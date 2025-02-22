How to get and use a drill in Fisch

Fisch’s Mariana Veil major update is here, and you need a Submarine to go underwater for the first time ever. But before that, you’ll need a drill to find the parts.

Recommended Videos

Submarines in Roblox’s Fisch are the only way to enter the Mariana Veil. They allow you to explore all the different levels in the region to unlock powerful fishing rods and fill up the new bestiary. If you’re looking for the drill to start your journey, we’ve got you covered.

Here’s everything you need to know to find the Drill and use it.

How to find and use the drill in Fisch

Use the drill to find these blue cracked rocks to find the Submarine. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To find the Drill in Fisch, you need to make your way to the Roslit island and find the Lighthouse. It is the same area where you fish for the Ashfall fish to complete your bestiary while fishing in the lava that took over the water after the volcano erupted. After reaching the Lighthouse, you should find a crane and an outline for the Submarine next to it.

Get on the island by hopping off your boat, and you can go near the unfinished Submarine and spot Dr. Glimmerfin there. Interact with the NPC and he’ll give you the backstory. He explains that the Submarine parts got scattered after the Volcano erupted, so you need to find them using a drill. Now you should have the Drill in your inventory. Bring it to your hotbar to use it. After that, you can click to use the drill to find the Submarine parts.

You have to use the drill on black rocks with blue cracks, which respawn after destroying them. To find these rocks, go behind the submarine outline. There should be a few rocks on the ground that you can drill to find the Submarine parts. There is a five percent chance of randomly obtaining a part, so you will need to keep drilling these rocks until you have all five parts.

The five Submarine parts in Fisch are:

Back Fins

Metal Panels

Submarine Top

Side Fins

Windows

Once you have all the parts, go back to Dr. Glimmerfin’s area and place the parts on the Submarine outline. After placing down all five parts, talk to Glimmerfin again to spawn the Submarine. You should then have the orange-colored underwater vehicle in the water. You can enter it by opening the top.

Open the Mariana Veil by building the Submarine. Image via Dot Esports

Go down the ladder and get in the driver’s seat to move the Submarine. Now you can go near the Ashfall lava area and descend to find the first level of Mariana Veil.

Next up, you can read our guides on how to get the Volcano Bobber and Secret Fish in Fisch.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy