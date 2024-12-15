How to catch all Winter Village fish in Fisch

Winter Village is the star of Fischmas 2024, bringing cozy holiday vibes and plenty of fish to catch! This exclusive location is only available during the event, and it’s perfect for anyone looking to fill out their Fischmas Bestiary. Here’s how you can make the most of your time there and catch all 15 Fischmas event fish.

Fisch Fischmas Bestiary – All fish, bait preferences, and when to catch

15 new fish to find! Screenshot by Dot Esports

Fish Weather Time of Day Season Bait Icicle Any Any Any Holly Berry Olmdeer Night Clear or Foggy Any Holly Berry Cookie Any Any Any Holly Berry Supreme Present Any Any Any Magnet Gingerbread Fish Any Clear Winter Peppermint Worm Ornament Fish Any Any Autumn Holly Berry Santa Salmon Any Rainy or Clear Spring or Winter Holly Berry Glass of Milk Any Any Any Peppermint Worm Festive Bait Crate Any Any Any Magnet Santa Pufferfish Night Foggy Winter Peppermint Worm Basic Present Any Any Any Magnet Northstar Serpent Any Foggy Any Holly Berry Unique Present Any Any Any Magnet Candy Cane Carp Day Any Winter Peppermint Worm Snowflake Flounder Night Rainy Any Peppermint Worm

How to get to Winter Village in Fisch

I hope we can keep this. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To access Winter Village, you’ll need the Magical Snow Globe. This item will automatically appear in your inventory when you log in during the event. Simply use it, and voilà—you’ll be transported to the snowy wonderland. If the globe doesn’t spawn for some reason (yes, bugs can be a bit of a Grinch), don’t panic. Just rejoin the game, and it should sort itself out.

Where to find Festive Bait Crates

The vendor is my favorite NPC here. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once in Winter Village, you’ll find everything you need for a successful fishing adventure. Head to the coordinates (-15, 365, -9588), where you’ll discover a vendor selling Festive Bait Crates. These crates cost 1,150C$ each and are well worth the investment. Not only do they provide bait, but they’re also one of the rare sources of light bulb bobbers—adorable white, red, and green bulbs that you can equip to any fishing rod.

The most important bait you’ll want to stock up on is the Holly Berry, used to reel in the Northstar Serpent. This elusive fish is the toughest to catch from the Fischmas Bestiary and will test your skills and patience. But don’t let that intimidate you! With the right bait and persistence, even this slippery serpent is within reach.

