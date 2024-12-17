How to complete Santa’s Quests in Fisch

Fischmas has finally unveiled the highly anticipated Santa’s Quests in Fisch, which gives you tasks to complete and lets you have Christmas-exclusive goodies for free.

Here’s everything you need to know about completing the Santa’s Quests in Roblox’s Fisch.

All Santa’s Quests in Fisch and how to complete them

Help Santa in fixing his Sleigh. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are two parts to the Santa’s Quests in Fisch that you can complete, and you need to use your Magical Snow Globe to transport yourself to the Winter Village. After that, follow the path by going straight and interacting with Santa, who will give you two quests to fix his sleigh and save the Fischmas. Here are the first two challenges of the Santa’s Quests in Fisch:

Catch 20 Fischmas Fish

To catch 20 Fishmas Fish, you need to make your way to any ledge of the Winter Village and use your fishing rods to catch any limited-edition Fischmas fish. Once you catch a Fischmas Fish, you’ll get a light blue exclamation mark on your head and you need to repeat this process 20 times. You need to fish only in Winter Village, as it’s guaranteed to catch Fischmas Fish here and you can sell these to the Merchant to get money and complete the next part of the quest.

The Candy Cane Rod is kept on the table. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Candy Cane Rod can be purchased for C$ 1,500 inside the Santa’s Workshop and it’s one of the cheapest rods to buy in Fisch. The Santa’s Workshop is located to the left of Santa where the rod is kept on the table for sale. The rod gives a 10-percent chance to get the festive mutation on your items, which makes it ideal to find the ingredients to craft the Krampus’s Rod in Fisch.

Once you’re done with the challenges, head back to Santa and he’ll reward you with the Sleigh Boat, Snow Globe Gobber, C$ 500, and Santa’s Helper title. You can interact with Santa again, and he’ll ask you to find the Runaway Elf in Winter Village and retrieve his prized possession.

The Runaway Elf Fisch quest guide

Win the Runaway Elf’s trust. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To find the Runaway Elf, you need to find the shining candy cones on the ground near the Christmas Tree in front of Santa. Once you find one, keep following the Candy Cones until they take you to the backside of the Winter Village and you’ll find the Elf in a cave. You can interact with him to get the item, but he’ll give you three tasks to prove yourself worthy in his eyes and then he’ll give the item. These three Elf quests are:

Start up the Present Machine in Santa’s Workshop

Deliver a present to an elf at each island (9)

Catch 45 Fischmas Fish

How to start the Present Machine in Santa’s Workshop in Fisch

Solve the puzzle! Screenshot by Dot Esports

To start the Present Machine in Santa’s Workshop in Fisch, you need to make your way back to the place where you purchased the Candy Cane Rod. After entering the shop, turn left instead of right and you should be able to interact with the Present Machine here.

After you interact with the Present Machine, you need to match the colors with each other by dragging the box to the same color. Once you’re done, you’ll receive an item called the Bag of Presents in your inventory, and you can move to the next part of the challenge.

All Elf Locations to deliver a present in Fisch

There are nine elves to find over different islands in Fisch, and you will need to find these elves and give them the Bag of Presents from your inventory. Each time, you meet an Elf, you need to take out the Bag of Presents in your hand and interact with the Elf to give them the present and complete the quest.

Here are the locations of all the nine Elves in Fisch:

Island’s Name Elf location Elf picture Ancient Isles Near the left of the Waterfall containing the Ancient Archives, you should find a solitary candy cane on the island’s ledge. The Elf should be standing next to it, waiting for your present. Forsaken Island The Elf is standing near the island’s dock pilings, and you’ll spot it immediately while docking your boat on the island. Moosewood Island Make your way to the right side of the island where you meet the Elf with the the Advent Calendar, you can give the present to another Elf standing on his left side. Mushgrove Island Make your way to the island’s Shipwright NPC and you should spot the Elf near him standing on the ledge of the island, staring at the sea. Roslit Island The Elf in Roslit is at the top of the volcano and you need to climb through the volcano in Roslit and go past the meteor totem to keep going up while following the shiny Candy Canes. It’s easier to do in the morning otherwise you’ll fall in the Lava while doing parkour and you’ll die immediately losing some money. Once you reach the top, you will find the Roslit Elf standing near some presents. Snowcap Island The snowy island’s dock is where you’ll find this Elf NPC, who is visible clearly while docking the boat on this island. Statue of Sovereignty The Elf stands near the entrance of this small island near the Shipwright NPC. Terrapin Island After getting down on the island near the Shipwright NPC, climb the stairs and take a left to find the Elf near the ledge. Winter Village The Elf is under the Christmas Tree and you can give him the Present to finish the challenge. If this one doesn’t count, you can also give the present to the one Elf standing on the Sunstone Island’s dock with the Shipwright and other NPCs.

Catch 45 Fischmas Fish

Just like before, you need to use your Magical Snow Globe and reach the Winter Village point of interest and you can fish anywhere on the island. Each fish you catch here is a limited-time Fischmas fish, and you need to catch 45 of them to finish the final quest.

Once you’re done make your way back to the Runaway Elf in his way, and he’ll give you Santa’s precious possession along with rewards such as Elite Crystal Bobber, Reindeer Cruiser Boat, C$ 2,500, and Elite Helper title.

Next up, you can read our guides on knowing about all unlockable rod skins and getting the Astral Rod in Fisch.

