourself warm near the fire camps. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After you reach the second campsite while climbing the mountain, you should notice that an orange meter appears next to your character. The orange meter is the temperature bar, and you need to keep it up by visiting various fireplaces near the campsites. If you let it dwindle, you’ll freeze to death and might spawn somewhere away from the mountain.

The distances between the camps could be a lot sometimes, but there is a permanent fix to this problem as well if you can manage to climb the top of the mountain. Once you reach there, you can purchase the Winter Cloak for $7,500, which always keeps your temperature high.

Always use the Oxygen Refill

Oxygen Refills are free to use and always available to top your oxygen. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Alongside temperature, the Oxygen meter is yet another mechanic that adds another parameter to keep your eyes on while making your way up the mountain. Each camp upgrades your Basic Oxygen Tank, which you can purchase on the ground level. You have to purchase these enhanced Oxygen Tanks to increase the time you can spend without going to an Oxygen Refill station.

The Oxygen Refill stations are in yellow and they are free to use. They’re present at every major camp on the mountain, and we’d recommend you memorize these locations as they will help you replenish your oxygen while you complete the puzzles above the ground or catch some fish.

Avoid Avalanche by halting your journey

Tumbling down the hill. Screenshot via Fisch

The Avalanche Totem is one of the new totems, and it causes an avalanche in the mountain, which randomly hits the players climbing up. It doesn’t always result in your death, but it can push you down the mountain to curb your hard-earned progress.

While these players are simply trying to get their hands on the Yellow Energy Crystal, you should consider waiting till the Avalanche stops to stop it from ruining your plans. I learned this the hard way, but the Avalanche can also push your glider away on impact, so simply waiting till the snow is calm is the ideal way of making it to the top of the mountain.

Purchase the Advanced Glider

Flying over the mountain feels surreal. Screenshot via Fisch

Once you reach the top of the mountain, apart from the crystal puzzle, you will also find the Advanced Glider for C$ 2,500. We’d recommend you purchase it immediately because it is faster than the existing Glider. It works like a charm to slowly travel to different parts of the mountain to pull down levers and avoid walking over small ledges as you can fly over them and avoid danger.

It also cuts down the time it requires to climb the mountain again, so it is a great investment if you’re looking to frequent the mountain to solve different puzzles and unlock new rods.

Use Innkeepers as a backup

Respawn points for your travel. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Sometimes, dying is inevitable, but it shouldn’t always mean that you can start your climb from the bottom of the mountain. Throughout the three main camps, you can talk to Innkeepers to respawn at that mountain level for a fee of just C$35.

This is great for resuming your journey from your last checkpoint instead of spawning at a random island. You’ll then have to use a boat to reach the Nothern Expedition island and restart your climb, especially when you’re in the middle of solving a time-consuming puzzle.

