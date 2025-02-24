How to open the Calm Zone door and solve the Statue Chest Puzzle in Fisch

While Submarines in the Fisch Mariana’s Veil update only carry you to the Calm Zone, you will need to open the Calm Zone door by solving the Statue chest puzzle.

Recommended Videos

Roblox’s Fisch updates often bring challenging puzzles where you need to work with another player, use your wit, or just showcase your fishing skills to solve them. This time, you’ll need to do the last one and reel in some new secret fish to solve the Statue chest puzzle. If you’re stuck and can’t solve the puzzle to open the door, we’ve got you covered.

Here’s everything that you need to know about opening the Calm Zone door.

Statue Chest Puzzle Fisch Guide to open Calm Zone door

It’s definitely very hot! Screenshot via Fisch Ice cold! Screenshot by Dot Esports

To complete the Statue chest puzzle, you need to place three secret fish in their places in front of the Calm Zone door. Here is a small table to help you know about these Mariana’s Veil secret fish and how to get them in your inventory:

Secret Fish Location Bait Conditions Season Magma Leviathan

Volcanic Vents Truffle Worm Foggy Summer Frozen Leviathan



Challenger’s Deep Truffle Worm Clear, Night Winter Crowned Anglerfish



Abyssal Zenith Truffle Worm Foggy, Night Autumn

The Truffle Worm is a common bait for all these fish, and you can get it from the Coral Geodes from the Desolute Deep area for C$ 600 each. You can purchase Volcanic Geodes from the Traveling Merchant, or fish some using the Magma or Reinforced rod from the Roslit Volcano. You can also open Treasure Chests to have a small chance of obtaining these baits. While these baits have the high luck to catch these fish, they also have -10 percent lure speed, which can be an issue when it comes to completing a catch. Make sure you’re using a late-game fishing rod with high resilience and control stats, which should make it a little for you to reel the secret fish without any problem.

As some fish also need the Foggy condition, you can make it happen by using the Foggy Totem, which can be purchased at Mushgrove Island for C$ 2,000. Once you have all the secret fish, start by placing the Magma Leviathan on the left, Crowned Anglerfish in the center, and Frozen Leviathan at the right podium to crack open the door.

After unlocking the Calm Zone door, you can go to the island to purchase the most expensive fishing rod in the game. The Ethereal Prism Rod sells for 15 million in-game currency, and it has a great passive allowing you to sell your mutated fish for eight times their value. It’s a fantastic late-game rod for players who already have most fishing rods and are looking to prepare for future updates.

The statue chest puzzle isn’t the only puzzle, as you will need to finish another puzzle in the Calm Zone after opening the door. Make your way to the right, and you should find a puzzle where you have to make all the pieces green in under a minute to open the path to the final room. This is where you can find the Syclla, which you can defeat by assembling a crossbow.

Next up, you can read our guides to get the Heat, Ice, and Deep Upgrade for the Submarine and use a drill in Fisch.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy