Holding a Candy Cane Carp in front of Santa's Workshop in Winter Village in Roblox Fisch.
Screenshot by Dot Esports
How to catch all Winter Village fish in Fisch

Complete your Fischmas Bestiary with this guide!
Winter Village is the star of Fischmas 2024, bringing cozy holiday vibes and plenty of fish to catch! This exclusive location is only available during the event, and it’s perfect for anyone looking to fill out their Fischmas Bestiary. Here’s how you can make the most of your time there and catch all 15 Fischmas event fish.

Fisch Fischmas Bestiary – All fish, bait preferences, and when to catch

The Fischmas Bestiary in Roblox Fisch.
15 new fish to find! Screenshot by Dot Esports
Fish WeatherTime of DaySeasonBait
IcicleAnyAnyAnyHolly Berry
OlmdeerNightClear or FoggyAnyHolly Berry
CookieAnyAnyAnyHolly Berry
Supreme PresentAnyAnyAnyMagnet
Gingerbread FishAnyClearWinterPeppermint Worm
Ornament FishAnyAnyAutumnHolly Berry
Santa SalmonAnyRainy or ClearSpring or WinterHolly Berry
Glass of MilkAnyAnyAnyPeppermint Worm
Festive Bait CrateAnyAnyAnyMagnet
Santa PufferfishNightFoggyWinterPeppermint Worm
Basic PresentAnyAnyAnyMagnet
Northstar SerpentAnyFoggyAnyHolly Berry
Unique PresentAnyAnyAnyMagnet
Candy Cane CarpDayAnyWinterPeppermint Worm
Snowflake FlounderNightRainyAnyPeppermint Worm

How to get to Winter Village in Fisch

Holding a Magical snow Globe in Roblox Fisch.
I hope we can keep this. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To access Winter Village, you’ll need the Magical Snow Globe. This item will automatically appear in your inventory when you log in during the event. Simply use it, and voilà—you’ll be transported to the snowy wonderland. If the globe doesn’t spawn for some reason (yes, bugs can be a bit of a Grinch), don’t panic. Just rejoin the game, and it should sort itself out.

Where to find Festive Bait Crates

Standing by a stack of Festive Bait Crates in Roblox Fisch.
The vendor is my favorite NPC here. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once in Winter Village, you’ll find everything you need for a successful fishing adventure. Head to the coordinates (-15, 365, -9588), where you’ll discover a vendor selling Festive Bait Crates. These crates cost 1,150C$ each and are well worth the investment. Not only do they provide bait, but they’re also one of the rare sources of light bulb bobbers—adorable white, red, and green bulbs that you can equip to any fishing rod.

The most important bait you’ll want to stock up on is the Holly Berry, used to reel in the Northstar Serpent. This elusive fish is the toughest to catch from the Fischmas Bestiary and will test your skills and patience. But don’t let that intimidate you! With the right bait and persistence, even this slippery serpent is within reach.

